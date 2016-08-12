Oxfordshire Live: Friday 12 August

Care for critically-ill patients with shock could be improved, it is hoped, after the first successful testing at the John Radcliffe Hospital of a new machine to record oxygen consumption in real time.
Patients in shock suffer a lack of oxygen throughout the body, causing organs to deteriorate and even stop working.
Doctors do not have any way of measuring how much oxygen is being used by the body, making it difficult to judge what treatment is needed.
Travel update: Smoke on A34 Southbound near Islip
There are reports of a field fire near Islip, with smoke blowing across the A34 Southbound and slowing traffic from Junction 9 on the M40 to Islip.
Travel update: Heavy on A34 Western By-Pass northbound
There's heavy traffic on the A34 Western By-Pass Road northbound in Oxford between the Wytham turn off and the Peartree Interchange.
This discovery shows it is the longest-living vertebrate known to science, exceeding even bowhead whales, turtles and tortoises. The findings have been published in latest issue of the journal, Science.
Pigeon fancier 'banned for life' over cheating claims
A reigning champ of pigeon racing has been banned for life from the sport after allegedly cheating at a major event in France.
Proud day for the Bodleian
The 2016 National Student Survey has revealed that 97% of students at the University of Oxford felt the libraries resources met their needs.
It's the highest satisfaction score of any UK university.
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Today's picture of Ewelme in the dull, early morning light was taken by Hedley Thorne.
Travel update: Very slow on A34 near Weston-on-the-Green
There's very slow traffic on the A34 in both directions at Weston-On-The-Green, because of traffic slowing to look at that nearby fire.
There's congestion on the A41 Southbound to Bicester and to the Hinksey Hill Interchange.
Kidlington flooding problems to be fixed
Residents in Kidlington have welcomed the news more work will be carried out to stop their streets regularly flooding.
Five things from BBC Oxford
It's time to catch up on some of the most memorable and popular news stories for Oxfordshire this past week in case you missed them.
A dinosaur looking for a home, a memorial to a WW1 hero and a Top Gear presenter defending mobile libraries are among this week's news gems.
Researchers discover longest-living vertebrate
An international team of scientists led by the University of Copenhagen and including the University of Oxford has found that the Greenland shark has a life expectancy of at least 272 years.
This discovery shows it is the longest-living vertebrate known to science, exceeding even bowhead whales, turtles and tortoises. The findings have been published in latest issue of the journal, Science.
Mum calls for maternity cuts u-turn
A new mum has called on an NHS trust not to force pregnant women in north Oxfordshire to take long, risky journeys to get the healthcare they need.
Oxford Brookes congratulates its Olympian chancellor
Oxford Brookes has congratulated Chancellor Dr Katherine Grainger after she became the most decorated British female Olympian of all time at Rio 2016.
Dr Grainger and Vicky Thornley took the silver medal in the final of the women’s double scull and were just narrowly beaten by Poland.
William Morris's home receives lottery fund boost
Kelmscott Manor, the former home of designer William Morris, has been awarded £4.7m to help it double the number of days it is open to the public.
The house in West Oxfordshire is among a dozen projects and places to receive a share of £55m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
Oxford restaurant gets zero hygiene rating
A Korean restaurant in Frideswide Square has been slapped with the lowest possible food hygiene rating after council inspectors found "filthy" conditions in the kitchen.
Cropredy: Hayseed Dixie talk dungarees and drunkenness
Hippy Joe Hymas and John Wheeler of Hayseed Dixie spoke to BBC Radio Oxford's Will Banks ahead of last night's performance at Cropredy 2016.
Hippy Joe says he's been wearing the same dungarees for 10 years.
Farm heritage wins vote for new sports ground name
Residents in Bicester have chosen Whitelands Farm Sports Ground as the name for the new multi-million pound leisure development on the Kingsmere estate, Cherwell District Council has announced.
Last month, the authority invited people to decide between either Whitelands Farm or Queen Elizabeth II Sports Ground as the name for the new facilities in south west Bicester.
Following a two-week vote on social media, websites and email, residents voted in favour of naming the site after its former farmland use.
Panini Cheapskates are back
The English Premier League is back tomorrow and so are Panini Cheapskates.
Alex and Sian Pratchett from Oxford drew their own versions of the official stickers for the Euro 2016 tournament.
Plans to abandon rail noise reduction 'a scandal'
Trackside residents in North Oxford have hit out at Network Rail's plans to abandon promised noise mitigation as an "absolute scandal".
Olympics: Greg Searle in Henley
Former Olympic rower Greg Searle has been at Henley's Leander Club, which has so far produced 112 Olympic medal-winning rowers.
He says GB's best chance of adding to the gold medal tally today is in the women's pair and men's four competitions.