South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Murder inquiry after woman found dead
Police say a woman found dead in a Barnsley street suffered "a very severe" attack.Read more
Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound
M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.
M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Driver dies when car crashes into pond
A 20-year-old man is killed in the accident near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet in Sheffield.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
Body of woman found in town street
Detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Rotherham and J34 for A631.
M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Rotherham) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Major changes to Northern rail services
Train timetables across parts of the north of England are set to undergo an "unprecedented" change.Read more
Severe accident: A621 South Yorkshire both ways
A621 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6068 Abbey Lane and Twentywell Lane.
A621 South Yorkshire - A621 Abbeydale Road South in Sheffield closed in both directions between Abbeydale and Dore, because of a serious accident.
Is old-fashioned British tolerance dead?
Mark Easton
Home editor
As more Britons say the country is now more divided, Rotherham fights back to foster tolerance.Read more
Arctics' album 'fastest vinyl seller'
Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino sold 24,500 vinyl copies in its first week.Read more
Barnsley release Wembley hero Hammill
Managerless Barnsley release experienced winger Adam Hammill following their relegation to League One.Read more
Yorkshire's headlines today
Missing Sheffield man found
Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.
Bomb victim's gran to be royal plus-one
Manchester Arena attack survivor, 12, takes victim's grandmother to the royal wedding.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.
