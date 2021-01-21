Live

Flooding in the West Midlands: Live updates

preview
39
viewing this page

Listen live to your local BBC radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Increase in flood warnings across the West Midlands

    Dozens of flood warnings are in place in the West Midlands today with river levels rising after heavy rain.

    Map of flood warnings
    Copyright: Environment Agency

    Fourteen are in Staffordshire, 10 in Herefordshire, eight in Shropshire and six in Worcestershire.

    The Environment Agency says it expects river levels in most cases to peak later on Thursday.

  2. Weather: Overnight flooding

    BBC Weather

    The effects of Storm Christoph are being felt in the West Midlands this morning, with flooding - and rescues - emerging overnight.

    Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire are the affected counties.

    We'll be bringing you the latest.

    For now, here's today's forecast:

    People in parts of Shropshire are being warned of icy conditions until at least 10:00. The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place.

    There are also flood warnings. We'll bring you news of those shortly.

    Area covered by weather warning
    Copyright: Met Office

    Overall, this morning should be mainly dry and cloudy before turning more cloudy this afternoon. Relatively mild with a high of 7C/45F.

    Dry with clear skies tonight and it will be cold with a widespread frost. Low: 0C/32F.

    You can stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast for your area by going to the BBC Weather website.

Back to top