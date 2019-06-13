Flash floods cause disruption

Three people had to be rescued from a vehicle caught in a flooded ford in Warwickshire.

Fire crews were called to Crowberry Lane, Middleton shortly after 22:10, said the fire service.

Earlier in the day a driver also had to be rescued from a flooded road near Witherley, it said.

Drivers are being warned not to attempt crossing flooded roads.