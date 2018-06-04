Latest updates: Shropshire

Clare Balding is off to Little Switzerland in this week's programme, but she's not travelling far: Church Stretton, in Shropshire, earned its nick-name in Victorian times because of the area's Alpine feel. Her companions are Mark and Debbie, who met after both lost their spouses to cancer. Together with Ted, the wire haired Dachshund, they are attempting to complete every route listed in the book "50 walks in Shropshire". They have just passed the 20 mark. Today's walk takes them to the trig point of the Long Mynd, from there they retrace their steps back to the top of Town Brook Hollow and return over the top of Yearlet Hill and Ashlet Hill and back into Church Stretton.
Producer: Karen Gregor.
The Environment Agency has a number of flood alerts in place for Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire and it's warning there could be more problems tomorrow, if there is further heavy rain.
It also has also issued a flood warning for the River Dene at Walton in Warwickshire, saying there could be some flooding to property.
The heavy rain this afternoon might not have lasted long, but it's brought some flash flooding to parts of the region.
These photos were taken in Shrewsbury earlier, where the emergency services had to deal with flooded roads and cars became stuck in the deep water.
Schoolgirl delight as vandalised duck sculpture is repaired
A Wellington schoolgirl who designed a duck sculpture that was vandalised in Ironbridge says she's delighted the piece has been repaired.
Artist Nickie Meechan restored the "Peace Duck" for Amber Whitaker after it was pulled from its plinth and thrown in the river.
The duck is one of 10 which form a trail through the Ironbridge gorge, stretching from Jackfield to Dale End Park.
The vandalised duck had been on display outside the Bedlam Furnace.
I got really angry when I got to the scene and just saw that it was gone and there was only traces of paint on the floor. I thought it was going to be gone and that was the last that I would see of it. I thought the whole duck had broken apart and that it had sunk, but then we went on the bridge and we found it in a bush."
Bricks aim to overcome swifts' decline
Joanne Malin
BBC Midlands Today
A campaign is being launched in a bid to reverse a decline in the number of swifts in Shropshire.
The Shropshire Wildlife Trust says there's been a nationwide fall of 45% in their population in the last 20 years.
The trust is working with developers to put special "swift bricks" (pictured) into new buildings so the birds have somewhere to nest.
Your weekend weather forecast
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
After the grey start, we've been treated to some sunny spells in the West Midlands this afternoon.
Here's how the forecast is looking for your weekend.
If you want to get a more up-to-date forecast across the weekend for your part of the West Midlands, head to the BBC Weather website.
The Environment Agency is warning that with more heavy rain expected today and tomorrow, there could be more flooding in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire.
It still has a number of flood alerts in place for those counties, but says there is "uncertainty over the amount of rainfall expected and location of any of these thunderstorms".
It is warning that in some areas of low-lying land, flooding and surface water on roads should be expected and urged people to be careful.
Decision on maternity units' future delayed
A decision on the short-term future of Shropshire's rural maternity units has been delayed.
The board of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust was to decide whether to continue with the current pattern of rolling closures, or move to a system of "on-call" working, when units would be opened as needed.
The units in Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Ludlow have all been affected by the closures, with the hospitals saying they have decided to concentrate their staff at the two main units in Shrewsbury and Telford, on safety grounds.
There will now be further talks with health commissioners before a decision's made.
The clinical commissioning groups are also looking at the longer-term future of the units.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).
Severe accident: A525 Shropshire both ways
A525 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between B5398 Waymills and Foxes Lane.
A525 Shropshire - A525 in Whitchurch closed in both directions between Waymills roundabout and the Foxes Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Church Stretton
Man 'unnecessarily' held in cell for days
Shropshire solicitors say a new centralised court system is delaying remand hearings.Read more
Some sunshine returning over the weekend
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
There could be some sunshine this weekend, but there could be one or two showers too.
Here's the forecast.
Jobs to go as clothing firm leaves UK
Fruit of the Loom is set to shed 70 jobs by closing its UK head office in Telford.Read more
Shrewsbury appoint Askey as manager
Shrewsbury Town appoint Macclesfield Town boss John Askey as their manager on a three-year contract.Read more
In the papers: Bins not emptied due to fear of attack
Shropshire Star
Here are three headlines from the Shropshire Star today:
Driver admits killing biker in crash
Gordon Findlay admitted hitting motorcyclist Malcolm Willis in a crash near Machynlleth last year.Read more
Flood alerts for homes and businesses
After the heavy rain yesterday, there are about a dozen flood alerts still in force across the West Midlands this morning.
Most of them are in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and they mean flooding is possible.