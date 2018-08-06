South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, who died at the weekend aged 73 after a short period of ill health.

BBC

The Rotherham entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

David Walliams, who performed with the Chuckle Brothers in a 2013 Comic Relief sketch, said they were "dazzling talents" who were the "last link" to British music hall tradition.

Former heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno said the comedian had "left happy memories for so many people".

The Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974.

The Yorkshire comedy duo were due to perform in the panto at Hull New Theatre later this year.