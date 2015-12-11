Brook Hill Roundabout, Sheffield

BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Rotherham abuse trial: Girls were treated 'like slaves'
  2. Coroner tells police to reinvestigate Sheffield man's punch death
  3. Man, 29, arrested as Barnsley murder and robbery suspect
  4. Police and family 'very concerned' for missing security guard
  5. False rape claim in Barnsley 'incredible waste of police time'
  6. Page Hall and Brightside Roma children put on circus show
  7. Updates on Friday 11 December 2015

Live Reporting

By Kate Linderholm

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Kate Linderholm

BBC Local Live

Live updates for Sheffield and South Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel. 

Lots of staff here at the BBC Sheffield office wore Christmas jumpers today. I thought  a couple of photos might get you a festive mood as you start your weekend.

Amy Nagy
Amy Nagy

Remember, if you've got a picture or a story you'd like to share with us, then please get in touch.  

staff in christmas jumpers
Andy Kershaw

Sheffield students design wearable technology

Kat Harbourne

Engineering students at the University of Sheffield have been designing wearable technology to help people with arthritis. 

adapted keyboard gloves
B

The designs include an adapted glove with a computer on the back with a sensor that detects bending to remove the pressure of putting your finger on a keyboard to help with typing. 

Coming up on Look North: Concern for missing Sheffield man

James Vincent

Reporter BBC Look North

Police say they're concerned for 62-year-old James Crothers who was last seen buying cigarettes at a supermarket on Chaucer Road in Parson Cross on Wednesday. 

James Crothers
SYP

He then was due to get the number 86 bus to his job as a security guard at Asda. When he didn't turn up he was reported missing. Police say it's unusual for him. Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker leading the investigation said: 

James made a call to a work colleague at around 17:55 that evening, just over an hour before his shift was due to start. This is the last contact anyone has had with James. If you have seen James, or if you know where he may be, I would urge you to please make contact with police as your information could prove vital in locating James and ensuring he is safe and well and back home with his family for Christmas.”

Weather: dry and chilly overnight with possible frost

Keeley Donovan

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Scattered showers and breezy conditions will ease during the evening to leave a dry night. Light winds and clear periods will allow a slight frost to form.  

hourly forecast
BBC

New cinema to complete Doncaster Civic Square

James Vincent

Reporter BBC Look North

A new 984-seat cinema has been granted planning permission in Doncaster.

design graphic of cinema
Doncaster Council

It will complete the development of Sir Nigel Gresley Square where the town's new theatre and council offices are. 

One hundred jobs will be created and the cinema is expected to open in early 2017.  

New home for homeless project in Rotherham

Andy Kershaw

BBC Radio Sheffield

A project in Rotherham helping hundreds of vulnerable and homeless people every year has been thrown a lifeline.

lunch at Shiloh homeless drop in centre
BBC

The Shiloh Project on Sheffield Road faced an uncertain future this year when it was announced that the building its been in for the last 14 years was due to be demolished. 

Rotherham Council is now offering the group use of a new site on Station Road on a 25-year lease. 

When I'm cleaning windows...

BBC Radio Sheffield's Dan Green spotted some window cleaners high off the ground at Sheffield University's iconic arts tower building.

Arts Tower with cleaners working high up
Dan Green

Got a great picture for the Local Live page? Get in touch, we'd love to see it.

Latest headlines: Concern for missing Sheffield security guard and vandals target Starbucks

Kate Linderholm

BBC Local Live

 The top stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire include:

  • Concern grows for a security guard in Sheffield who hasn't been seen for 48 hours
  • Witness at Rotherham abuse trial claims girls "treated like slaves"
  • Sheffield Starbucks targeted by vandals highlighting tax avoidance

Sheffield remembers spirit of the Blitz

This weekend Sheffield commemorates 75 years since the Blitz. There will be a special event at The Moor Market tomorrow.

Archive image of women during blitz
Sheffield newspapers

World War Two air raid sirens will ring out at 19:15 and two original 1940s searchlights will beam light into the sky from The Moor – an area of the city centre that was virtually flattened in the attacks.

Blades fans urged to 'wear green for Hodgy'

Kate Linderholm

BBC Local Live

Sheffield United will pay tribute on Sunday to two stalwarts of the club who passed away this week.

Alan Hodgkinson
Getty Images

Goalkeeping legend Alan Hodgkinson MBE and club photographer Martyn 'Baldy' Harrison will be remembered by family representatives and friends, Club officials, staff, and players. Fans are being encouraged to wear green as a mark of respect for 'Hodgy'.  

Watch: South Yorkshire disability hate crime video

Kate Linderholm

BBC Local Live

A group of people from South Yorkshire have released a film about hate crime against people with learning disabilities.

It has been made by Disability Sheffield.

Concern grows for missing Sheffield man

James Vincent

Reporter BBC Look North

South Yorkshire Police are increasingly concerned for James Crothers, a security guard from Darnall in Sheffield who hasn’t been seen or heard from for 48 hours.

