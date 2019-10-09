Sheffield homes evacuated over 'suspicious item'

Darnall evacuation: School helps displaced residents
"Standard procedures" are being followed, according to Ch Supt Stuart Barton.
Barton.
"We apologise for any
inconvenience this may cause to local residents, these precautionary measures
are in place to ensure safety.
"We will be in continual contact with those
affected until they are able to return to their homes", he added."I would ask people not to approach the
cordon, to allow clear access for the specialists to complete their work."
Darnall evacuation: School helps displaced residents
A nearby primary school is providing shelter for residents in Darnall, Sheffield, who have been forced from their homes after a "suspicious item" was found in a nearby house.
Police searching a property in Darnall found the item, and after advice from the Army's bomb squad they started to evacuate nearby homes.
The Phillimore Community Primary School is providing shelter and refreshments for people forced out by the police cordon.
Police cordon remains in place after 'suspicious find'
This is the latest picture from the scene in Darnall, Sheffield, where police have surrounded a property after finding a "suspicious item".
Officers are currently carrying out investigations at a property on Uttley Close.
It follows advice from the Army's explosive team who told the police to evacuate about 40 properties.
Two Sheffield women have been arrested in connection with the find.
At the scene: Darnall homes evacuated
This is the scene in Darnall at the moment after about 40 homes were evacuated following a suspicious item being found.
Police vans and the incident response ambulance are in attendance and police officers at the scene are directing people away from the cordon.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspicious find, police have confirmed.
Darnall evacuation: 'Do not approach the cordon' - Police
Police officers are asking people to avoid a cordon which is in place as officers investigate a suspicious item that's been found in a Sheffield house.
Two women have been arrested in connection with the find, South Yorkshire Police said.
It's after officers, who were searching a house on Uttley Close, found a suspicious item.
The area was then evacuated after advice from the Army's bomb squad.
"Standard procedures" are being followed, according to Ch Supt Stuart Barton.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to local residents, these precautionary measures are in place to ensure safety.
"We will be in continual contact with those affected until they are able to return to their homes", he added."I would ask people not to approach the cordon, to allow clear access for the specialists to complete their work."
Woman arrested in Sheffield following 'suspicious' find
A woman has been arrested after dozens of homes were evacuated when police found a "suspicious" item in a Sheffield home.
It's happened on Uttley Close in Darnall.
Police say they found the item during a house search and took the decision to evacuate about 40 homes.
The arrested woman, who is from Sheffield, is in police custody where she is being questioned.
Homes evacuated after 'suspicious item' found
About 40 homes have been evacuated in Sheffield after a suspicious item was found by police during a house search.
The homes near Uttley Close were evacuated as a precaution following advice from the Army's bomb squad.
A cordon is in place around the house as police deal with the item.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
BreakingHomes evacuated in Sheffield after 'suspicious item' found
About 40 homes are evacuated as precautionary measure after "suspicious item" is found at residential address in Sheffield.
More to follow...