Latest updates: Shropshire

Your 50-second weather forecast

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

Early showers should clear leaving a bright day with some sunny spells and highs of 23C (73F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

M54 Shropshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, at J6 for .

M54 Shropshire - M54 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J6, Telford West. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, at J6 for A5223 Ketley Dingle Interchange.

M54 Shropshire - M54 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J6, A5223 (Telford West), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

A wet and windy weekened expected

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Finally... this hot spell is coming to an end this weekend, with some wet and windy weather on the way.

But, temperatures will begin to climb again next week.

The latest West Midlands weather forecast

Teen wins place on Tigers roster after impressive trial

BBC Sport

A 16-year-old who turned up for open trials with the Telford Tigers last month has been signed to play for the club.

Liam Bartholomew from Coventry has previously played for Tigers and Coventry Blaze youth teams and impressed Tigers coach Callum Bowley, who praised his high work rate and skill with the puck.

Liam Bartholomew
Bartholomew family

He's been added to the Tigers 2 roster for this season, but will also be playing juniors ice hockey, so won't be available for all the games.

Fish rescued as river dries up

A fish rescue is under way at the River Redlake in Shropshire, the Environment Agency says, after the river completely dried up.

River Red
Environment Agency

More than 80 brown trout have been taken to safer waters, the agency says.

Fish rescue
Environment Agency

Trout and salmon have also been rescued from the River Teme in north Herefordshire, after hot weather saw water levels plummet.

Environment Agency rescues more than 130 trout and salmon from River Teme

Contractors say town centre work is back on track

After strong criticism from Shrewsbury's MP and town council, the company behind the refurbishment of Pride Hill says the work is back on track.

The Casey Group said there were "initial delays" when their excavations turned up more than they expected, and subsequently "upped its workforce".

Pride Hill
BBC

MP Daniel Kawczynski said the work was progressing too slowly and that there was a danger it might not be complete until autumn 2019, nearly a year over schedule.

But the company is confident the job, which includes improvements to the pavement, should be finished by November this year.

Arrests after car 'driven into' unmarked police vehicle

An unmarked police car suffered "extensive damage" after another vehicle was driven directly into it, police say.

Kingsland
Google

West Mercia Police said its vehicle was near the shops in Kingsland, Wellington, Telford, when it happened Wednesday morning.

Officers say two men, aged 23 and 33, were arrested over the crash.

Your 50-second weather forecast

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

Another hot and sunny day with the risk of some thundery showers developing later on and highs of 28C (82F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Hudson winner gives Saints Europa edge

Blaine Hudson in action against Lincoln Red Imps

Blaine Hudson's late winner gives The New Saints a narrow lead in their Europa League second qualifying round tie with Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps.

Read more

Deadline extended for views on hospital overhaul

Mark Elliott

BBC News

People are being given more time to have their say on plans for a multi-million pound reorganisation of hospital services in Shropshire.

The proposals look at centralising services at one of two hospitals - either Royal Shrewsbury or Telford's Princess Royal.

Artist's impression of hospital
SATH

A 14-week consultation exercise began in May, with public exhibitions taking place across the county.

Today, health bosses say they're extending the deadline for opinions by one week - to 11 September.

TNS prepare for latest Europa League qualifier

James Bond

Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire

The New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe says he won't underestimate Lincoln Red Imps in their Europa League qualifier at Park Hall tonight.

TNS playing in the previous round at their stadium
PA

TNS take on the champions of Gibraltar in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the competition.

If they win the tie, Saints will play the third qualifying round tie at Cardiff City Stadium due to Uefa regulations.

The weather's set to change

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

It's been a day of high temperatures and sunny skies for the West Midlands but all that's about to change in the next few days - here's your forecast:

Rebecca Wood

To stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast for your part of the region, head to the BBC Weather website.

'Precautionary' flood alerts issued

And yet for all the talk of falling river levels.....

Flood alerts have been issued for rivers across the West Midlands following the forecast of thunderstorms in the area.

Flood alert map
Environment Agency

The alerts have been put in place as a "precautionary measure", the Environment Agency says, as there is uncertainty over the amount of rainfall expected and the exact location of the storms.

A yellow warning for thunder remains in place for the east of the region until 21:00 today.

Tales of heatwave hedgehog rescues

It appears we are a region of hedgehog-lovers - and rescuers.

Many of you have been reacting to this story of hedgehogs' heatwave plight. A record-breaking number are being helped by a rescue centre as they struggle to find food and water in the hot weather.

