South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J34 for A631.
M1 South Yorkshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M1 northbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J38 for A637 Darton and J39 for A636 Wakefield.
M1 South Yorkshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M1 northbound between J38, A637 (Darton) and J39, A636 (Wakefield), because of an overturned vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Rotherham and J34 for A631.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Rotherham) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
In South Yorkshire, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said the decisions to drop a small number of cases had been taken after the review highlighted insufficient evidence, rather than issues surrounding disclosure.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man charged with murdering woman, 73
Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Wombwell, has been charged with murdering Jill Hibberd.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: A6135 South Yorkshire both ways
A6135 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, at Minna Road.
A6135 South Yorkshire - A6135 Burngreave Road in Sheffield closed in both directions at the Minna Road junction, because of a police incident.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man arrested over murder of woman, 73
A 40-year-old is being held after the body of Jill Hibberd was found at a house near Barnsley.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
Millers boss Warne extends contract
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne signs a new three-year deal with the promoted League One side.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories today
Yorkshire's headlines today include:
Hundreds sign petition to save hydrotherapy pool
Sheffield Star
A petition which aims to force a rethink on the planned closure of a specialist hydrotherapy pool at a Sheffield special needs school has reached almost 500 signatures.
Sex offence cases dropped
South Yorkshire Police has dropped several prosecutions against suspected sex offenders following a full review of all current cases, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The review was prompted by the trial of a student in London, which collapsed after police failed to disclose vital evidence to the defence.
In South Yorkshire, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said the decisions to drop a small number of cases had been taken after the review highlighted insufficient evidence, rather than issues surrounding disclosure.