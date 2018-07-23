South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Passengers are being told to check arrival and departure times before they set off, you can do that by clicking here.
Northern, who operate a majority of local services in Yorkshire say: "Customers are also asked to check carefully before travelling later in the
afternoon as services are likely to be subject to further delays and
cancellations."
Doncaster trains delayed
Trains through Doncaster are delayed after an earlier lightning strike near York knocked out the signalling on parts of Yorkshire's railway.
As this photo from Peter Hampshire shows, most trains are showing as delayed.
He says he was picking his friend up who had to abandon her journey from London to Halifax part way through.
Severe disruption: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J38 for A1 and J37 for A635 Barnsley Road.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - Queuing traffic, delays and one lane closed on A1(M) Doncaster Bypass southbound between J38, A1 (Red House) and J37, A635 (Marr), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to Wentbridge.
LNER services will run, but not on time
Trains between London and Leeds can run, it has just been announced, but don't expect them to be on time:
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J35 for A629 Cowley Hill to J34 for A6109 Meadowhall Road.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley) to J34, A6109 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 to J32 for M18 J32.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J35 for A629 Cowley Hill to J34 for A6109 Meadowhall Road.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley) to J34, A6109 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J33 for to J34 for .
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound from J33, Catcliffe to J34, Meadowhall, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J35 for A629 Cowley Hill.
M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley), because of an accident involving two cars and surface water. Congestion to J34.
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A630.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J4, A630 (West Moor), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J34 for A631 Sheffield Road to J33 for A630.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J34, A631 (Meadowhall) to J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Lightning strikes cause rail chaos
People were told not to travel "due to the extreme weather conditions and signalling failure".Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Sheffield to J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Sheffield) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Yorkshire's top stories
These are the top stories from across Yorkshire so far today:
Updates on breaking news will continue across the weekend.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J35 for A629 Cowley Hill to J34 for A6109 Meadowhall Road.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound from J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley) to J34, A6109 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Rail services begin to move...slowly
Rail services on some routes in Yorkshire are beginning to resume after a lightning strike at York affected signalling.
However, there are still numerous cancellations and delays and operators are advising customers to avoid travelling if possible.
Please continue to check National Rail enquiries for the latest travel information:
Slavery victims complete college course
The course aims to prepare students for living and working in the UK after escaping servitude.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J35 for A629 Cowley Hill to J34 for A6109 Meadowhall Road.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J35, A629 (Thorpe Hesley) to J34, A6109 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Signalling problems remain in York
Network Rail say the signalling problem is fixed in Leeds, but there are still major problems in York, after a lightning strike took out a control centre.
Disruption is expected for the rest of the day on the rail network.
Signalling systems across Yorkshire have been knocked out after a lightning strike on a control centre in York this morning.
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J2 for to J1 for A631 Bawtry Road.
M18 South Yorkshire - Stationary traffic on M18 southbound from /, J2 to J1, A631 (Bramley), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.
Almost 1,000 homes hit by power cut
Almost 1,000 homes are without power in South Yorkshire at the moment, according to Northern Powergrid.
They say people in postcodes S26, S30, S31, S35, S36, S61 and S75 are affected.
Engineers are working to get the power back on they say, with power hoped to be restored this afternoon.
Rail disruption will continue into this afternoon
Train operator Northern says trains in the Leeds and York area are expected to be delayed or cancelled until this afternoon.
In a statement, the operator said things won't begin to get back to normal until at least 15:15.
Northern said: "[We advise] customers not to travel at this time in the Yorkshire area due to the severe infrastructure failure caused by lightning strikes"
"Unfortunately we are unable to provide road transport due to the scale of the disruption, staff are onsite attempting to reset systems"
Yorkshire train delays: A tale of two commuters
Here are just a few of the commuters stuck at York Station this morning after a lightning strike took out the signalling control centre.
