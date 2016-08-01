Barnsley market

BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Summary

  1. News, sport, weather and travel will resume at 08:00 on Tuesday
  2. Live updates on Monday 1 August 2016

Live Reporting

By Jenny Cork

All times stated are UK

Goodbye: Five things we learnt today

Jenny Cork

BBC Sheffield news

Thanks for joining us today. 

We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with more of the big stories from South Yorkshire.

Here are some of the headlines for today:

  1. On Yorkshire Day, the Dales National Park got a lot bigger
  2. Rural crime is on the up in South Yorkshire
  3. Water warnings in Doncaster area could mean 'goodwill' payments for customers
  4. The football season starts with a 'Managers' Special' on BBC Radio Sheffield tonight
  5. The great HS2 debate rumbles on in Doncaster

Watch: 10 reasons why Yorkshire is the best

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

You already knew it...

But here's a reminder of why 'God's Own County' really is the best.

Happy Yorkshire Day!

Fourth day of Thorne tap water drinking ban

BBC News England

A ban on using tap water without boiling it first has remained in place for a fourth day.

Some 3,600 properties in Thorne, near Doncaster, have been without drinking water since Friday when high levels of bacteria were found in their supply.

Yorkshire Water said tests to confirm the water was safe to use were ongoing.

Water and a tap
Thinkstock

Weather: Cloudy with some rain tomorrow mainly dry

Paul Hudson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a little patchy rain and drizzle in places. Minimum temperature 13C (55F).

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy but generally dry until later in the afternoon when light rain or drizzle spreads from the southwest. Maximum temperature 19C (66F). Light southeast wind. 

Weather graphic
BBC

The football season starts right here

Jonathan Buchan

BBC Radio Sheffield Sport

I'm with the sport's team from BBC Radio Sheffield for the @footballheaven Managers' Special.

All six of our regions managers will be here for a look ahead to the new season - tune in, live from 18:00

The set for the managers' special
BBC

Yorkshire water to give 'goodwill payments' to customers

Jenny Cork

BBC Sheffield news

Yorkshire Water has announced this afternoon that they’ll be issuing "goodwill payments" to customers in Thorne and Moorends who’ve had to boil their water before using it over the past few days. 

They've said they'll be contacting affected customer bill payers directly so there is no need for customers to contact Yorkshire Water to claim the payment.

3,600 properties in Thorne, near Doncaster, were told on Saturday they can use their tap water but it must be boiled first before drinking or cooking with it.

Water and tap
Thinkstock

Doncaster mayor 'unhappy' about new HS2 plans

Tom Ingall

Journalist, BBC Look North

HS2
HS2

Another row has broken out between our councils over the HS2 route in South Yorkshire. 

The mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones is unhappy at the proposed changes which would see it move further east between Rotherham and Doncaster. 

Missing - have you seen 15-year-old Tamara?

Mick Lunney

BBC Local Live, Sheffield

15-year-old Tamara Carr was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday 31 July when she left her home address in the Reservoir Road area of Sheffield.She was last seen on Shirecliffe Road at about 07:30 yesterday morning but has not been seen or heard from since.Tamara is about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and has brown hair which is pink at the ends. She is believed to be wearing black jeans, a maroon hooded top and black trainers.Do you know where Tamara is? Call police on 101.

Tamara Carr
South Yorkshire Police

Yorkshire Water advice to customers following contamination

Liz Roberts

BBC Radio Sheffield

People living around Thorne near Doncaster should still boil tap water today. And that will be the case for the rest of the day while more tests are done. 

The company says you may also experience greater chlorine content and discolouration, but these won't increase the risk to your health. 

The contamination is affecting 3,600 households.

Request to customers to boil water
Yorkshire Water

Any old iron?

Jenny Cork

BBC Sheffield news

Rotherham PCSOs have found part of a stolen Ford in the Kilnhurst area: 

Car parts in Kilnhurst
South Yorkshire Police
Car parts in Kilnhurst
South Yorkshire Police
Car parts in Kilnhurst
South Yorkshire Police

Watch: Does this new sculpture look like anyone you know?

Rony Robinson

Presenter, BBC Radio Sheffield

I've been to meet Sheffield artist Andrew Vickers.

He's known as 'Stoneface' in Storrs Woods, where he creates his pieces. He's created something which looks a little bit like someone you may know! 

Did you witness indecent exposure in Barnsley?

Liz Roberts

BBC Radio Sheffield

Police are looking for man who exposed himself to two 15 year old girls in Barnsley at the weekend. It happened on Tingle Bridge Lane in Hemingfield at around 13:00 on Saturday afternoon.  

Tingle Bridge Lane, Hemingfield
Google

Officers say the girls weren't hurt but were left distressed. The man's described as white, chubby, and was wearing a black knitted mask, no shirt and beige trousers.

Did you see anything? Email or call police on 101.

Sheffield man in court over firearms incident

Jenny Cork

BBC Sheffield news

Police have charged a Sheffield man in connection with a firearms incident in the city.Osai Irele-Domingo, 19, of Craddock Mews, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday 29 July charged with the offence and was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 26 August.

Samuel Close
Google

The charge relates to an incident in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield where it is reported that shots were fired in Samuel Close (pictured above) at about 18:40 on Friday 23 July.South Yorkshire Police’s campaign giving members of the public the opportunity to safely hand in firearms and knives ends today.   

The 'Herd of Sheffield': How many have you seen?

BBC Radio Sheffield

Elephant outside Radio Sheffield
BBC

Found and photographed all 58 big elephants. Wonderful to see so many people following the trail."

Sharon Hodgkins

Our family have seen 63 large and small ones kids had fun finding them and photos

Leonora Ann Richardson

There's more than 58 - all the little elephants as well."

Heather Rotherham

Loved taking our granddaughters on the trail. Both with maps and stickers (non of this technology for us) to mark off the ones we found. Now printing them pictures of our journey. They've since finished the little herd too. Thank you to the organisers for a great way to see Sheffield and raise money for the Children's Hospital.

Jackie Pickering

Yorkshire Water investigations focus on Coulman Industrial Estate

Jenny Cork

BBC Sheffield news

Yorkshire Water have said 3,600 households in Thorne must continue to boil their tap water before use for the rest of the day.

The company say investigations into the cause of the contamination are focused on an industrial estate in the area, and that continues to be the case.  

Coulman Industrial Estate
Google

Yorkshire Water’s investigations as to the cause of the incident are ongoing and continue to focus on the Coulman Industrial Estate as a potential source of the problem.”

Charlie HaysomYorkshire Water: Director of Service Delivery

Weather: Cloud building after a fine start

Abbie Dewhurst

Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

Cloud will gradually build throughout the morning and we are at risk of one or two isolated showers. 

As we make our way into this evening, a band of showery rain will affect South Yorkshire and we could see some heavier outbursts throughout the night. 

Highs of 19C (66F). 

Weather graphic
BBC

Your headlines this afternoon

Jenny Cork

BBC Sheffield news

Watch: In the woods, you're sure of a big surprise

Rony Robinson

Presenter, BBC Radio Sheffield

If you go down to the woods today...

You'll see some wonderful creations.

They're by Artist Andrew Vickers, known as Stoneface, in Storrs Wood near Sheffield.

