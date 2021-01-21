Live
Flooding in the West Midlands: Live updates
viewing this page
Listen live to your local BBC radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your local BBC radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Environment AgencyCopyright: Environment Agency Met OfficeCopyright: Met Office Staffordshire PoliceCopyright: Staffordshire Police
Increase in flood warnings across the West Midlands
Dozens of flood warnings are in place in the West Midlands today with river levels rising after heavy rain.
Fourteen are in Staffordshire, 10 in Herefordshire, eight in Shropshire and six in Worcestershire.
The Environment Agency says it expects river levels in most cases to peak later on Thursday.
Weather: Overnight flooding
BBC Weather
The effects of Storm Christoph are being felt in the West Midlands this morning, with flooding - and rescues - emerging overnight.
Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire are the affected counties.
We'll be bringing you the latest.
For now, here's today's forecast:
People in parts of Shropshire are being warned of icy conditions until at least 10:00. The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place.
There are also flood warnings. We'll bring you news of those shortly.
Overall, this morning should be mainly dry and cloudy before turning more cloudy this afternoon. Relatively mild with a high of 7C/45F.
Dry with clear skies tonight and it will be cold with a widespread frost. Low: 0C/32F.
You can stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast for your area by going to the BBC Weather website.
Drivers rescued from 'impassable' flooded road
Several drivers have been rescued from their cars after getting stuck in flood water in Staffordshire.
The A522 at Beamhurst, near Uttoxeter, was impassable overnight, police said.