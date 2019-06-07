M1 closed after Sheffield crash: Live updates

The M1 northbound is not expected to reopen until about 18:00 following a three-vehicle crash near Sheffield this morning. The carriageway is currently closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35 as a result of the collision which happened near the Tinsley Viaduct at about 08:20. Highways England said: "Due to the complex nature of the ongoing police investigation, the estimated time to reopen is now 18:00."
M1 northbound closed until 18:00 after three-vehicle crash
The M1 northbound is not expected to reopen until about 18:00 following a three-vehicle crash near Sheffield this morning.
The carriageway is currently closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35 as a result of the collision which happened near the Tinsley Viaduct at about 08:20.
Highways England said: "Due to the complex nature of the ongoing police investigation, the estimated time to reopen is now 18:00."
Traffic on move again on M1 after crash
Traffic which has been trapped on the M1 following a three-vehicle crash near Sheffield this morning is clearing quicker than initially expected.
Highways England had said it would take about two hours to remove cars trapped on the northbound carriageway.
But police are now allowing traffic to get past the scene of the crash, which happened near to the Tinsley Viaduct at about 08:20.
Highways England now says trapped traffic should clear shortly, although the estimated time for the full reopening of the road is not until 16:00.
The M1 is currently closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35 and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. A signed diversion route is in place.
M1 northbound to remain closed until 16:00
The M1 northbound is expected to remain closed until about 16:00 following a three-vehicle crash near Sheffield this morning, according to Highways England.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash near to the Tinsley Viaduct at about 08:20.
The M1 is currently closed Northbound between junctions 34 and 35 and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. A signed diversion route is in place.
Meanwhile, Highways England say it is working to free those cars trapped on the carriageway but warned that could take up to two hours.
Air ambulance at three-vehicle crash on M1
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles on the M1 near Sheffield.
The crash happened at about 08:30 on the northbound carriageway near to the Tinsley Viaduct.
It is understood the air ambulance has attended and left the scene.
The M1 is currently closed Northbound between junctions 34 and 35, with traffic stretching back to junction 33 at Catcliffe.
A full diversion is in place with motorists being advised to follow the hollow triangle symbol.
The southbound carriageway was closed but re-opened at about 09:45.