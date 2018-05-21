Latest updates: Shropshire

All three of Shropshire's rural maternity units will be closed to women wanting to give birth from this Sunday until 17 June.
That's after the decision today to suspend all services at Bridgnorth - the units in Oswestry and Ludlow were already closed to inpatients.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says it is deciding to concentrate its available midwives at the main maternity units in Shrewsbury and Telford instead.
It added the decisions were being taken in the interests of safety and that all women affected would be contacted.
Deal done to turn ex-bank into arts venue
The lease has been signed to convert a former HSBC building in Shropshire into an arts venue.
The Clifton Community Arts Group originally wanted to buy the former Clifton cinema in Wellington, but when they failed in that bid, they turned their attention to the bank instead.
The building will be known as the Wellington Orbit when it opens, but one room will be set aside as a cinema and called the Clifton Suite to remember the old cinema.
Today – the team have been successful. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has been on this six-year journey with us. We will shortly be announcing further investment, sponsorship and volunteering opportunities."
BreakingEx-football coach jailed for child sex offences
A former Shropshire school football coach has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of a number of child sex offences.
Joe Hall, who is 26 and from Brands Farm Way in Randlay in Telford, will serve half of that sentence on licence. He was given a sexual harm prevention order for 14 years and prevented from
working with children in the future.
His victims were under the age of 15 and the offences included causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity while in the presence of children and causing a child to watch an image of sexual activity.
New centre to provide specialist care for veterans
Shropshire's Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital says its planned veterans' orthopaedic centre will provide a "full range of orthopaedic care to veterans and serving military personnel".
And it will provide that "specialist care" in an "environment that is familiar to them" it added.
The centre will be overseen by a serving British officer and consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, who said that it was his dream to open a dedicated centre like this.
There is no doubt that, as a country, we provide world class care to acutely injured service men and women – but on leaving the services there is no specific provision for them. I’ve felt for a long time that we should be doing more for veterans. It is very important to veterans that they are seen somewhere that is familiar to them, and where they feel welcome."
Cows on line delaying rail services
BBC News Travel
Cows on the line between Leominster and Ludlow are delaying rail services.
A commemorative walk has been held at RAF Cosford in Shropshire to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dambuster raids.
It was made up of 19 teams of seven walkers, each one representing one of the seven-man 19 Lancaster bombers which took part in the raid.
The walkers
set off at 21:28 yesterday and finished at 06:15 this morning, to represent
the times when the first Lancaster took off and the last one landed at RAF
Scampton in 1943.
The event has raised around £40,000 for charity and involved military personnel and civilians.
Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:
If you need a weather forecast for your part of the region at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.
First steps towards child sex exploitation inquiry
The first steps towards holding an inquiry into child sex exploitation in Telford will be taken next week, but Telford and Wrekin Council says it shouldn't be rushed.
A group of six councillors are due to meet on Tuesday 22 May to set out what the aims of the inquiry should be, who should run it and how it can be kept independent.
The authority agreed in April to set aside an initial £350,000 to pay for the inquiry, after the issue was highlighted again in the Sunday Mirror.
There is a strong desire for the inquiry to be up and running as soon as possible and we are doing that, but we have to balance speed against ensuring a totally independent process that involves local people, even at this early stage, to ensure that the public have confidence in the inquiry process."
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A518 and J7 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - Stationary traffic on M54 westbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J7, A5 (Wellington), because of a rolling road-block and a police incident.
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire eastbound
M54 Shropshire eastbound severe disruption, at J3 for A41.
M54 Shropshire - M54 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J3, A41 (Albrighton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Vandals throw 4ft duck into river
The artist who painted the giant model says it could have been taken in a "drunken dare".
Severe accident: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe accident, between J6 for A518 and J7 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J6, A518 (Telford West) and J7, A5 (Wellington), because of an accident.
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
BBC News Travel
Epic relay record attempt at RAF base
Military personnel from across the UK are hoping to break the world record for a long-distance relay.
They will gather at RAF Cosford, home to the RAF School of Physical Training, next week to run a 100 x 10km relay.
The current record, set by a USA team in 2015, stands at 69 hours, 6 minutes and 52 seconds.
The first leg in the 1,000km relay will start at 13:00 on Monday 21 May and each athlete will take the baton 25 times around the 400m track at the base, before handing it on to the next runner.
Group Captain John Lawlor said setting a world record in the RAF's centenary year would be a moment to "cherish forever".
Fundraiser for veteran centre
A campaign's under way to raise £1m to fund a new veteran orthopaedic centre in Shropshire.
The centre, earmarked for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital in Gobowen, would be the first of its kind in the UK.
The fundraising campaign is being supported by Dame Vera Lynne and the double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).
RAF walk to mark Dambusters anniversary
A commemorative walk has been held at RAF Cosford in Shropshire to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dambuster raids.
It was made up of 19 teams of seven walkers, each one representing one of the seven-man 19 Lancaster bombers which took part in the raid.
The walkers set off at 21:28 yesterday and finished at 06:15 this morning, to represent the times when the first Lancaster took off and the last one landed at RAF Scampton in 1943.
The event has raised around £40,000 for charity and involved military personnel and civilians.
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
