BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Live updates for Sheffield and South Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Lots of staff here at the BBC Sheffield office wore Christmas jumpers today. I thought a couple of photos might get you a festive mood as you start your weekend.

Amy Nagy

Remember, if you've got a picture or a story you'd like to share with us, then please get in touch.