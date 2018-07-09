South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Severe disruption: A6023 South Yorkshire both ways
A6023 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Highwoods Crescent and B6098 Bolton Road.
A6023 South Yorkshire - A6023 Wath Road in Swinton blocked in both directions between the Highwoods Crescent junction and the B6098 Bolton Road junction, because of a vehicle striking a bridge.
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at M1 J32.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane closed on exit slip road to the M1 Southbound and heavy traffic southbound at M1 J32, Thurcroft, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Sheffield United: McCabe was willing to 'walk away' in disagreement
One of the co-owners of Sheffield United Football Club was willing to "walk away" from the club, a judge has been told.
Relations between Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al
Saud had deteriorated to the point
that Mr McCabe wanted to end a "joint venture" and was "even willing" to
give up in involvement in the club, Mr Justice Fancourt heard.
One area of disagreement was about how much the club needed to spend on
players in the coming months.
Detail of the battle has emerged following a preliminary hearing in London
after a company controlled by Prince Abdullah sued a company controlled by Mr
McCabe and his family.
The judge said that relations between Prince Abdullah and Mr
McCabe had "deteriorated to the point that Mr McCabe wanted to put an end to
the joint venture basis on which Blades operated" and "was even willing to
give up his involvement in the football club".
Police must 'cover tattoos' to look professional
Police officers in South Yorkshire must cover their tattoos, according to to a change in policy.
Last month, the Chief Constable Stephen Watson decided the policy would change, saying visible tattoos might reduce public confidence in the force.
"Our appearance and
standards of dress are an important display of our professional image.
"We are cognisant however,
that for a cross section of the public we serve, visible tattoos can serve to
diminish the confidence they have in us as public servants."
Other forces allow visible tattoos on display on a case-by-case basis.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
World cup glory? Maguire's more worried about the bins
Sheffield's World Cup hero Harry Maguire maybe getting ready for one of the most important matches of his life this week.
But if there's one thing he doesn't like, it's overflowing bins:
Sheffield church fire 'accidental'
Firefighters in Sheffield say they think a fire at a disused church at the weekend was started accidentally.
Three fire engines went to the blaze on Copper Street on Saturday, at about 18:00.
Crews fought the flames for almost three hours.
Tree protester guilty of obstructing PC
Sheffield United owners in court battle
Tree row council criticised on policing
Severe disruption: M180 Lincolnshire westbound
M180 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A161 Gainsborough and J1 for A18.
M180 Lincolnshire - One lane closed on M180 westbound between J2, A161 (Gainsborough) and J1, A18 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J37 for A628 Barnsley and J38 for A637 Darton.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J37, A628 (Barnsley) and J38, A637 (Darton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Watch: 'Britain's most luxurious train' comes to Yorkshire
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
Your morning commute probably doesn't include caviar-topped salmon and fresh flowers on your reserved table.
That's because you don't get to work on the Northern Belle, the country's 'most luxurious train', according to the operators.
And as you'll see in the video, it's a long way from what you might be used to:
Struggling bed retailer saves stores
Barnsley rail track blighted by fly-tipping transformed
A South Yorkshire disused railway embankment blighted by fly-tipping is being brought back to life and transformed for community use.
Nappies, bottles, furniture, tyres and household appliances have all been dumped along the disused cutting below Railway View in Goldthorpe.
Now Barnsley Council, Network Rail and local community groups are working together to transform the area.
The cleaned-up space will feature an orchard and wildflower area and a community garden and picnic area.
Children from Goldthorpe Primary School have been making bird boxes and a hedgehog hotel for the scheme to encourage wildlife to the area.
Barnsley Council's Dearne Area Officer Clare Dawson says she want's the community to: "Take ownership of the area - it's for the community and is something that'll be here for years to come."
Tree campaigner guilty of obstructing police officer
An anti-tree felling campaigner has been found guilty of obstructing a police officer for failing to give his name and address after being arrested.
