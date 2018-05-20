South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.

M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Body of woman found in town street

Google street image

Detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.

Read more

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Rotherham and J34 for A631.

M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Rotherham) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe accident: A621 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A621 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6068 Abbey Lane and Twentywell Lane.

A621 South Yorkshire - A621 Abbeydale Road South in Sheffield closed in both directions between Abbeydale and Dore, because of a serious accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Arctics' album 'fastest vinyl seller'

Arctic Monkeys

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino sold 24,500 vinyl copies in its first week.

Read more

Barnsley release Wembley hero Hammill

Adam Hammill

Managerless Barnsley release experienced winger Adam Hammill following their relegation to League One.

Read more

Yorkshire's headlines today

Yorkshire's top stories today include:

Missing Sheffield man found

Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.

Bombing survivor in royal wedding gesture

A survivor of the Manchester attack invites a victim's grandmother to the royal wedding.
Arena attack survivor Amelia Thompson has invited the grandmother of a victim to accompany her to the event.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

