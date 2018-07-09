South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Drivers and conductors are striking on Sheffield's Supertram network this morning because they feel they run a premium service but don't get paid accordingly, according to union members.

About 200 drivers and conductors have walked out this morning in a row over pay.

Unite members are hoping for a pay increase of up to 50p an hour.

Phil Bown, who is from the union Unite, says the premium service offered by drivers and conductors should be reflected in the pay.

"The money that has been offered on the table is just not enough to satisfy the demands and the aspirations of our members," he said.

"The conductors who work on these vehicles earn less than £10 an hour, the drivers are on near enough £11 an hour, but we're seeking an increase on that because this is a premium service being run."

Another 24-hour strike is planned on Thursday, with limited trams running and a replacement bus service in operation.

If this isn't settled, members of the union say there could be a 72-hour strike over the Tramlines Festival weekend, starting on Friday 20 July.