Robert Pearson, 48, was asked for the information having been arrested over an alleged public order offence on 22 February.
He told Sheffield Magistrates' Court he was initially confused about his rights but had ultimately given his details.
However, the court said his explanation was not a reasonable excuse.
Pearson, of Valley Road, Sheffield, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £330 in costs.
He was cleared of an alleged public order offence.
Concern fires may have been 'deliberately' started
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have expressed concern grass fires in Sheffield may have been started deliberately.
They've been called to one specific area five times over three days:
Yorkshire move T20 game for England semi
Teenager missing: have you seen Chantelle?
Police believe a missing 15-year-old girl from Sheffield may have travelled to Hull.
Chantelle Marsden was last seen on 4 July, after she left her home address in Toppham Drive, Lowedges, at about 08:00.
Police say despite making contact with her family later that afternoon, she didn’t return home and hasn’t been seen since.
Officers believe she may have travelled to Hull and are asking anyone who has seen or spoken to her since Wednesday to get in touch.
Body of man is pulled from lake
'Premium service deserves premium pay' on Supertram network
Drivers and conductors are striking on Sheffield's Supertram network this morning because they feel they run a premium service but don't get paid accordingly, according to union members.
About 200 drivers and conductors have walked out this morning in a row over pay.
Unite members are hoping for a pay increase of up to 50p an hour.
Phil Bown, who is from the union Unite, says the premium service offered by drivers and conductors should be reflected in the pay.
"The money that has been offered on the table is just not enough to satisfy the demands and the aspirations of our members," he said.
"The conductors who work on these vehicles earn less than £10 an hour, the drivers are on near enough £11 an hour, but we're seeking an increase on that because this is a premium service being run."
Another 24-hour strike is planned on Thursday, with limited trams running and a replacement bus service in operation.
If this isn't settled, members of the union say there could be a 72-hour strike over the Tramlines Festival weekend, starting on Friday 20 July.
Man dies after going into lake near Doncaster
A man's body has been recovered from a Doncaster lake over the weekend.
Emergency services were called at about 20:30 yesterday after a 19-year-old man had disappeared after going into some water near Straight Lane in Skelbrooke.
Firefighters, including specialist water rescue crews, along with police and ambulance searched for him but his body was recovered just after 21:00.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Organ donations double in decade
The number of people donating organs following their death has more than doubled in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire in the last decade.
New figures show almost 150 people in the region became donors in the last year.
NHS Blood and Transplant say although support for organ donation is rising, there are still more than five hundred people on the transplant waiting list across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Gordon Crowe, from NHS Blood and Transplant, says bereaved families often get comfort from donating a loved one's organs.
Yorkshire's weather: Cloudy and cool
Today will be mostly cloudy with a few patches of light rain and drizzle around.
It'll be much cooler than yesterday, with light to moderate northerly breezes.
Tonight will be dry with clear intervals and temperatures will be lower than on recent nights with gentle northerly breezes.
Barnsley disaster which changed law on children down mines
A memorial service has been held to mark the deaths of 26 children who drowned while working underground in a coal mine near Barnsley 180 years ago.
The girls and boys, aged between seven and 17, died after a storm caused a torrent of water to flood part of Huskar pit in July 1838.
A report into the tragedy was published after the tragedy resulting in a public outcry, which prompted a change in the law to prevent children from working in mines.
The service, led by the Bishop of Wakefield, took place at All Saints Church in Silkstone.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Disruption expected as Sheffield Supertram strike begins
Strike action will cause disruption on Sheffield's Supertram network today.
About 200 drivers and conductors are taking industrial action, after rejecting a revised three-year pay offer.
Operator Stagecoach says a "limited" number of trams and replacement buses will run between 07:00 and 19:00.
As well as today's strike, the network will not operate on Thursday, July 12, as staff stage the second of their two 24-hour walkouts.