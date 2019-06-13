Live
Flash floods cause disruption
Summary
- Flood barriers up in Shrewsbury
- Rail services suspended through Warwickshire into Birmingham
- Several roads closed across counties
- Racing abandoned due to flooding
- Pennerley in Shropshire wettest place in UK on Wednesday
- Updates on Wednesday 12 June 2019
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Driver and passengers rescued from flood water
Three people had to be rescued from a vehicle caught in a flooded ford in Warwickshire.
Fire crews were called to Crowberry Lane, Middleton shortly after 22:10, said the fire service.
Earlier in the day a driver also had to be rescued from a flooded road near Witherley, it said.
Drivers are being warned not to attempt crossing flooded roads.
Road submerged by flash floods
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Flooding is causing problems on Sandon Road in Stafford.
The water is covering the pavement and road right through to the nearby garage forecourt.
The road is closed but some van and lorry drivers are still able to get through.
Travel disruption expected from more flooding
Drivers are being warned there could be more flooding and disruption this morning.
After several days of rain and more overnight, the forecast is for further wet weather through today.
The Environment Agency has flood warnings in place for parts of Shropshire, Warwickshire and Staffordshire, as well as flood alerts across the West Midlands.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place until midday which covers Cheshire, including around Crewe and Nantwich.
Yesterday, the bad weather caused disruption to trains as flood water blocked railway lines and several roads were under water.
Floods blocking rail line
Rail services are being affected by flooding this morning with the southbound rail line blocked between Whitlocks End and Stratford-upon-Avon, said West Midlands Railway.
Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted, it said.
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, with some of it heavy, and highs of 15C (59F).