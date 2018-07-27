Latest updates: Shropshire

It opened yesterday for an initial six months and is being funded by Telford and Wrekin Council.
What I want to do is be able to learn from what we can do over the next six months and then look to extend the scheme. I've had some fantastic conversations with those running the project and I think that we can be in a position very shortly where we're announcing an extension to the funding."
In the papers: Worries over missing couple
Shropshire Star
From the Shropshire Star:
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Tonight will be another humid night, with just a gentle breeze, and lows of 22C (72F).
Your photos: Castle under dark clouds
BBC Weather Watchers
This was Ludlow Castle this morning, as photographed by BBC Weather Watcher David E.
Man hurt in fall down six-foot pit
Allen Cook
BBC News
A man who fell down a disused six-foot pit at an industrial estate has been rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital.
The ambulance service said it happened this morning at Halesfield, Telford, with a fire crew lifting the man, in his 60s, from the hole.
It said he suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to hospital.
Rescue under way after man falls down six-foot pit
Allen Cook
BBC News
A man's being rescued after falling down a six-foot disused pit, the fire service says.
Three fire engines were called to Telford just before 11:30.
Shropshire Fire Service said it was giving the man first aid until the ambulance service arrived.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Any early mist or low cloud will clear to leave a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 26C (79F).
CSE survivors group set for more funding
Mark Elliott
BBC News
A project to help survivors of child sexual exploitation (CSE) could soon have its funding extended.
The Holly Project is an independent drop-in service based in Wellington.
It opened yesterday for an initial six months and is being funded by Telford and Wrekin Council.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
There will be plenty of late-evening sunshine around followed by a dry night with lows of 14C (57F).
In the papers: Figures show large fall in county pubs
Shropshire Star
From the Shropshire Star today:
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, at J4 for A464 Castle Farm Interchange.
M54 Shropshire - M54 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J4, A464 (Shifnal), because of an accident.
Boy and girl 'seriously hurt' in crash
Allen Cook
BBC News
Two children are in hospital after being "seriously" hurt in a crash between a van and a car.
It happened yesterday afternoon on the A4169 in Lightmoor, Telford, police said.
A seven-year-old girl and a boy, aged five, were taken to hospital along with a man and a woman.
Officers say the children's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It should be a fine and dry day with sunny spells and highs of 26C (79F).
Here's how tomorrow's weather's looking
BBC Weather
It's been mainly dry today although there's still a small chance of a shower around in the West Midlands.
For tonight and tomorrow though, here's how the weather's looking.
Arrest after woman 'attacked in car'
Allen Cook
BBC News
A woman's been attacked in her car in what police think is a "domestic-related" crime.
They say she was in her vehicle last night in a layby on Ferry Road, Jackfield, Telford, when two men came up to the car and attacked her, leaving her needing hospital treatment.
A 21-year-old man's been arrested and officers say they are still trying to trace two more people in connection with the assault.
Severe accident: A4169 Shropshire both ways
A4169 Shropshire both ways severe accident, from Lightmoor Road to B4373 Castlefields Way.
A4169 Shropshire - A4169 Castlefields Roundabout in Lightmoor closed in both directions from the Lightmoor Road junction to Castlefields Roundabout, because of an accident.
Support group starts for child sexual abuse survivors
Carlie Swain
BBC News
A project to help survivors of child sexual exploitation (CSE) has opened in Shropshire today.
The Holly Project is an independent drop-in service that's run by survivors of CSE, based in Wellington.
It's been funded by Telford and Wrekin Council and run by YMCA Wellington who say it's been set up in response to the needs of survivors and their families.
They add that it'll offer people a safe place to get support and advice from people who know the trauma of CSE.
In the papers: Burglars disturbed by family
Shropshire Star
The Shropshire Star's covering these stories:
What's the weather going to bring us?
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
It looks like being another dry, sunny start to the day for the region - here's the forecast for the rest of today:
In the papers: Communities lose road safety scheme
Oswestry & Border Counties Advertizer
From the Oswestry and Border Counties Advertizer:
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Most areas will remain dry through this evening and tonight, with some clear spells and lows of 11C (52F).
In the papers: Man dead after crash
Shropshire Star
Shropshire Star stories today include:
Your photos from BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watchers
Our local BBC Weather Watchers have sent a trio of pictures of our region's waterways.
They're from users Sunny Yan in Spetchley, Liams Eye in Horsehay and SteveC in Warwick:
Man dies and seven hurt in crash
Allen Cook
BBC News
A man's died in a crash between two cars.
It happened yesterday afternoon on the A454 in Worfield, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, the ambulance service said.
When workers arrived, it said, the man was in cardiac arrest and was already getting CPR but he could not be saved and died at the scene.
Seven other people were hurt and taken to hospitals across the region.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
After early showers clear, it should be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 22C (57F).
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe disruption, from J3 for A41 Newport Road to J2 for A449 Stafford Road.
M54 Shropshire - M54 closed eastbound from J3, A41 (Albrighton) to J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a spillage on the road. Diversion in operation - solid square diversion symbol.
Severe accident: A454 Shropshire both ways
A454 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between Swancote and Brook Lane.
A454 Shropshire - A454 in Swancote closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Swancote junction and the Brook Lane junction, because of an accident.
World champion signs up for street cycle race
Five-time world champion and three-time Olympic Gold medalist Ed Clancy has signed up for next month's Newport Nocturne race.
The Nocturne is Britain’s "original" floodlit cycle race, say organisers, and it's returning on 18 August after a four-year absence.
Clancy won the power-assisted Derny bike race at the 2012 event.
Event co-organiser Diane Jeggo said: “We’re thrilled that Ed will be at the Nocturne again. He’s a great character and is always in the thick of the action.”
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas rode the Nocturne in 2007.
Severe accident: A49 Shropshire both ways
A49 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between Burgs Lane and Shrewsbury Golf Club.
A49 Shropshire - A49 in Bayston Hill closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Burgs Lane junction and the Shrewsbury Golf Club junction, because of an accident.
The highs and lows of independent stores' fortunes
More independent shops opened in the West Midlands than anywhere else in Britain last year, according to data.
The figures, from the British Independent Retail Association, suggest the region is the only one with more shops opening than closing in 2017.
Sparkhill and Saltley, in Birmingham, are among the three places with the most independent retailers.
Meanwhile, Telford and the Perry Barr area of Birmingham are among the ten places with the lowest percentage of independents, according to the research.
Dried-out river flows again after rain
The weekend's rainfall has got the dried-out River Redlake in Shropshire running again, the Environment Agency says.
More than 80 brown trout were rescued on Friday as the hot weather took its toll on the water.
Agency spokesman Dave Throup tweeted that after 20mm of rain over the Welsh border, the river was flowing once more.
Illegal tobacco seizures rise
BBC Shropshire
There's been a large increase in seizures of illegal tobacco in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, our investigation shows.
Cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco worth £11,000 were confiscated by Trading Standards in 2016.
By 2017, that had risen to £90,000.
Both unitary authorities say the increase is due to intelligence-lead operations targeting suppliers.