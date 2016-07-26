BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

The answer is maybe.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral must sell about 350-400 shops in order for their £2.3bn merger to be cleared, the competition regulator has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority identified 642 local areas where it said the merger would hit competition.

Ladbrokes and Gala Coral are the UK's second and third largest retail bookmakers, behind William Hill.

Ladbrokes has about 2,150 outlets in Britain and 77 in Northern Ireland. Coral runs 1,850 shops in Britain.

A merger between Ladbrokes and Gala Coral would make it the UK's largest bookmaker.