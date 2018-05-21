Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

The 20-tonne tipper lorry was dismantled and the chassis sawn in two, before being crushed.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.
Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.
M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of emergency repairs.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J10A for and J10 for A454.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J10a, M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an accident.
Weather: Dry and sunny evening
BBC Weather
This evening will stay fine with sunshine. It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming. Lows of 6C.
Lorry used to dump waste is crushed
A lorry that was used to dump waste on a Staffordshire beauty spot has been taken apart and crushed.
It was seized by police after 175 tonnes of non-toxic commercial waste was dumped overnight in a car park at Gladings Wood, Madeley Heath.
The 20-tonne tipper lorry was dismantled and the chassis sawn in two, before being crushed.
It took three days to remove the waste, which included shredded paper and bandages and police are still talking to two men in connection with the incident.
Councillor Gill Heath said seeing the truck crushed was "extremely satisfying".