Hedgehogs in a bucket
Jackie Reed

On BBC Midlands' Facebook page, Jackie Reed posted the photo above, saying: "These are four hoglets I found two weeks ago. They were terribly dehydrated and lapped up loads of water, now they are eating me out of house and home. When the weather breaks I'll release them where I found them."

Caroline Allen had a similar tale, saying she rescued a baby that kids were poking with a stick. "I have been looking after him and have called him Ouch. He was very hungry and dehydrated but seems to be making a good recovery."

And Jan Taffs wrote: "I am currently looking after mum and her four babies in one of my borders in the garden. They’re doing really well, eating and drinking well. So privileged to be able to be there for them in this hot weather."

Here's our video from yesterday...

Record number of hedgehogs rescued in heatwave

Man's 'struggle' over taxi driver father's killing

The son of a Telford taxi driver killed in a crash after being attacked and chased by two men says "every day is a struggle".

In a statement, read out at Stafford Crown Court where the killers were sentenced earlier, Ibrar Mohammed described 51-year-old Ishfaq Hussain as "an amazing person, popular with his friends and the whole community".

Stafford Crown Court
BBC

He said "every day is a struggle, I grieve every day" and "the void will never be filled".

Brandon Dowen, 19, and John Cox, 32, were convicted of Mr Hussain's killing at an earlier hearing. On Thursday they were each sentenced to six years in prison.

Taxi driver attack killers detained

John Cox and Brandon Dowen

The taxi driver had tried to escape from the men, driving off at high speed, but hit a tree and died.

Read more

Two jailed for killing taxi driver

Andy Giddings

BBC News

Two men have each been jailed for six years for killing a Telford taxi driver.

Brandon Dowen, 19, of Telford, and John Cox, 32, of Wolverhampton, had both previously denied manslaughter but were found guilty at Stafford Crown Court.

John Cox (left) and Brandon Dowen
West Mercia Police
Cox and Dowen

In passing sentence at the same court earlier, judge Michael Chambers QC set out how 51-year-old Ishfaq Hussain had stopped on 7 August 2017 to ask directions of Dowen’s girlfriend.

He said the attack had been triggered by their mistaken belief that Mr Hussain had tried to “proposition her sexually”.

Judge Chambers said the pair had set out to “teach [Mr Hussain] a lesson” and Cox drove after him in a “high speed pursuit”, with Dowen carrying out a “repeated and sustained attack”.

He added when Mr Hussain drove off at speed to escape, he collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries.

Severe accident: A442 Shropshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A442 Shropshire both ways severe accident, from Hollinswood Interchange to The Meat Trade Butcher shop.

A442 Shropshire - A442 Queensway in Telford closed and slow traffic in both directions from Hollinswood Interchange to The Meat Trade Butcher shop junction, because of an accident.

Your 50-second weather forecast

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

It will be a hot and humid day with sunny periods and highs of 30C (86F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Hedgehogs starving and thirsty in heat

Record number of hedgehogs rescued in heatwave
A wildlife rescue centre in Much Wenlock has rescued more than 800 hedgehogs in a month.

Council bought shopping centre without formal valuation

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Shropshire Council bought a shopping centre in Shrewsbury without carrying out a formal valuation first, auditors have revealed.

But Grant Thornton told the council's audit committee they were "not particularly concerned", because the purchase of the Riverside Centre was just a small part of the £52.2m purchase of three shopping centres in the town.

Riverside shopping centre
BBC

The auditors said they advised a valuation should be carried out before the £3.5m purchase of the Riverside Centre, but the authority said it was happy with its "desktop valuation".

Grant Thornton also estimated the three shopping centre will make £10.7m for the authority over the next five years, but there are still risks if the properties decrease in value.

Refurbishment of historic building to go ahead

Andrew Hewkin

Newsreader, BBC Shropshire

A building in Telford, which some say is England's first working men's club, is going to get a £1.1m refurbishment.

Madeley Town Council has gathered the money for the Anstice Hall through grants, loans and savings after twice being rejected by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Anstice Hall
Google

The refurbishment will start in the new year and include the installation of a lift and space for a library, cafe and retail units.

More concessions to parking strategy

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Emily Lloyd

A day after protests in Shrewsbury and Ludlow, Shropshire councillors have agreed more amendments to their proposed parking strategy.

A meeting of the local authority's cabinet was told the changes had been made following talks with councillors in Ludlow and that free on-street parking there would start at 18:00, instead of the 20:00 previously proposed.

Car parking machine
BBC

Parking concessions have also been offered to Ludlow market traders.

Council leader Peter Nutting said it was proof they had "listened to people", but the Labour leader Alan Mosley called it a "dog's breakfast".

