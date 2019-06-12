Floods latest in Shropshire and Cheshire

Several roads are shut across Cheshire because of flooding and drains are struggling to cope, Cheshire East Council has said. The local authority said most of the reports it was dealing with were in the south of the county, around Crewe and Nantwich. It said drains in the area were reaching capacity and driving conditions remained difficult as there was a lot of standing water around.
Roads shut as drains struggle with heavy rain
Allen Cook
BBC News
Several roads are shut across Cheshire because of flooding and drains are struggling to cope, Cheshire East Council has said.
The local authority said most of the reports it was dealing with were in the south of the county, around Crewe and Nantwich.
It said drains in the area were reaching capacity and driving conditions remained difficult as there was a lot of standing water around.
Railway lines blocked by flooding
BBC News Travel
No trains are running this morning between Crewe and Chester because the railway lines are blocked with flood water.
Services between Shrewsbury and Chester are also suspended due to flooding.
Network Rail said it was working to pump the water away and passengers should check with National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.
In Shropshire, Newport Road under the railway line in Shifnal is blocked by flood water.
Shropshire Fire Service's said it was "deeper than it looks".
Man rescued from car trapped in floods
Allen Cook
BBC News
A man has been rescued from a car after it got stuck in flood water this morning.
Cheshire Fire Service said he was suffering from shock and hypothermia and was treated by paramedics.
Meanwhile, in Shropshire, where there are several flood alerts and flood warnings this morning, Shrewsbury Police said the road through Westbury was flooded (pictured below).
Travel service Inrix says the A49 at Woofferton, south Shropshire, Hanwood Road towards Edgebold Roundabout and the Mount outside Shrewsbury are all affected by flooding.
In the papers: Flood fears with further rain forecast
Stoke-on-Trent Live
The Stoke-on-Trent Live website's headlines today include:
Flood warnings with more rain forecast
Allen Cook
BBC News
There are two flood warnings covering parts of Shropshire this morning and nearly a dozen flood alerts across the West Midlands.
The Environment Agency said the warnings covered the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, near Oswestry.
The flood alerts include five in Shropshire and four in Staffordshire, meaning flooding is possible.
The agency's said rivers levels are continuing to rise with more rain forecast and they are fast-flowing.
A number of roads in the county are also blocked by floods.
Got a boat? Flooding closes roads
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
This is the scene in Shavington in Cheshire today where several roads are closed due to flooding.
A yellow weather warning from the Met Office is in place today - drivers are advised to check their route before they travel.