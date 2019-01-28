South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

South Yorkshire councils are being told to stop investing pension money in arms companies, in a campaign by councillors and activists. The South Yorkshire Pension Authority invested £30m of council workers' money into companies who sell defence equipment to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is involved in the civil war in Yemen. A group of Yemeni activists and councillors from Sheffield are campaigning to stop this investment. Green Party Councillor Douglas Johnson said: "The council should formally ask the Foreign Secretary to call for an immediate suspension of the arms trade".
CCTV appeal after attack on teenagers in Sheffield cinema
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after teenagers were threatened with a hammer in a Sheffield cinema.
Police say an "unknown man" approached a group of three teens in screen eight at Cineworld in the Valley Centertainment complex at about 17:25 on 18 November.
He punched one of the boys in the head and grabbed a second before leaving the scene.
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is being asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
WBBL Cup final: Sheffield Hatters win trophy for first time
Basketball club the Sheffield Hatters have won the WBBL Cup, beating Sevenoaks Suns 62-60 in a dramatic final in Birmingham.
Despite leading for most of the game, the Hatters needed a three-point shot from Helen Naylor with 0.9 seconds left to win the trophy for the first time.
Helen Gorrell led the Hatters' scoring on 16 points with 15 for Sarah Toeaina, named the game's most valuable player.
You can watch highlights of last night's game via the BBC Sport website.
Brothers due to be sentenced after Darnall crash
Two brothers are due in court later to be sentenced for their role in a crash which killed four people in Darnall in Sheffield.
Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his one-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died along with Miroslave Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, in Sheffield in November.
All four were killed when their people carrier crashed with a VW Golf, driven by Elliott Bower (pictured right).
The VW Golf was involved in a police pursuit at the time.
Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, and a 17-year-old boy admitted offences including aggravated vehicle taking.
They are expected to appear via video link ahead of their sentencing later.
Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J36 for A630 Warmsworth Road Doncaster.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - Queuing traffic on A1(M) Doncaster By Pass southbound at J36, A630 (Doncaster), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving two lorries.
Yorkshire cities 'hit hardest' by austerity
Barnsley, Doncaster and Wakefield are among the five cities worst hit by government austerity cuts in the UK, according to a new report.
Barnsley ranks as the city with Britain's most cuts, with a 41% reduction in its day-to-day council spending since 2009.
Sir Stephen Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said the authority had lost £107m due to funding cuts and had axed four out of 10 jobs.
He added the cuts had forced the council to make "unpopular decisions" such as increasing council tax.
Wakefield has seen the fourth biggest drop in council spending across the country since 2010.
Experts at the Centre for Cities Institute say Bradford and Leeds have also been affected by large cuts to their funding, as part of government efforts to reduce the deficit.
The government has promised councils a "real-terms increase" in spending power for 2019 to 2020.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J35 for A629 Cowley Hill Rotherham to J34 for A631 Tinsley Viaduct.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound from J35, A629 (Rotherham) to J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Sheffield Uni alumni among highest taxpayers
A University of Sheffield alumni is second on the list of the UK's top taxpayers, according to the Sunday Times.
Denise Coates, who co-owns gambling company Bet365 with her family, paid an estimated £156m in tax last year.
They're on the list mainly as a result of Ms Coates' high salary, believed to be the UK's highest which incurred £99m in tax.
Stephen Rubin who owns a majority stake in JD Sports, and his family are the UK's top taxpayers paying out £181.6m last year.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 Catcliffe to J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J32 M18, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Man dies after Sheffield 999 ambulance crash
A man who was knocked down by an ambulance responding to a 999 call has died in hospital.
The 57-year-old pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as it travelled along Burngreave Road, in Sheffield, at about 10:35 on 14 January.
South Yorkshire Police said the man, who has not been named, has since died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed the vehicle was travelling to an emergency at the time.
The service's chief executive, Rod Barnes, said he was "deeply saddened" by news of the man's death.
"First and foremost our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time," he said.
"We are continuing to work with the police to help with their investigation into the incident."
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Tom Bell shooting: Fourth arrest in boxer murder inquiry
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old boxer Tom Bell.
South Yorkshire Police said a 37-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed pending further inquiries.
Mr Bell died after being shot through a window at the Maple Tree pub, in Balby, Doncaster, on 17 January.
Two men have been charged with murder and a woman, 21, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, near Hull, have been charged with murdering Mr Bell, both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday and were remanded in to custody.
The woman has been released under investigation.
Mr Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.
After a frosty start in places, today will be cold with sunny spells and the chance of a shower, potentially wintry. It'll still be breezy, but much less windy.
Any isolated wintry showers will fade away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods and a widespread frost.
