BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Police continue to investigate following reports of gun shots at 18:40 last Friday in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.
They've made an appeal for information.
They're also looking at the possibility of links to previous firearms incidents in Sheffield.
We believe that the men on the bike were attempting to target a group of men in the street. We are also investigating the possibility that it is linked to previous firearms discharges in the Arbourthorne area."
Could your local betting shop be sold?
Shahid Hussain
BBC Local Live
The answer is maybe.
Bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral must sell about 350-400 shops in order for their £2.3bn merger to be cleared, the competition regulator has said.
Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, says it has already received nearly 50 reports of fraud relating to the games, with victims losing a total of £299,935 to criminals.
Nine years in prison for man who admitted causing two deaths
Gina Bolton
BBC Radio Sheffield
A 34-year-old man's been jailed for nine years for causing the deaths of two men in Ecclesfield in December 2014.
Jason Maher from Newcastle admitted causing death by dangerous driving and other driving offences at Sheffield Crown Court.
His car collided with a peugeot driven by 18 year old Kieron Wilders, from Kimberworth, who admitted causing death by careless driving.
He was disqualified for a year and sentenced to 150 hours of community service.
Two 19-year-old men, Liam Parkin, from Sheffield and Joshua Fothergill, from Rotherham, were passengers in the Peugeot and died at the scene.
Medieval merriment in Chesterfield
Kat Harbourne
Now for something you don't see very often...
A dragon wandering round Chesterfield market.
It's the star attraction today as the town stepped back to the Middle Ages...
Tramlines 2017: Tickets already on sale
Gina Bolton
BBC Radio Sheffield
Just two days after the end of the Tramlines music festival in Sheffield plans for next year are underway.
Amazon will look at the best way to allow hundreds of robotic aircraft to buzz around Britain's skies safely.
Noel Sharkey, emeritus professor of artificial intelligence and robotics at Sheffield University, and Pippa Malmgren, co-founder of H Robotics, share their safety concerns with presenter, Justin Webb.
Image credit: Getty Images.
Floral tributes for Rotherham schoolboy after canal tragedy
Andy Kershaw
BBC Radio Sheffield News
Flowers and tributes have been left by the canal near Stonerow Way, Parkgate where an 11 year old boy died last week.
Subhaan Ali has been laid to rest today.
His body was recovered from the canal last Thursday. Officers say they don't think the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious.
New Chief Constable says he'll work hard to restore public confidence
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
The new Chief Constable of South Yorkshire says he recognises public confidence in the force has been damaged by recent controversies including Hillsborough, Orgreave and child sex crimes in Rotherham.
Stephen Watson, who began his interim role in charge of the force this week, says they must work hard to restore that confidence.
Man jailed for raping women in Barnsley and Sheffield
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
A 33-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years for raping two women from Barnsley and Sheffield.
Ethan Wayne Ray, of Colley Road, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday to receive his sentence after a week-long trial.
Ray was charged with four counts of rape against his two victims.
The court heard how both women, who were known to him, were subjected to abuse and violence at Ray’s hands.
Weather: Cloudy but mainly dry
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Rather cloudy but bright with some sunny spells, just a small chance of a shower.
Maximum temperature 21C (70F).
Did you see a gun being fired in Norfolk Park?
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
Police in Sheffield are appealing for information after reports of shots being fired in the Norfolk Park area.
At about 18:40 on Friday 23 July it was reported that two men were seen on a motorbike riding along Samuel Close toward Samuel Road.
One of the men was reported to be holding a firearm and witnesses reported hearing three or four shots being fired shortly afterwards. No one was injured, however a porch window at a property on Samuel Road was damaged.
Officers are reviewing CCTV. If you saw anything, call police on 101.
Your headlines this afternoon
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
The top stories in South Yorkshire this lunchtime include:
The new Chief Constable of South Yorkshire says he recognises public confidence in the force has been damaged by recent controversies
Good evening: Five things we learnt today
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
Thanks for joining us today, we'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow.
Here are five of the big stories from across South Yorkshire today:
Have a business bank account? You need to read this
BBC Business News
Natwest and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) have warned businesses they may have to charge them to accept deposits due to low interest rates.
The move, if enacted, would make them the first UK banks to introduce negative interest rates, in effect, charging to deposit money.
"Global interest rates remain at very low levels... this could result in us charging interest on credit balances" it wrote in a letter to customers.
Personal customers are not affected.
Rio Olympic scammers trick victims out of £300K
Sheffield Star
Sports fans are being urged to be on the lookout for scams in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Rio, which start next month.
Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, says it has already received nearly 50 reports of fraud relating to the games, with victims losing a total of £299,935 to criminals.
Watch: Man buried alive resurfaces after 72 hours
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
A recovered drug addict and charity worker has been released from a coffin after spending three days buried underground.
John Edwards, 61, was buried on Friday in Halifax and resurfaced on Monday.
He said he had "brought words of light from the grave" to try and reduce the number of addicts' funerals he has to attend.
Have you seen Richard from Sheffield?
Jenny Cork
BBC Sheffield news
Police are asking for your urgent help locating missing 48-year-old Richard Hezseltine.
Richard was last seen over 24 hours ago and was reported missing at about 11:00 when family members went to his home in the Waterthorpe area of Sheffield and he wasn't there.
Richard is 5ft 6ins tall, with pale skin, blonde short hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his right upper arm of a heart.It is not known what he may be wearing.
Have you seen him? Call Police on 101.
Watch: New Chief Constable on building confidence in the force
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Stephen Watson, who began his interim role in charge of South Yorkshire Police this week, says he recognises public confidence in the force has been damaged by recent controversies:
Yorkshire Jets: A sad day for women's sport in Yorkshire
BBC Sport
Yorkshire Jets are to be wound up after England Netball decided to remove them from Netball Superleague.
The league was expanded from eight to ten teams in June, but Jets, who finished bottom of the table last season, were not offered a place.
Could drones deliver parcels safely?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The government is getting together with the retail giant Amazon to start testing flying drones that can deliver parcels to your door.
Amazon will look at the best way to allow hundreds of robotic aircraft to buzz around Britain's skies safely.
Noel Sharkey, emeritus professor of artificial intelligence and robotics at Sheffield University, and Pippa Malmgren, co-founder of H Robotics, share their safety concerns with presenter, Justin Webb.
Image credit: Getty Images.
