South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three men have been arrested following a police chase that began in the York area and ended in the Melbourne area in East Yorkshire.

The pursuit began at about 01:00 this morning when a black Subaru failed to stop for police officers close to Elvington.

Officers say the vehicle was followed at high speed into the East Yorkshire area where the Subaru then left the road and stopped in a field.

Three occupants then ran away from the vehicle, but were found a short time later by police officers and a police dog.

The three men, two 29-year-olds and a 26-year-old, all from South Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and suspected theft of a vehicle and drug driving.

The police helicopter was involved in the search for the men, with their Twitter account describing the group as "leading us all on a merry chase through fields."