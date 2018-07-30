South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Global landmarks made out of Lego

Lego landmarks from around the world go on show in the centre of Sheffield.
A spectacle featuring 20 landmark models made from Lego bricks will be on show in Sheffield.

Barnsley v Oxford United

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Barnsley and Oxford United.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 to J34 for A631 Sheffield Road.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.

Watch: Hospital's celebration after patient's parents wed

A young girl from Sheffield who's undergoing cancer treatment had a surprise when hospital staff went above and beyond to make sure she could see her mum and dad get married.

Kayleigh, 11, has been spending a lot of time at Sheffield Children's Hospital recently, but the team there did something special, as the video below shows:

'Every seat monitored' to catch football troublemakers

A new camera system has been brought in at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground to catch troublemakers causing disorder, with the system said to be "constantly watching every seat".

Cameras inside Bramall Lane
Sheffield United

About £200,000 has been spent on the "state-of-the-art" cameras to send a strong message to people who go to the ground looking to cause trouble, the club says.

United says 55 court bans and 85 stadium bans were issued last season and the new system is designed to eradicate criminal disorder and anti-social behaviour.

We have clear examples of people being highlighted with regards to missile-throwing, flares and pitch encroachments, among other offences. If this happens at Bramall Lane, we will identify perpetrators and deal with them accordingly."

Jurgen Morton-HallSafety Officer, Sheffield United

Sheffield United v Swansea City

Swansea City manager Graham Potter

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Sheffield United and Swansea City.

Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J36 for A61 to J37 for A628.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J36, A61 (Tankersley) to J37, A628 (Dodworth), because of an accident.

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

Girl, 11, leaves sickbed to be bridesmaid

Girl, 11, with cancer leaves Sheffield hospital bed to be bridesmaid for parents' wedding.
Kayleigh Walsh, who has cancer, was allowed out of a Sheffield hospital to attend her parents' nuptials.

Charges dropped against Sheffield tree protester

A Sheffield tree campaigner says the charges he was expecting to face today have been dropped.

Exterior shot of Sheffield Magistrates' Court
Geograph/Stephen Richards

All three allegations against Benoit Benz Compin concern protests which took place on Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore on 5 March.

He was due before magistrates today, but says he's found out that after weeks of expecting to go to court, the charges of obstructing a police officer and assault have been dropped.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the charges have been dropped.

Tree shredding
PA

The council, which is planting new trees after removing existing ones, insists the trees earmarked for felling in Sheffield are either "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".

However, campaigners say many of the trees classed by the council as "damaging" or "discriminatory" are healthy specimens which should be saved.

They say amendments should be made to surrounding pavements and roads.

Planned Sheffield Supertram strikes suspended

A planned strike by union members at Stagecoach Supertram in Sheffield has been called off, according to the tram operator.

Supertram
Getty Images

The firm says Stagecoach and Unite the union have agreed a new pay deal, meaning union members will now vote on the offer.

The union is recommending the offer to be accepted, bringing an end to tram strikes planned for this month and next month.

MP criticises spa sale plan

Birley Spa bath house

The site has been used for bathing, boating, wedding receptions, community meetings and educational tours.

Man arrested over cathedral 'defecation'

A man has been arrested in Sheffield accused of defecating outside the city's cathedral and exposing himself to a young woman in the city centre.

Sheffield Cathedral
Getty Images

South Yorkshire Police say the man was wanted for defecating outside the building three times in the space of a week.

He was also wanted for having failed to appear at court for breaching a Community Behaviour Order.

Countdown to Christmas commences in Cudworth

A community group in Barnsley is trying to raise £6,000 for Christmas lights to brighten up this year's festive season.

A Christmas tree topper
Getty Images

People from the village of Cudworth have already raised more than £3,000, which the group says will pay for about six lights.

Cudworth Businesses and Community Together says there will be no lights on the high street unless members of the local community buy them themselves.

The group says it's doing it to encourage more people to come to the village.

Sheffield woman's death 'unexplained'

The death of a 30-year-old woman in Sheffield is being treated as "unexplained", according to police.

Archdale Close
Google

Two men, who were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, remain in police custody.

A police cordon is still in place at the property on Archdale Close.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Cowley Hill and J34 for A6109 Meadowhall Road.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley) and J34, A6109 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

Brentford v Rotherham United

Rotherham United defender Richard Wood

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Brentford and Rotherham United.

Historic spa put up for auction

Sheffield City Council have put a valued heritage site up for auction, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Birley Spa Bath House
John Poyser/Geograph

The Grade II listed Birley Spa Bath House, in Hackenthorpe, is the only remaining Victorian spa in South Yorkshire still set in its original grounds.

It's 176-years-old and over that time has been used for educational tours, a pleasure ground for children, wedding receptions, bathing spot and for community meetings.

However, after years of neglect Sheffield City Council have chosen to sell the heritage site next month.

It has a guide price in the region of £75,000 to £100,000.

The council has even warned it will "fall down" if action is not taken in the next few years.

It will be sold with a 250-year lease with conditions, including that the buyer repairs the building within two years.

Wednesday fans react to commentary deal rejection

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to the news this morning there will be no free-to-air live commentary of their side's matches, after the club rejected a new BBC deal.

The Owls were the only one of 62 clubs whose deals were up for renewal not to reach an agreement, after being asked to take a 10% reduction in fees.

Fans have taken to social media reacting to the news, with some calling the move by Sheffield Wednesday "short sighted".

