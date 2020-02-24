Live
Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC WM and BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
By Vanessa Pearce
River levels 'could be highest ever'
River levels in Shrewsbury are expected to peak at between 4.8m and 5.2m on Monday evening, which could be the "highest we've ever had," said the Environment Agency.
Chris Bainger, from the Environment Agency, said the levels would be "in and around, if not above what we had last week".
"We know the chaos, the damage, the devastation that that caused to properties," he added.
Floods affecting trains
No trains are running between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth due to flooding.
A limited bus replacement service is running, said Transport for Wales Rail.
Main routes into Shrewsbury closed
Here's a round-up of the main road closures in and around Shrewsbury:
These car parks are also closed:
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
There will be strong winds and heavy rain for many this morning.
It will turn brighter this afternoon but stay windy with scattered showers and highs of 13C (55F).
One person rescued from floods
In Herefordshire, the B4110 is closed in both directions at Adforton along with the A4113 in Leintwardine.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service crews were sent to rescue a person from a vehicle stuck in floods in Leintwardine.
Town centre 'only accessible by foot'
Tim Page
BBC Shropshire
Workers for Shropshire Council have spent the night closing the main car routes in and out of the town centre river loop.
They're keen to stress businesses remain open but you'll need to get to the centre on foot.
Buses will be dropping off at the same three points as during last week's floods - Abbey Foregate, Frankwell Island and New Park Road in Castle Fields.
Sand bags distributed in Ironbridge
Council workers have spent the night distributing sand bags along the gorge in Ironbridge, firstly to homes at risk in Jackfield.
River levels could reach 20-year peak
River levels in Shropshire could reach the highest seen in 20 years, the Environment Agency is warning.
Flood defences have been deployed and roads closed around Shrewsbury and a severe flood warning issued - meaning a danger to life.
Defences have been put up on the River Severn at Frankwell and Coleham Head.
Flooding latest as severe warning issued
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
As a severe flood warning has been issued for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, we'll be bringing you the latest news, and travel disruption for the area.
