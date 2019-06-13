Garage in floods
Live

Flash floods cause disruption

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Flood barriers up in Shrewsbury
  2. Rail services suspended through Warwickshire into Birmingham
  3. Several roads closed across counties
  4. Racing abandoned due to flooding
  5. Pennerley in Shropshire wettest place in UK on Wednesday
  6. Updates on Wednesday 12 June 2019

Live Reporting

By Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Driver and passengers rescued from flood water

    Three people had to be rescued from a vehicle caught in a flooded ford in Warwickshire.

    Flooded road
    Copyright: Warwickshire Fire Service

    Fire crews were called to Crowberry Lane, Middleton shortly after 22:10, said the fire service.

    Earlier in the day a driver also had to be rescued from a flooded road near Witherley, it said.

    Drivers are being warned not to attempt crossing flooded roads.

  2. Road submerged by flash floods

    Jennie Aitken

    Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

    Flooding is causing problems on Sandon Road in Stafford.

    Stoke
    Copyright: BBC

    The water is covering the pavement and road right through to the nearby garage forecourt.

    The road is closed but some van and lorry drivers are still able to get through.

    View more on twitter

  3. Travel disruption expected from more flooding

    Drivers are being warned there could be more flooding and disruption this morning.

    River Teme, Ludlow on Wednesday
    Copyright: Shropshire Lass

    After several days of rain and more overnight, the forecast is for further wet weather through today.

    The Environment Agency has flood warnings in place for parts of Shropshire, Warwickshire and Staffordshire, as well as flood alerts across the West Midlands.

    The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place until midday which covers Cheshire, including around Crewe and Nantwich.

    Yesterday, the bad weather caused disruption to trains as flood water blocked railway lines and several roads were under water.

  4. Floods blocking rail line

    Rail services are being affected by flooding this morning with the southbound rail line blocked between Whitlocks End and Stratford-upon-Avon, said West Midlands Railway.

    Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted, it said.

    View more on twitter

  5. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    It will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, with some of it heavy, and highs of 15C (59F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands
Back to top