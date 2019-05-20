South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A teenager remains in a "serious" condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in Sheffield at the weekend. Emergency services who were called to Spital Lane at about 00:10 on Sunday morning found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he is in a "serious but stable condition". Detectives investigating the incident have urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.