James Crothers
SYP

The 62-year-old was last seen on Wednesday 9 December when he was thought to be heading to work, but failed to arrive.

Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker, who is leading the investigation, said:

From what we know about James, this is completely out of character. James has never gone missing before and his family are very worried and concerned for his wellbeing. We know James left his home on Chaucer Road at around 15:30 on Wednesday, and walked to the Asda on the same road."

Steve WhittakerDetective Chief Inspector

Latest Headlines: Concern for missing Sheffield security guard and Rotherham abuse victims 'treated like slaves'

Kate Linderholm

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire include:

  • South Yorkshire Police say they're extremely concerned about a missing security guard
  • Witness at Rotherham abuse trial claims girls 'treated like slaves'
  • Talks fail to halt planned strike action by housing services workers in Sheffield

Rotherham abuse trial: Girls were treated 'like slaves'

More on the trial of five men and two women who have denied a total of 63 charges related to the sexual exploitation of teenage girls in Rotherham.

One witness told the jury today that she and other girls who lived with defendant Karen MacGregor were treated "like slaves". 

The woman said she was about 15 or 16 when she first moved into Ms MacGregor's house in the 1980s. "We always had everything," she said in a police interview. "We didn't need anything." 

But she said Ms MacGregor would lock the door so they could not leave. 

 "All she wanted us to do was clean," she said. "We were on our hands and knees all the time scrubbing carpets, settee, washing curtains, washing windows, stairs, changing bedding all the time. We were like slaves all the time."  

The trial continues. 

Rotherham abuse trial: Accused was 'second mother' to girl

The trial of five men and two women accused of sexually exploiting teenage girls in Rotherham has resumed for a second day at Sheffield Crown Court.

The jury heard a recorded police interview with a witness, now 43, who described waking up in the house of defendant Karen MacGregor, who she regarded as a "second mother", when she was aged 15 or 16, to find she was being sexually assaulted by a man she did not know. 

Shelley Davies and Karen MacGregor
PA

She told the court she went to stay with Ms MacGregor after problems at home.

the woman described how MacGregor, now 58, took her upstairs one night with a Pakistani man after she had been drinking vodka. The woman said she passed out and woke to find a man sexually assaulting her. She said she shouted loudly and the man ran off, but nobody came. 

 "I thought she [Ms MacGregor] was my second mother but it turned out I was totally wrong," the witness told the officers. 

Ms MacGregor is on trial along with another woman and five men. She denies a number of charges along with Arshid Hussain, 40, Qurban Ali, 53, Majid Bostan, 37, Sajid Bostan, 38, Basharat Hussain, 39, and Shelley Davies, 40. 

Roma children's Christmas circus show 'building trust' in Page Hall

There's a special Christmas Circus Show in Sheffield tonight. 

The cast is entirely made up of children from the Roma communities in Brightside and Page Hall where there has been regular tension in the past two years. It's been pioneered by the Greentop Community Circus, based at the old St. Thomas Church on Holywell Road, with funding from the Arts Council. 

Cast of children rehearsing
BBC

Teresa Rostas is the Roma link worker for Greentop Circus. She explains the challenges for the English and Roma communities in the area:  

All the children are from the local area, they're from Page Hall, Grimesthorpe, Pitsmoor and Firvale. I think the British and the Roma don't trust each other, however we have good examples of where we are building trust into this community. We know lots of families who support each other. I've seen lots of British people who would often help the Roma community to make referrals into different places"

Teresa RostasRoma link worker, Greentop Circus

Sheffield Starbucks daubed in 'pay your tax' graffiti attack

The Starbucks coffee shop on Sheffield's Surrey Street has been daubed in green paint overnight. 

Green paint with slogan pay tax on Starbucks door and window
Joe Braithwait and Rob Aston

The company has faced criticism from campaigners in the past over its tax payments. The company insists it is paying taxes:

It’s a pity that this vandal is so ill-informed. We pay our taxes and in our last financial year we paid over £11m in corporation tax.”

Starbucks spokesperson

Weather: Cold and breezy with sunshine and showers

Keeley Donovan

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A cold and breezy day with bright or sunny spells and scattered showers spreading from the west., These could be wintry for the hills. A fresh and gusty wind and a maximum temperature of 7C (45F)

hourly forecast
BBC

Disability Sheffield make anti-bullying film

A group of people from South Yorkshire have released a film about hate crime against people with learning disabilities.

Still from film of campaigners holding anti-bullying slogans
Disablity Sheffield

Kathryn Littlewood from Disability Sheffield which is behind the project aims to get more people recognising hate crime and reporting it to police when it happens:  

There's groups that intimidate people, make malicious complaints or verbal abuse, physical threats of attack, all sorts of hate crime that people are subject

Kathryn LittlewoodDisablity Sheffield

Latest headlines: Goldthorpe death arrest and Starbacks tax avoidance vandalism

Kate Linderholm

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire include:

