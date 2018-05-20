South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.

M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.