This is Leigh, his girlfriend graduates today at 13:00 in York, his girlfriend’s mum is stuck on a train in Doncaster:
And this is Charles, he's due in London for 14:10 and probably isn’t going to make it. He told us he's probably going to spend an extra day exploring York:
Lightning causing 'widespread disruption' - Network Rail
Network Rail says its teams are continuing to deal with problems causing by the lightning across Yorkshire today.
The rail infrastructure firm is dealing with an issue near York railway station where a lightning strike is believed to be affecting the signalling.
In a statement, Network Rail says passengers should check before they travel.
"Teams from Network Rail have been, and continue to be, on standby this morning and are out responding to issues and are working hard to restore services where possible," the statement says.
'Do not travel today' - Train operator warns
Train operator LNER is now asking people not to travel at all following a lightning strike in the York area which has hit rail services on the East Coast Main Line:
Lightning: York-Leeds rail routes blocked
All rail lines are now blocked between Leeds and York following a lightning strike.
Northern, which runs a majority of trains in Yorkshire, is advising that people don't attempt to travel by train "until further notice".
If you were thinking of travelling, you might want to make alternative arrangements:
Lightning: Trains delayed across North and West Yorkshire
Trains across Yorkshire are being delayed because of a lightning strike in York.
British Transport Police (BTP) says people should "avoid travelling by train for a few hours".
The lightning strike is believed to have knocked out the signalling control centre, meaning no trains are able to move across West and North Yorkshire.
BTP says it's currently at Leeds Station "conducting reassurance patrols".
Lightning strike affects Yorkshire rail routes
Following a lightning strike in the York area, it appears that there are now signalling problems on rail routes across Yorkshire - meaning major delays:
'Be prepared': Latest flood alerts for Yorkshire
Parts of Yorkshire should "be prepared" as flooding is possible, according to the Environment Agency.
Rain and thunderstorms mean flash flooding is possible across the region, the agency says:
Tourism to Yorkshire on the up
Yorkshire's enjoyed a 25% increase in accommodation bookings over the past year, according to tourism bosses.
It's thought events like the Tour de Yorkshire and Hull's year as City of Culture have helped the rise in visitors, tourism organisation Welcome to Yorkshire says.
Commercial director Peter Dodd says the recent hot weather's been the "icing on the cake" for the growth in visitor numbers to Yorkshire:
Watch: Sunshine and thunder ahead for Yorkshire
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Today will be very warm and humid, with the best of the sunshine this morning before heavy showers and thunderstorms later.
Watch my full forecast here:
Trafficking victims 'graduate' from unique Barnsley course
Survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery graduate today from a unique course run by a Barnsley College.
The course, at Northern College, is the first of its kind in the UK and prepares survivors for living and working in the UK.
Paul Gibson, who is the tutor manager at the college, says students at the Free Thinking Programme are already applying for jobs.
"Quite a few of them are starting to be involved with job interviews, which is huge.
"I'd say about 90% of them have applied for education going into other colleges and they've been accepted onto those courses."
Electricity distributor ready for power cuts
Electricity distributor Northern Powergrid say it's prepared for potential power cuts across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire amid warnings of severe thunderstorms later.
The company, which supplies four million homes and businesses across the region, has reminded people to call 105 in the event of power loss.
The Met Office predicts thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning over the course of the day - especially this evening.
Severe disruption: A61 South Yorkshire both ways
A61 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, at Scarsdale Road.
A61 South Yorkshire - A61 Chesterfield Road in Sheffield blocked and queuing traffic in both directions at the Scarsdale Road junction, because of a broken down bus.
Sheffield road closed for weekend Pride parade
Part of a major Sheffield road will be closed on Saturday for a parade organised by group Sheffield Pride.
Ecclesall Road will be closed in one direction from the junction of Pear Street towards Endcliffe Park while the parade takes place.
It will be closed between 11:30 and about 13:30, with bus routes being diverted.
Yorkshire's Friday weather forecast
Today will be warm and humid again with the best of the sunshine in the morning.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening, bringing torrential rain and lightning.
They'll continue during the first half of tonight, before turning gradually drier tomorrow.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: