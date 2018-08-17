Barry Chuckle funeral: Updates from service

About 50 people are gathered outside the New York Stadium in Rotherham ahead of the funeral of entertainer Barry Chuckle.

One of them, Chris Sutcliffe, has come from Leeds to pay his respects.

The 26-year-old says he grew up watching ChuckleVision and has been a big fan since then.

"It was great what they did. I like double acts and they were great together.

"I saw them twice and I met them after the show and got an autograph.

"They were both very friendly. They stayed for hours to speak to people after their shows."