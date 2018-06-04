Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

The popularity of online shopping has left retailers such as Marks and Spencer and Mothercare announcing store closures across the UK. The Westminster Hour's John Beesley has been to Newcastle-under-Lyme to see why small and medium-sized towns are often hardest hit.
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. Travel time is 35 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and Stafford Services.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and Stafford Services, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).
Can the town high street be revived?
How proud is your area of being English?
A survey for the BBC asked if England was better now or in the past and what makes someone English.Read more
The English question: What is the nation's identity?
Mark Easton
Home editor
With Irish, Welsh and Scottish nationalism on the rise, the BBC investigates what it means to be English.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Gangland murders accused in court
Mark Fellows is charged with the murders of an underworld "Mr Big" and a gangland enforcer.Read more
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire both ways
M42 Warwickshire both ways severe disruption, at J9 for M6 Toll affecting J10 for A5.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 in both directions at J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of emergency repairs. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J16 for A500 Crewe and J15 for A500.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J16, A500 (Crewe) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A5 and J9 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M42 southbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of an overturned vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Shopping centre marks 30th birthday
The Potteries shopping centre in Stoke-on-Trent is celebrating its 30th birthday today.
It took three years and three million locally sourced bricks to build in 1988.
About 11 million people visit it each year.
Chip price warning as potato crop struggles
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
The price of potatoes and chips could rise, a farmer in Staffordshire is warning, because of the recent wet weather and the earlier "Beast from the East" last winter.
Rob Evans grows a crop for a big chip company in Pattingham but says the bad weather's deluged the land.
It's also led to an increase in potato blight, he says, rotting the tubers and putting him a month behind where he should be, which could affect food prices.
Some sunshine returning over the weekend
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
There could be some sunshine this weekend, but there could be one or two showers too.
Here's the forecast.
In the papers: Controversial flats approved
Crewe Chronicle
The Crewe Chronicle is featuring these top stories today:
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. Travel time is 35 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and Stafford Services.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and Stafford Services, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather: Overnight mist and fog but staying mild
BBC Weather
Generally clear during the evening although a few showers could continue in places. Patches of mist and fog later in the night.
Lows of 14C are expected.
More from BBC Weather
Minister 'should resign' over rail 'chaos'
BBC News England
The RMT union has called for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to "get out" after days of "carnage" on Northern trains since a new timetable came in.
Among its services, the firm runs a small number between Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent.
The trade union's general secretary Mick Cash said his members were facing public anger "without a shred of support" from Mr Grayling or Northern's management.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he understands Northern will introduce an emergency timetable.
A spokesman for Northern said there would be "amended services" from Monday.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54 affecting J8 for M5.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of an accident. Travel time is around 15 minutes. Congestion to J8 M5.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time