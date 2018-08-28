South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today, there will be a lot of cloud around, but it will be a mainly dry day and there could be some sunny intervals breaking through at times with a light to moderate wind. This evening and tonight it will remain generally dry with some clear spells, but also plenty of cloud around - and a few showers cannot be completely ruled out:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Yorkshire's weather: Mainly dry with some sunny spells
Today, there will be a lot of cloud around, but it will be a mainly dry day and there could be some sunny intervals breaking through at times with a light to moderate wind.
This evening and tonight it will remain generally dry with some clear spells, but also plenty of cloud around - and a few showers cannot be completely ruled out:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below: