South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Celebrations will be continuing this morning after Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League.

The Blades are five points clear of Yorkshire rivals Leeds with one game of the Championship season remaining.

United could win the title if they win at Stoke City and Norwich lose at Villa on the final day.

Promotion means the Bramall Lane side will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007.

"It's one of the greatest days of my life, 100%," an emotional manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"To see it over the line today, surrounded by my players and my family, to see us back in the Premier League is truly incredible.

"What a day to be a Blade. Next season will be a fabulous experience for everyone involved."