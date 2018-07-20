Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11 for A460 to J10 for A454 Wolverhampton.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J11, A460 (Cannock) to J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of animals on the road.
Severe accident: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe accident, at J1 for A460 Cannock Road Wolverhampton.
M54 Staffordshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, and slow traffic on M54 westbound at J1, A460 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident involving a car earlier on, an oil spillage and surface water. Diversion in operation - Traffic is being diverted off the A460 exit slip and back on at the entry slip.
Severe accident: A5190 Staffordshire both ways
A5190 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, from B4154 Heath Way to A460 Eastern Way.
A5190 Staffordshire - A5190 Lichfield Road in Heath Hayes closed in both directions from the B4154 Heath Way junction to the A460 Eastern Way junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A5 Staffordshire both ways
A5 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, between Gailey Resevoirs and Tumbledown Farm.
A5 Staffordshire - A5 Watling Street in Calf Heath closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Gailey Resevoirs junction and the Tumbledown Farm junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A50 Staffordshire both ways
A50 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, from Kidsgrove Bank to Oldcott Drive.
A50 Staffordshire - A50 Kidsgrove Bank in Stoke on Trent closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Kidsgrove Bank junction to the Oldcott Drive junction, because of an accident involving two cars.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - Slow traffic on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J11 for A460 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J11, A460 (Cannock) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
Early showers should clear leaving a bright day with some sunny spells and highs of 23C (73F).
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J12 for A5 to J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J12, A5 (Gailey) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J15 for .
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane blocked on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J15, Stoke-On-Trent, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J16 for Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J16, Stoke-On-Trent, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, at J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an overturned vehicle and all traffic being temporarily held.
Bleach sprayed in face of dogwalker
The victim and his dog were both taken to hospital for their injuries.Read more
Appeal over charity shop WW2 letters
The letters were written by a woman called Dolly Lowe to Billy Gower, a prisoner of war in Thailand.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Toll Staffordshire southbound
M6 Toll Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from JT5 A5127 Birmingham Road Lichfield to JT4.
M6 Toll Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 Toll southbound from JT5, Lichfield to JT4, Weeford Island, because of vehicle having a tyre changed.
Widnes sign Canberra prop Gubb
Widnes Vikings step in to sign prop Charlie Gubb after his move to Leigh Centurions from Canberra Raiders collapses.Read more
School holiday crackdown on anti-social behaviour
Police are stepping up patrols in five areas of Stoke-on-Trent to try and stop anti-social behaviour.
It's being called Operation Asbestos and has been launched to coincide with the start of the school summer holidays.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
North West weather: Thundery showers tonight
Tonight will be warm, cloudy and humid, with thundery showers or longer spells of rain moving across the region from the west.
A wet and windy weekened expected
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Finally... this hot spell is coming to an end this weekend, with some wet and windy weather on the way.
But, temperatures will begin to climb again next week.
Man in custody after firearms call
A 35-year-old man is in custody after armed police officers were called to a property in Stoke-on-Trent earlier this afternoon.
Staffordshire Police said officers were responding to reports that a man was seen with a firearm in Millfield Crescent.
Armed incident is over
Staffordshire Police say the armed incident in the Milton area of Stoke-on-Trent has come to a peaceful conclusion.
They aren't saying at the moment what has happened.
BreakingArmed officers respond to incident in Stoke-on-Trent
Firearms officers are dealing with an incident on Millfield Crescent in the Milton area of Stoke-on-Trent.
People living there are being advised to stay indoors and everyone else is being asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
North West weather: Warm and humid with risk of showers
Another very warm and humid afternoon with periods of sunshine. An increasing risk of some heavy showers and thunderstorms breaking-out later in the day. Highs of 27C.
Crews fight 'challenging' grass fire
Despite high winds and steep terrain, firefighters say they are making "good progress" in tackling a large grassland fire at a country park in Stoke-on-Trent.
About 30 firefighters are at the Park Hall site after being called at about 09:45.
The blaze is close to a fire which was started deliberately earlier this month.
The environment is making the job "challenging" said Staffordshire Fire Service.
Missing juveniles found during drug raids
A machete, class A drugs and cannabis were also found at properties searched.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
In the papers: Three children injured in M6 crash
Stoke-on-Trent Live
Here are some of the stories making he headlines on the Stoke-on-Trent Live website this lunchtime:
Fire breaks out at country park
Firefighters are tackling a fire involving trees, grass and other shrubbery on parkland in Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it affected an area about 40mx40m and urged people to avoid the Park Hall area.
Children hurt in motorway crash
A teenage boy has been seriously injured in a crash on the M6 in Staffordshire, which involved two lorries and a car.
It happened on the southbound side between junction 15 for Stoke on Trent and 14 for Stafford North, just after 04:30.
Two other children and two adults were also injured, but their injuries are reported to be not as serious.
North West weather: Very warm and humid
BBC Weather
Another very warm and humid day, and there will be lots of sunshine, especially this morning and early afternoon. Highs of 28C.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop later on.
Town 'exposed to crime' by policing shake-up
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Herbert Soden
Concerns have been raised that a town's been left "exposed to crime".
Councillors in Biddulph say they're concerned too many Staffordshire Police officers are being dragged away to fight crime in Stoke-on-Trent.
The force made changes to where and how officers are deployed earlier this year, creating new response and neighbourhood teams, which means PCs and PCSOs in Biddulph start their shifts in Hanley.
At this month's town council meetings, councillors said the changes could lead to an increase in crime.
But police say there's been a 10% fall in anti-social behaviour in Biddulph and their changes have led to an extra 14 officers across the Staffordshire Moorlands.
'Faulty machinery' blamed for crop fires
Hundreds of acres of crops have been destroyed by fires started while farmers were trying to harvest them, firefighters say.
Staffordshire Fire Service says there have been three fires in the county in the last few weeks which started in farm machinery as it was being used to harvest.
In the most recent case, yesterday in Whittington, near Lichfield, the blaze covered 500m by 500m and needed tractors to help create breaks in the fire by ploughing trenches.
The service is urging farmers to make sure their machinery is well maintained and serviced and to dig fire breaks around the edge of their fields.