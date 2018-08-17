Barry Chuckle funeral: Updates from service
Summary
- Funeral of Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, is due to be held in Rotherham
- The 73-year-old entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul
- The show ran on the BBC between 1987 and 2009
- Service will be held at Rotherham United football club, of which Barry was an honorary life president
Live Reporting
By Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Chuckle fans remember Barry
About 50 people are gathered outside the New York Stadium in Rotherham ahead of the funeral of entertainer Barry Chuckle.
One of them, Chris Sutcliffe, has come from Leeds to pay his respects.
The 26-year-old says he grew up watching ChuckleVision and has been a big fan since then.
"It was great what they did. I like double acts and they were great together.
"I saw them twice and I met them after the show and got an autograph.
"They were both very friendly. They stayed for hours to speak to people after their shows."
'We asked Barry to come to our wedding' say Chuckle fans
Fans of Barry Chuckle waiting to pay their respects for a final time have been telling us about how much the entertainer meant to them, even inviting him to their wedding.
Lisa Scranage, 45, and her fiancé Mark Kitchen, 37, got to the New York Stadium in Rotherham with Lisa's 14-year-old son Ryan at about 10:00, having travelled from Featherstone near Wakefield.
Lisa said she first watched Chucklevision as a child after school and her love of Barry and Paul grew from there, regularly going to shows and staying behind to chat to the duo becoming good friends with the brothers.
"They have given us so much over the years as the Chuckle Brothers so this is the last chance to give a little bit back to Barry, to say goodbye and pay our respects," she said.
Lisa and Mark, who recently got engaged, had asked Barry to come to their wedding.
Barry Chuckle fans arriving at stadium
Fans of late entertainer Barry Chuckle have arrived in Rotherham from across the country ahead of his funeral at the New York Stadium later.
Cathy and her 15-year-old son Sam left Oldham at about 07:00 this morning to pay their respects.
They used to watch the Chuckle Brothers in Scarborough, with Cathy having them as her phone screensaver.
"I say their 'To me, to you' catchphrase all the time. I work in a school and I say to the kids when we're moving things 'To me, to you, to me to you'."
Watch: 'To me, to you!' Chuckle Brothers' memorable moments
The funeral for Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, takes place shortly in their hometown of Rotherham.
Possibly their most memorable work was in ChuckleVision, the BBC hit show that coined a catchphrase that will be remembered by a generation of children.
Here we take a look back at some of their memorable moments, including rapping with artist Tinchy Stryder
Where to see Barry Chuckle's funeral cortege
With the funeral service of Barry Chuckle taking place at about 13:00 today, fans of the entertainer are expected to pay tribute along the route.
The funeral cortege is expected to leave Thrybergh at about 12:25, before travelling on Thrybergh Lane to Doncaster Road through Dalton, and then onto Centenary Road before ending at the New York Stadium.
People are expected to line parts of route, especially around the stadium, where Barry was an honorary life president.
Who are the Chuckle Brothers?
The Rotherham-born duo are best known for their show ChuckleVision, which clocked up 292 episodes between 1987 and 2009.
But before their hit BBC show, Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974.
Generations of children watched the accident-prone pair, known for catchphrases like: "To me, to you", that Rotherham football fans chanted as a tribute last week.
Tributes ahead of Barry Chuckle's funeral
Rotherham United and Ipswich Town fans came together for a rendition of the star's most famous catchphrase, 'To me, to you', during a game last week, attended by his brother Paul who praised the tribute.
'Allo 'Allo and Emmerdale actress Vicki Michelle shared a photo of her and Barry, alongside Paul this morning.
Morris Bright, who is the Chairman of Elstree Studios and fan of the brothers, paid a personal tribute to Barry calling him "the loveliest of guys".
Ex-Rotherham United player Ronnie Moore also paid tribute to the entertainer, wanting people to show how much Barry meant to them.
Barry Chuckle funeral to take place today
The funeral of entertainer Barry Chuckle will take place later today, with about 200 invited guests paying tribute to the star.
The 73-year-old, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.
The service will take place at the New York Stadium, the home of Rotherham United, where Barry was an honorary life president.
Fans are expected to be outside the stadium this afternoon before the 13:00 service.