New report leads to extension of hospital consultation

A public consultation on hospital services in Shropshire has been extended by a week after the publication of a new NHS report rejecting suggestions a new emergency hospital could be built in the county.

Under the Future Fit proposals, either the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford or the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital would become the county's one centre for emergency medicine, with the other site becoming a centre for planned care.

A&E beds
SATH

Some have argued it would instead be better to have emergency care at a new site in the centre of the county, but the idea has previously been dismissed by the Future Fit review as being too expensive.

The new report by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust and the Future Fit review body is one of the reasons the consultation period being extended by another week, so people can take in the new information.

Here's your latest weather for the West Midlands

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

There's rain forecast for later in the week but, at the moment, the rest of Wednesday and Thursday is continuing to look sunny and dry - here's the full forecast:

Shefali Oza

If you want to get an up-to-date forecast for your part of the West Midlands at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.

Time is up for housing estate clock

Work starts today to dismantle a clock tower in Telford which was erected when the Priorslee estate was built in the 1980s.

Despite maintenance, St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council says it is now beyond repair and scaffolding was erected in February to protect passers-by.

Clock tower
BBC
Man removing clocks
BBC

The parish council said it was meant to be a temporary feature whilst the estate was being built and was made of "low grade building materials that had a limited lifetime".

The council is now looking to raise funds to build a replacement.

Severe accident: A49 Shropshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A49 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between Back Lane and A4113.

A49 Shropshire - A49 Bromfield Road closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Back Lane junction and the A4113 junction, because of an accident.

Hundreds turn out for parking protests

Hundreds of people turned out in Shrewsbury and Ludlow last night to protest against proposed changes to parking charges in the county.

Shropshire Council has amended some proposals and some parking would become cheaper, but the plan has been criticised by some, including business owners who say it will harm trade.

Ludlow protest
BBC
Ludow protest
BBC

Corbyn says Shropshire should have two full A&Es

Jeremy Corbyn says Shropshire should have two fully-functioning accident and emergency departments.

He made the comments during a visit to Telford yesterday, arguing there's enough demand to have A&E at both Shrewsbury and Telford.

PRH A&E
BBC

People in the county are being asked for their views on two different blueprints for the future of hospital care, with an NHS review body recommending Shrewsbury becomes Shropshire's only centre for emergency medicine, with Telford becoming a centre for planned care.

You have a big demand on hospital facilities in Shrewsbury, from obviously the immediate area, but there's also quite a big hinterland into mid-Wales. There's never going to be a huge hospital in mid-Wales, the population is too sparse, but they do need somewhere to go to. Also, bear in mind the increasing population, particularly in Telford, and it's likely to go on increasing, so the demand will be there."

Jeremy CorbynLabour Party leader

Saints planning Cardiff City Euro switch

Cardiff City Stadium

The New Saints will move their Europa League third qualifying round tie to Cardiff City Stadium should they progress in the competition.

Read more

100-year-old man knocked down by car

A 100-year-old man has received hospital treatment after being knocked down by a car in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police said the collision happened at the Mount Service Station on Monday morning and the driver and passenger of the vehicle stopped to help him to his feet before driving off.

Mount service station
Google

He suffered minor injuries and discharged the same day.

The police want to talk to the driver and passenger in the car.

Severe accident: M54 Shropshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Shropshire eastbound severe accident, between J7 for A5 and J6 for A5223 Ketley Dingle Interchange.

M54 Shropshire - Slow traffic on M54 eastbound between J7, A5 (Wellington) and J6, A5223 (Telford West), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

Here's how Wednesday's weather is looking

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

There was some rain around for parts of the West Midlands yesterday, but today here's how it's looking:

Alex Hamilton

You can also get a latest forecast for your part of the West Midlands at any other time by heading to the BBC Weather website.

Severe accident: A5 Shropshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A5 Shropshire both ways severe accident, from A458 to B4396.

A5 Shropshire - A5 closed in both directions from Welshpool Roundabout in Shrewsbury to the B4396 junction in Dovaston, because of an accident.

Roman brooch could be bought by museum

A Roman brooch found on farmland near Wem, in Shropshire, has been declared treasure by a coroner today.

The British Museum's Portable Antiquities Scheme says it believes it dates from the 1st or 2nd Century AD and contains a large amount of silver.

Brooch
British Museum's Portable Antiquities Scheme

It went on to say only two silver brooches of this type have been found in Shrophire before and both are now on display in museums.

Shropshire Museums have expressed an interest in acquiring the find.

