South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police have named a 21-year-old man from Sheffield who died after being stabbed in the chest last week.

South Yorkshire Police

Kavan Brissett was left seriously injured after he was stabbed in Upperthorpe last Tuesday.

He died in hospital on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, has been released on bail.