Latest updates on flooding in the West Midlands
Listen live to your local BBC radio station: BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC WM, BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
By Vanessa Pearce
Flooding: Bewdley Bridge to shut later
Eckington Bridge in Worcestershire remains closed, but other roads in the area have now opened.
There is an unsafe section of the carriageway near to Sabrina Bridge meaning that temporary traffic lights are in operation.
Bewdley bridge will close at 10:00 for flood defences to be extended, but is open to pedestrians.
Flood warnings remain as river peak expected later
A number of flood warnings remain in place on the length of the River Severn.
Levels were monitored in Shrewsbury overnight and flood barriers put up in Coleham Head.
They've now been removed and the road opened.
The Wharfage in Ironbridge is still closed to traffic and the Riverside car park is shut in Bridgnorth.
Roads are also being affected in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with flood warnings on the Wye between Hereford and Ross.
Flood barriers are set to be extended at Beales Corner in Bewdley ahead of a peak of the River Severn there expected tomorrow.
Landslip causing problems on the rails
A landslip in Cheshire means all lines in and out of Crewe are closed today to allow Network Rail to carry out emergency repairs.
Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services are affected with diversions and cancellations in place.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
It will by a largely fine and dry day with the odd shower later and highs of 8C (46F).
Flooding: Latest updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
As floodwater continues to affect parts of the West Midlands, we'll continue to bring you live updates.
