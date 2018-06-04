Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Can the town high street be revived?

Online shopping has left retailers such as Marks and Spencer announcing store closures
The popularity of online shopping has left retailers such as Marks and Spencer and Mothercare announcing store closures across the UK. The Westminster Hour's John Beesley has been to Newcastle-under-Lyme to see why small and medium-sized towns are often hardest hit.

Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.

M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Gangland murders accused in court

Paul Massey and John Kinsella

Mark Fellows is charged with the murders of an underworld "Mr Big" and a gangland enforcer.

Read more

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire both ways

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire both ways severe disruption, at J9 for M6 Toll affecting J10 for A5.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 in both directions at J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of emergency repairs. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).

Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J16 for A500 Crewe and J15 for A500.

M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J16, A500 (Crewe) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A5 and J9 for M6 Toll.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M42 southbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of an overturned vehicle.

Shopping centre marks 30th birthday

The Potteries shopping centre in Stoke-on-Trent is celebrating its 30th birthday today.

It took three years and three million locally sourced bricks to build in 1988.

Potteries centre
Google

About 11 million people visit it each year.

Chip price warning as potato crop struggles

Ben Godfrey

BBC Midlands Today

The price of potatoes and chips could rise, a farmer in Staffordshire is warning, because of the recent wet weather and the earlier "Beast from the East" last winter.

Potatoes suffering from blight
BBC

Rob Evans grows a crop for a big chip company in Pattingham but says the bad weather's deluged the land.

It's also led to an increase in potato blight, he says, rotting the tubers and putting him a month behind where he should be, which could affect food prices.

Normally you get a little bit of a break, where you can plant some and then maybe you're delayed but not to plant any potatoes before the third week in April, I've never known that before."

Rob EvansPotato farmer, Pattingham

Some sunshine returning over the weekend

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

There could be some sunshine this weekend, but there could be one or two showers too.

Here's the forecast.

Rebecca Wood with the weather forecast for the West Midlands

In the papers: Controversial flats approved

Crewe Chronicle

The Crewe Chronicle is featuring these top stories today:

Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich affecting J19 for A556.

M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. Travel time is 35 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).

Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and Stafford Services.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and Stafford Services, because of an accident.

Weather: Overnight mist and fog but staying mild

BBC Weather

Generally clear during the evening although a few showers could continue in places. Patches of mist and fog later in the night.

Lows of 14C are expected.

More from BBC Weather

Minister 'should resign' over rail 'chaos'

BBC News England

The RMT union has called for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to "get out" after days of "carnage" on Northern trains since a new timetable came in.

Among its services, the firm runs a small number between Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent.

Protest sign in Manchester
Stephen Pimlot

The trade union's general secretary Mick Cash said his members were facing public anger "without a shred of support" from Mr Grayling or Northern's management.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he understands Northern will introduce an emergency timetable.

A spokesman for Northern said there would be "amended services" from Monday.

Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54 affecting J8 for M5.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of an accident. Travel time is around 15 minutes. Congestion to J8 M5.

