South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A new football league has started up in Rotherham, for men with bigger waistlines.
It's called MAN v FAT and it's for men who want to lose weight.
Rotherham United's community arm has set up the league, which is decided not just on points won, but also pounds lost:
Severe disruption: M180 Lincolnshire westbound
M180 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A161 Gainsborough and J1 for A18.
M180 Lincolnshire - One lane closed on M180 westbound between J2, A161 (Gainsborough) and J1, A18 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Labour backs 'safe standing' at bigger football stadiums
The Labour party is backing the introduction of 'safe standing' at Premier League and Championship stadiums.
After more than 100,000 people signed an online petition calling for a review of the law, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn asked Labour MP Clive Efford why the party had not held discussions with families of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Margaret Aspinall said that it was a "sensitive time" with ongoing legal action, but most families of the victims "don't want standing ever brought back".
Clubs in England's top two tiers have been required by law to be all-seater since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster:
Hillsborough families 'don't want safe-standing'
The Hillsborough Family Support Group is surprised that it was not consulted by the Labour Party ahead of it announcing support for 'safe standing' at the larger football stadiums in England.
Margaret Aspinall said that it was a "sensitive time" with ongoing legal action, but most families of the victims "don't want standing ever brought back".
Clubs in England's top two tiers have been required by law to be all-seater since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Listen: Groups takes on strip clubs
A crowdfunding campaign is under way to help pay for a legal challenge against the licensing of strip clubs in Sheffield.
It's being backed by a number of equals rights' groups.
Campaigners claim Sheffield City Council didn't consider gender inequality in its new licensing policy, which sets no limit on the number of sexual entertainment venue licenses that could be granted.
It's being seen as a test case for other councils, too.
The campaign is supported by Sammy Woodhouse, an outspoken survivor of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, who went on to work as a lap-dancer:
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a police incident.
Police appeal over fatal crash in Rotherham
A crash in which a 21-year-old woman died in Rotherham may have been seen by a crucial witness, police say.
A car and a van collided on Kingsforth Lane near Thurcroft last month, the car driver died.
Officers think a woman driving a black Ford Mondeo estate or a similar vehicle may be able to help in the investigation.
The crash happened at about 12:00 on Friday 25 May.
A report to councillors reveals 70,000 adults in the area take part in less than 30 minutes of activity a week.
The borough also has the "lowest percentage of people in the country" who participate in sport and physical activity at least twice a month.
The council was told initial funding had been successful in launching projects but the project would "stall" until it was fully funded.
The Get Doncaster Moving programme is split into five areas focusing on walking, cycling, dance, use of parks and open spaces, and sport.
Without the funding the Get Doncaster Moving programme will fail to deliver the sum of its ambitions, and that the impact of the programme and the benefits that can be delivered will be limited."
Tree felling legal action 'blighting' city's image
A former leader of Sheffield City Council has said the city is shooting itself in the foot over the ongoing tree felling row.
Lord Scriven's comments follow the case of two tree campaigners being given suspended jail terms for breaching an injunction.
The Liberal Democrat peer says the time has come for legal action against campaigners who're trying to stop the felling of street trees to end.
He says what's needed now is cool, clear leadership, rather than more people being taken to court in civil action.
When you go out of the city as I do, you've got people when they say say you come from Sheffield no longer talking about the great two universities, the manufacturing, the innovation - they say trees. We've got a problem, a huge problem."
The city council's legal department has said people chose to break the law knowing the possible consequences of their action (by entering safety zones around trees due to be felled), and that it is up to the courts to decide on appropriate penalties.
Virtual experiments to boost science study
The costs of doing science experiments can pose a financial headache to schools, but two University of Sheffield academics believe they have the solution - FlashyScience.
Essentially it's a system that uses virtual experiments, which can be repeated numerous times without burning a big hole in a school's budget.
It allows users to vary factors in experiments to see what happens and why.
We have more than 5,000 students from the Baghdad Institute of Technology in Iraq already using the site to run virtual experiments in class, and the feedback has been incredible. We’re giving students the opportunity to learn in a way that would have been unheard of just 18 months ago.”
'Safe standing' football call from Labour
The Labour Party says it does support the campaign to overturn the ban on 'safe standing' at Premier League and Championship football grounds.
It would require a change in the law - clubs in England's top tiers have been required to be all-seater since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
It's time to back safe-standing. We want to give the power to fans, clubs and local safety authorities, to allow for a small area inside a stadium to be designated for safe-standing. Clubs, fans and local authorities know their stadium far better than anybody in Whitehall - the decision should rest with them."
Drone technology 'state of chaos' - Sheffield professor
The regulation of privately owned drones is in "a state of chaos" according to a UK robotics expert from Sheffield.
Professor Noel Sharkey, from the University of Sheffield, said: "Drone technology is taking off with little being done to contain it.
"I warned about the risks associated with rapidly growing numbers of drones in 2007, but few listened, now the genie is out of the bottle
"To me it didn't take any kind of deep thinking to realise what was going to happen with this at all."
New UK laws have imposed a ban on flying drones above 400 ft (121.92m) and within 0.6 miles (1km) of airport boundaries.
Also drones weighing 250g (8.81oz) or more will in future have to be registered with the Civil Aviation Authority, and drone pilots will be expected to take an online safety test.
Tree protesters suspended sentences 'beyond belief'
A decision to find three Sheffield tree campaigners guilty of contempt of court, has been described by the Green Party as "beyond belief."
Staff shocked by death of massage parlour boss
A pensioner who was killed in her own home last week ran a Sheffield massage parlour, the Barnsley Chronicle has learned.
Watch: Fighting fat, footy-style in Rotherham
Suffragette protest sites get recognition
No charges over man's death
A man arrested after another man's death in Leeds has been released without charge.
A 31-year-old man was found collapsed on Mexborough Avenue in Chapeltown on Wednesday.
An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officers say a post mortem took place yesterday but proved inconclusive, they also say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Funding aims to get Doncaster 'moving'
Nearly £400,000 is to be spent on getting people in Doncaster to do more exercise, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
You can have a go yourself here.
Two protesters have received suspended prison sentences for being in contempt of court by breaching an injunction over tree-felling in Sheffield.
A third defendant will have no further action taken against her.
Sheffield City Council had taken them to court in a long-running dispute over the fate of trees in the city.
The dispute surrounds a 25-year, £2.2bn contract between the council and Amey to resurface all Sheffield's roads by 2020 which involves maintaining roadside trees.
The council says only street trees that are diseased, damaging or dangerous are being removed.
But protesters say many are felled because their roots are simply in the way of resurfacing methods.
A statement from the Green Party says the strength of the campaign to save Sheffield's trees is "growing by the day."
Dig uncovers old pottery workers' cottages
On the site of the old Rockingham Pottery in Swinton people have been unearthing the past.
A community archaeological dig continues today.
They've already uncovered a kiln and workers' cottages.
Those workers made items for royalty and for markets around the world.
Of course they've found lots of pottery remains, too. Well, you would, wouldn't you?
It's all part of forms part of 'Archaeology of the Dearne' - a project commissioned by the Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership with support from Historic England.
Severe accident: A6102 South Yorkshire both ways
A6102 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, at B6079 Herries Road.
A6102 South Yorkshire - A6102 Herries Road South in Parson Cross blocked and queuing traffic at the B6079 Herries Road junction, because of an accident.
Controversial Sheffield MP on his first year
The man who unseated Nick Clegg, Jared O'Mara, says he has no regrets about standing as the MP for Sheffield Hallam.