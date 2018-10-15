South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Vigil for Brierley woman killed in lorry house crash

    A memorial walk and vigil have been held for a woman who was run over and killed just before a lorry ploughed into the side of a house in South Yorkshire.

    Jackie's friends and family at the vigil
    Copyright: BBC

    Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died at the scene of the crash on Park View, in Brierley, near Barnsley, a month ago.

    Friends and family walked to the crash site from a working men's club and held a minute's silence in the rain.

    Flowers outside the house
    Copyright: PA

    Mrs Wileman's brother, Johnny Wood, said the family was "devastated" and thanked those taking part in the vigil.

    The HGV which struck Mrs Wileman, which was being followed by police, also hit two parked cars before smashing into the house.

    Four men have been charged with aggravated vehicle-taking in relation to the crash.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J36 for A61 to J37 for A628.

    M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J36, A61 (Tankersley) to J37, A628 (Dodworth), because of a multi-vehicle accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations

    However, if you're in the east of our region, be aware that a reduced Hull Trains service continues between Hull/Beverley and London Kings Cross.

    Also:

    • The 07:21 Leeds to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 York to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is delayed

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  5. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    This morning will be cloudy and misty with rain, some of which could be heavy.

    The rain will become lighter this afternoon.

    Tonight will be mild with a light wind.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top