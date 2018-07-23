South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery graduate today from a unique course run by a Barnsley College.

The course, at Northern College, is the first of its kind in the UK and prepares survivors for living and working in the UK.

Paul Gibson, who is the tutor manager at the college, says students at the Free Thinking Programme are already applying for jobs.

"Quite a few of them are starting to be involved with job interviews, which is huge.

"I'd say about 90% of them have applied for education going into other colleges and they've been accepted onto those courses."