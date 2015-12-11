BBC Local Live: Sheffield and South Yorkshire
- Rotherham abuse trial: Girls were treated 'like slaves'
- Coroner tells police to reinvestigate Sheffield man's punch death
- Man, 29, arrested as Barnsley murder and robbery suspect
- Police and family 'very concerned' for missing security guard
- False rape claim in Barnsley 'incredible waste of police time'
- Page Hall and Brightside Roma children put on circus show
- Updates on Friday 11 December 2015
By Kate Linderholm
Kate Linderholm
BBC Local Live
Lots of staff here at the BBC Sheffield office wore Christmas jumpers today. I thought a couple of photos might get you a festive mood as you start your weekend.
Sheffield students design wearable technology
Kat Harbourne
Engineering students at the University of Sheffield have been designing wearable technology to help people with arthritis.
The designs include an adapted glove with a computer on the back with a sensor that detects bending to remove the pressure of putting your finger on a keyboard to help with typing.
Coming up on Look North: Concern for missing Sheffield man
James Vincent
Reporter BBC Look North
Police say they're concerned for 62-year-old James Crothers who was last seen buying cigarettes at a supermarket on Chaucer Road in Parson Cross on Wednesday.
He then was due to get the number 86 bus to his job as a security guard at Asda. When he didn't turn up he was reported missing. Police say it's unusual for him. Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker leading the investigation said:
Weather: dry and chilly overnight with possible frost
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Scattered showers and breezy conditions will ease during the evening to leave a dry night. Light winds and clear periods will allow a slight frost to form.
New cinema to complete Doncaster Civic Square
James Vincent
Reporter BBC Look North
A new 984-seat cinema has been granted planning permission in Doncaster.
It will complete the development of Sir Nigel Gresley Square where the town's new theatre and council offices are.
One hundred jobs will be created and the cinema is expected to open in early 2017.
New home for homeless project in Rotherham
Andy Kershaw
BBC Radio Sheffield
A project in Rotherham helping hundreds of vulnerable and homeless people every year has been thrown a lifeline.
The Shiloh Project on Sheffield Road faced an uncertain future this year when it was announced that the building its been in for the last 14 years was due to be demolished.
Rotherham Council is now offering the group use of a new site on Station Road on a 25-year lease.
When I'm cleaning windows...
BBC Radio Sheffield's Dan Green spotted some window cleaners high off the ground at Sheffield University's iconic arts tower building.
Latest headlines: Concern for missing Sheffield security guard and vandals target Starbucks
Sheffield remembers spirit of the Blitz
This weekend Sheffield commemorates 75 years since the Blitz. There will be a special event at The Moor Market tomorrow.
World War Two air raid sirens will ring out at 19:15 and two original 1940s searchlights will beam light into the sky from The Moor – an area of the city centre that was virtually flattened in the attacks.
Blades fans urged to 'wear green for Hodgy'
Kate Linderholm
BBC Local Live
Sheffield United will pay tribute on Sunday to two stalwarts of the club who passed away this week.
Goalkeeping legend Alan Hodgkinson MBE and club photographer Martyn 'Baldy' Harrison will be remembered by family representatives and friends, Club officials, staff, and players. Fans are being encouraged to wear green as a mark of respect for 'Hodgy'.
Watch: South Yorkshire disability hate crime video
Kate Linderholm
BBC Local Live
A group of people from South Yorkshire have released a film about hate crime against people with learning disabilities.
It has been made by Disability Sheffield.
Concern grows for missing Sheffield man
James Vincent
Reporter BBC Look North
South Yorkshire Police are increasingly concerned for James Crothers, a security guard from Darnall in Sheffield who hasn’t been seen or heard from for 48 hours.
The 62-year-old was last seen on Wednesday 9 December when he was thought to be heading to work, but failed to arrive.
Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker, who is leading the investigation, said:
Rotherham abuse trial: Girls were treated 'like slaves'
More on the trial of five men and two women who have denied a total of 63 charges related to the sexual exploitation of teenage girls in Rotherham.
One witness told the jury today that she and other girls who lived with defendant Karen MacGregor were treated "like slaves".
The woman said she was about 15 or 16 when she first moved into Ms MacGregor's house in the 1980s. "We always had everything," she said in a police interview. "We didn't need anything."
But she said Ms MacGregor would lock the door so they could not leave.
"All she wanted us to do was clean," she said. "We were on our hands and knees all the time scrubbing carpets, settee, washing curtains, washing windows, stairs, changing bedding all the time. We were like slaves all the time."
The trial continues.
Rotherham abuse trial: Accused was 'second mother' to girl
The trial of five men and two women accused of sexually exploiting teenage girls in Rotherham has resumed for a second day at Sheffield Crown Court.
The jury heard a recorded police interview with a witness, now 43, who described waking up in the house of defendant Karen MacGregor, who she regarded as a "second mother", when she was aged 15 or 16, to find she was being sexually assaulted by a man she did not know.
She told the court she went to stay with Ms MacGregor after problems at home.
the woman described how MacGregor, now 58, took her upstairs one night with a Pakistani man after she had been drinking vodka. The woman said she passed out and woke to find a man sexually assaulting her. She said she shouted loudly and the man ran off, but nobody came.
"I thought she [Ms MacGregor] was my second mother but it turned out I was totally wrong," the witness told the officers.
Ms MacGregor is on trial along with another woman and five men. She denies a number of charges along with Arshid Hussain, 40, Qurban Ali, 53, Majid Bostan, 37, Sajid Bostan, 38, Basharat Hussain, 39, and Shelley Davies, 40.
Roma children's Christmas circus show 'building trust' in Page Hall
There's a special Christmas Circus Show in Sheffield tonight.
The cast is entirely made up of children from the Roma communities in Brightside and Page Hall where there has been regular tension in the past two years. It's been pioneered by the Greentop Community Circus, based at the old St. Thomas Church on Holywell Road, with funding from the Arts Council.
Teresa Rostas is the Roma link worker for Greentop Circus. She explains the challenges for the English and Roma communities in the area:
Sheffield Starbucks daubed in 'pay your tax' graffiti attack
The Starbucks coffee shop on Sheffield's Surrey Street has been daubed in green paint overnight.
The company has faced criticism from campaigners in the past over its tax payments. The company insists it is paying taxes:
Weather: Cold and breezy with sunshine and showers
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A cold and breezy day with bright or sunny spells and scattered showers spreading from the west., These could be wintry for the hills. A fresh and gusty wind and a maximum temperature of 7C (45F)
Disability Sheffield make anti-bullying film
A group of people from South Yorkshire have released a film about hate crime against people with learning disabilities.
Kathryn Littlewood from Disability Sheffield which is behind the project aims to get more people recognising hate crime and reporting it to police when it happens:
