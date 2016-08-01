BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Another row has broken out between our councils over the HS2 route in South Yorkshire.
The mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones is unhappy at the proposed changes which would see it move further east between Rotherham and Doncaster.
Missing - have you seen 15-year-old Tamara?
Mick Lunney
BBC Local Live, Sheffield
15-year-old Tamara Carr was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday 31 July when she left her home address in the Reservoir Road area of Sheffield.She was last seen on Shirecliffe Road at about 07:30 yesterday morning but has not been seen or heard from since.Tamara is about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and has brown hair which is pink at the ends. She is believed to be wearing black jeans, a maroon hooded top and black trainers.Do you know where Tamara is? Call police on 101.
Yorkshire Water advice to customers following contamination
Liz Roberts
BBC Radio Sheffield
People living around Thorne near Doncaster should still boil tap water today. And that will be the case for the rest of the day while more tests are done.
The company says you may also experience greater chlorine content and discolouration, but these won't increase the risk to your health.
The contamination is affecting 3,600 households.
Any old iron?
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
Rotherham PCSOs have found part of a stolen Ford in the Kilnhurst area:
Watch: Does this new sculpture look like anyone you know?
Rony Robinson
Presenter, BBC Radio Sheffield
I've been to meet Sheffield artist Andrew Vickers.
He's known as 'Stoneface' in Storrs Woods, where he creates his pieces. He's created something which looks a little bit like someone you may know!
Did you witness indecent exposure in Barnsley?
Liz Roberts
BBC Radio Sheffield
Police are looking for man who exposed himself to two 15 year old girls in Barnsley at the weekend. It happened on Tingle Bridge Lane in Hemingfield at around 13:00 on Saturday afternoon.
Officers say the girls weren't hurt but were left distressed. The man's described as white, chubby, and was wearing a black knitted mask, no shirt and beige trousers.
Did you see anything? Email or call police on 101.
Sheffield man in court over firearms incident
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
Police have charged a Sheffield man in connection with a firearms incident in the city.Osai Irele-Domingo, 19, of Craddock Mews, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday 29 July charged with the offence and was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 26 August.
The charge relates to an incident in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield where it is reported that shots were fired in Samuel Close (pictured above) at about 18:40 on Friday 23 July.South Yorkshire Police’s campaign giving members of the public the opportunity to safely hand in firearms and knives ends today.
The 'Herd of Sheffield': How many have you seen?
BBC Radio Sheffield
Found and photographed all 58 big elephants. Wonderful to see so many people following the trail."
Our family have seen 63 large and small ones kids had fun finding them and photos
There's more than 58 - all the little elephants as well."
Loved taking our granddaughters on the trail. Both with maps and stickers (non of this technology for us) to mark off the ones we found. Now printing them pictures of our journey. They've since finished the little herd too. Thank you to the organisers for a great way to see Sheffield and raise money for the Children's Hospital.
Yorkshire Water investigations focus on Coulman Industrial Estate
Goodbye: Five things we learnt today
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
Thanks for joining us today.
We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with more of the big stories from South Yorkshire.
Here are some of the headlines for today:
Watch: 10 reasons why Yorkshire is the best
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
You already knew it...
But here's a reminder of why 'God's Own County' really is the best.
Happy Yorkshire Day!
Fourth day of Thorne tap water drinking ban
BBC News England
A ban on using tap water without boiling it first has remained in place for a fourth day.
Some 3,600 properties in Thorne, near Doncaster, have been without drinking water since Friday when high levels of bacteria were found in their supply.
Yorkshire Water said tests to confirm the water was safe to use were ongoing.
Weather: Cloudy with some rain tomorrow mainly dry
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a little patchy rain and drizzle in places. Minimum temperature 13C (55F).
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy but generally dry until later in the afternoon when light rain or drizzle spreads from the southwest. Maximum temperature 19C (66F). Light southeast wind.
Happy Yorkshire Day
People across South Yorkshire and the rest of Yorkshire are celebrating #YorkshireDay with posts on Twitter.
Here are just a few:
The football season starts right here
Jonathan Buchan
BBC Radio Sheffield Sport
I'm with the sport's team from BBC Radio Sheffield for the @footballheaven Managers' Special.
All six of our regions managers will be here for a look ahead to the new season - tune in, live from 18:00
Yorkshire water to give 'goodwill payments' to customers
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
Yorkshire Water has announced this afternoon that they’ll be issuing "goodwill payments" to customers in Thorne and Moorends who’ve had to boil their water before using it over the past few days.
They've said they'll be contacting affected customer bill payers directly so there is no need for customers to contact Yorkshire Water to claim the payment.
3,600 properties in Thorne, near Doncaster, were told on Saturday they can use their tap water but it must be boiled first before drinking or cooking with it.
590,000 EU citizens currently in UK 'may lose residency rights' with Brexit
Sheffield Star
More than half a million EU citizens in the UK may not have qualified for permanent residency rights at the time of Brexit, according to new analysis.
