Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time