Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

Concerns have been raised that a town's been left "exposed to crime".

Councillors in Biddulph say they're concerned too many Staffordshire Police officers are being dragged away to fight crime in Stoke-on-Trent.

BBC

The force made changes to where and how officers are deployed earlier this year, creating new response and neighbourhood teams, which means PCs and PCSOs in Biddulph start their shifts in Hanley.

At this month's town council meetings, councillors said the changes could lead to an increase in crime.

But police say there's been a 10% fall in anti-social behaviour in Biddulph and their changes have led to an extra 14 officers across the Staffordshire Moorlands.