South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However:

    • The 07:21 Leeds to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:50 York to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
    • The 08:18 Leeds to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Sheffield United promoted to Premier League

    BBC Sport

    Celebrations will be continuing this morning after Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League.

    Sheffield fans celebrate
    Copyright: Rex Features

    The Blades are five points clear of Yorkshire rivals Leeds with one game of the Championship season remaining.

    United could win the title if they win at Stoke City and Norwich lose at Villa on the final day.

    Promotion means the Bramall Lane side will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007.

    "It's one of the greatest days of my life, 100%," an emotional manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

    "To see it over the line today, surrounded by my players and my family, to see us back in the Premier League is truly incredible.

    "What a day to be a Blade. Next season will be a fabulous experience for everyone involved."

