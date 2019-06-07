M1 closed after Sheffield crash: Live updates

The M1 northbound is not expected to reopen until about 18:00 following a three-vehicle crash near Sheffield this morning.

The carriageway is currently closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35 as a result of the collision which happened near the Tinsley Viaduct at about 08:20.

Highways England said: "Due to the complex nature of the ongoing police investigation, the estimated time to reopen is now 18:00."