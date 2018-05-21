Latest updates: Shropshire

All three of Shropshire's rural maternity units will be closed to women wanting to give birth from this Sunday until 17 June.

That's after the decision today to suspend all services at Bridgnorth - the units in Oswestry and Ludlow were already closed to inpatients.

BBC

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says it is deciding to concentrate its available midwives at the main maternity units in Shrewsbury and Telford instead.

It added the decisions were being taken in the interests of safety and that all women affected would be contacted.