Others have praised the move, saying it could open the door for other clubs to offer exclusive match commentary on their in-house paid service.

Sheffield Wednesday said the offer made by the BBC was "significantly less" than in previous years.

It said: "This development was unprecedented and despite our best efforts to seek a renewal on the same terms, agreement could not be reached."

BBC Radio Sheffield said it wanted to continue to work with the club, providing the latest news about Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday reject BBC commentary deal

Sheffield Wednesday fans will no longer be able to hear live commentary of their side's matches on the BBC after the club rejected a new deal.

The exterior
Getty Images

The Owls were the only one of 62 clubs whose deals were up for renewal not to reach an agreement, after being asked to take a 10% reduction in fees.

BBC Radio Sheffield said it was "disappointed" the club had not accepted the deal.

A club spokesman said it would offer commentary via its paid iFollow service after the offer made by the BBC was "significantly less" than in previous years.

Two remain in custody after woman's body found

Two people remain in police custody this morning after the body of a woman was found in a Sheffield house.

Archdale Close
Google

Officers were called at about 12:30 after reports the body of a woman had been found in a house in Archdale Close.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Top cat - Sheffield's Toby is 'purring' with contentment

A Sheffield cat that can sense when its owner is about to have a seizure has taken home a top national award.

Toby
BBC

Toby was named hero cat at the National Cat Awards last night.

He raises an alarm when his owner, Annette, who can have sudden blackouts and lose consciousness, is about to have a seizure.

Toby
BBC

Toby's feline intuition gives Annette's children the chance to call for help.

Annette says: "Without Toby I'd probably be in hospital and the kids would't have a mum."

He’ll start pawing me and meowing very loudly, and we know it’s time to call for help.”

Annette Sterland-Burton

Council's £130,000 bill fighting challenges to sex policy

It's been revealed Sheffield City Council spent about £130,000 on legal fees fighting challenges to it's licensing policy for sexual entertainment venues.

Spearmint Rhino
Google

Sheffield City Council has faced two separate judicial reviews, the first was it's relicencing of Spearmint Rhino in 2016 - an out of court settlement cost £80,000.

Then it faced a challenge to it's new licencing policy, which cost £50,000.

Shoes
Getty Images

As a result of the challenges the council will now have to repeat a public consultation on this issue.

The first cost more than £6,000 and while the council believes the second will cost less, it means the total expenditure will end up being about £140,000.

Yorkshire's weather

BBC Weather

A mostly dry start to the day, but cloud will increase this morning, bringing the risk of rain.

This afternoon will be fairly cloudy with showers.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.

Wx graph
BBC

Check your Yorkshire train journey

BBC News Travel

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Body found in search for missing Sheffield teenager

Police who have been searching for a missing teenager in Sheffield have found a body.

Noah Lomax, 15, was reported missing on Monday.

His body was found in the Conisbrough area of Doncaster yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police say his family are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J37 for A628 to J38 for A637 Huddersfield Road.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane blocked on M1 northbound from J37, A628 (Dodworth) to J38, A637 (Woolley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M180 South Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M180 South Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, from J1 for A18 Tudworth Road to J2 for A161.

M180 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M180 eastbound from J1 A18 Tudworth Road to J2, A161 (Woodhouse), because of an accident.

Police find woman dead in house

View of Archdale Close, Sheffield

A woman's body has been found in a house in Archdale Close, Sheffield, say South Yorkshire Police.

Home alone teenager assaulted by burglers

A teenager in Sheffield has been assaulted by masked burglars as they ransacked his family home in Sheffield.

Police want to speak to these men about it:

Suspects
South Yorkshire Police

It happened last Wednesday in the Handsworth area when two men broke into the family home, the teenager was the only person in the house.

One suspect assaulted him, threatened him and smashed his phone while the other searched the house.

They left the house with an expensive bracelet.

Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at A1.

M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M18 northbound at A1(M) J35, because of a broken down lorry.

Arrests after body discovery in Sheffield

Police have arrested two men following the discovery of a woman's body in a house in Sheffield earlier today.

Archdale close
Google

Officers were called at about 12:30 following reports the body of a woman had been found in a house in Archdale Close.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

A cordon is in place and officers are at the scene carrying out enquiries.

Breaking mews: Hero cat gets paws on national prize

A cat from Sheffield has been recognised with a national award as he is able to warn his owner when she is about to have a seizure.

Toby
Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year Awards

Two-year-old Toby beat hundreds of other entries to take his place as winner of the Hero Cat category.

His owner, Annette, began having seizures two years ago and Toby is able to warn her children if she's about to have one so they can call for help.

He does it by pawing Annette and meowing loudly, Toby hasn't received any specialist training and somehow senses when his owner is about to have a seizure.

It’s so reassuring knowing Toby is looking out for us all, and we wouldn’t be without him.”

Annette

Police 'merry chase' from North to East Yorkshire

Three men have been arrested following a police chase that began in the York area and ended in the Melbourne area in East Yorkshire.

Police helicopter and car
@NPASCarrGate

The pursuit began at about 01:00 this morning when a black Subaru failed to stop for police officers close to Elvington.

Officers say the vehicle was followed at high speed into the East Yorkshire area where the Subaru then left the road and stopped in a field.

Three occupants then ran away from the vehicle, but were found a short time later by police officers and a police dog.

The three men, two 29-year-olds and a 26-year-old, all from South Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and suspected theft of a vehicle and drug driving.

The police helicopter was involved in the search for the men, with their Twitter account describing the group as "leading us all on a merry chase through fields."

