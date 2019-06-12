Live

Floods latest in Shropshire and Cheshire

Summary

  1. Flood warnings for the River Severn at Melverley and Maesbrook
  2. More flood alerts for Shropshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire and Warwickshire
  3. Driver rescued after car trapped in floods

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Roads shut as drains struggle with heavy rain

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Several roads are shut across Cheshire because of flooding and drains are struggling to cope, Cheshire East Council has said.

    A flooded road
    Copyright: Cheshire East Council

    The local authority said most of the reports it was dealing with were in the south of the county, around Crewe and Nantwich.

    It said drains in the area were reaching capacity and driving conditions remained difficult as there was a lot of standing water around.

  2. Railway lines blocked by flooding

    BBC News Travel

    No trains are running this morning between Crewe and Chester because the railway lines are blocked with flood water.

    Services between Shrewsbury and Chester are also suspended due to flooding.

    Flooded railway lines
    Copyright: Network Rail

    Network Rail said it was working to pump the water away and passengers should check with National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.

    In Shropshire, Newport Road under the railway line in Shifnal is blocked by flood water.

    Shropshire Fire Service's said it was "deeper than it looks".

    Flooding under bridge
    Copyright: Shropshire Fire Service

  3. Man rescued from car trapped in floods

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    A man has been rescued from a car after it got stuck in flood water this morning.

    Vehicle stuck in floodwater
    Copyright: Cheshire Fire Service

    Cheshire Fire Service said he was suffering from shock and hypothermia and was treated by paramedics.

    Meanwhile, in Shropshire, where there are several flood alerts and flood warnings this morning, Shrewsbury Police said the road through Westbury was flooded (pictured below).

    Travel service Inrix says the A49 at Woofferton, south Shropshire, Hanwood Road towards Edgebold Roundabout and the Mount outside Shrewsbury are all affected by flooding.

    Road flooded in Westbury
    Copyright: West Mercia Police

  5. Flood warnings with more rain forecast

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    There are two flood warnings covering parts of Shropshire this morning and nearly a dozen flood alerts across the West Midlands.

    The Environment Agency said the warnings covered the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, near Oswestry.

    The flood alerts include five in Shropshire and four in Staffordshire, meaning flooding is possible.

    The agency's said rivers levels are continuing to rise with more rain forecast and they are fast-flowing.

    A number of roads in the county are also blocked by floods.

  6. Got a boat? Flooding closes roads

    Jennie Aitken

    Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

    This is the scene in Shavington in Cheshire today where several roads are closed due to flooding.

    A yellow weather warning from the Met Office is in place today - drivers are advised to check their route before they travel.

