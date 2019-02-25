South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Mist and fog, dense in places will be slow to clear. It may linger until lunchtime in a few spots, otherwise it will be dry with plenty of hazy sunshine. Light southeast winds and a maximum temperature inland of 16C (61F):
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Mist and fog, dense in places will be slow to clear.
It may linger until lunchtime in a few spots, otherwise it will be dry with plenty of hazy sunshine.
Light southeast winds and a maximum temperature inland of 16C (61F):
LiveLiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: