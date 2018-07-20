Latest updates: Shropshire

It appears we are a region of hedgehog-lovers - and rescuers.

Many of you have been reacting to this story of hedgehogs' heatwave plight. A record-breaking number are being helped by a rescue centre as they struggle to find food and water in the hot weather.

Jackie Reed

On BBC Midlands' Facebook page, Jackie Reed posted the photo above, saying : "These are four hoglets I found two weeks ago. They were terribly dehydrated and lapped up loads of water, now they are eating me out of house and home. When the weather breaks I'll release them where I found them."

Caroline Allen had a similar tale, saying she rescued a baby that kids were poking with a stick. "I have been looking after him and have called him Ouch. He was very hungry and dehydrated but seems to be making a good recovery."

And Jan Taffs wrote : "I am currently looking after mum and her four babies in one of my borders in the garden. They’re doing really well, eating and drinking well. So privileged to be able to be there for them in this hot weather."

Here's our video from yesterday...