Oxfordshire Live: Friday 5 August
Summary
- Traffic chaos continues around Woodstock as Countryfile Live gets underway for day two
- Oxford is one of the most unaffordable places to live in the country
- An overturned caravan caused four-mile queues on the M40 this morning
- The county should remain dry for the weekend with sunny intervals in parts
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all for today
Thanks for joining us for all of the news from across Oxfordshire today.
We'll be back at 08:00 on Monday morning, so be sure to join us.
Utah wants life-sized dinosaur model
The US state of Utah and a church are among the new homes suggested for a life-sized dinosaur model being given away by a museum.
The Oxford University Museum of Natural History has offered the four-metre long utahraptor predator free to whoever makes the most convincing case.
Staff said they were "bowled over" by the response to their appeal and have received 199 requests so far.
Schools, museums, science centres and a church have made submissions.
Half-hour delays on the A40 this afternoon
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire, we would love to showcase it. Send it to us with details and where the picture was taken to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk, or post it on Twitter @bbcoxford or BBC Oxford on Facebook.
Driver and passenger escape serious injuries after car crash
Apology over Countryfile traffic delays
After organisers promised the situation would improve, hundreds continue to complain of hour-long delays getting into the venue.
Apology over Countryfile traffic delays
Blenheim Palace has apologised for traffic delays after a second day of "traffic chaos" at Countryfile Live.Read more
Swan pedalo Thames challenge to start north of Oxford
Three scout leaders are about to set off down the Thames from Fiddlers Island just north of Oxford in a Swan-shaped pedalo in a bid to travel 125 miles.
The team hopes to ride the Thames up to Brentford and then divert onto the canal system to end up at the Isle of Dogs.
They are raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind and Young Epilepsy.
Look out behind you...
Radio Oxford celebrates Rio Olympics
If you were listening to Radio Oxford this morning, you were probably wondering what this thing called capoeira is.
Well, it's a Brazilian dance martial art, and BBC Oxford's Lilley Mitchell had a go at it outside our Summertown studios.
Sport update: One day left until Oxford's first League One match in 15 years
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
The waiting is nearly over for Oxford United fans. There is just one more day to go until the U's begin a campaign in League One for the first time in 15 years.
United start the season at home to Chesterfield, could they do the unthinkable this year and go straight from League One to the Championship?
Hiding from the sun this weekend? Here's what's on at the cinema
Alex Regan
South Online
If, like me, you have pale Irish skin that burns even in moonlight, you'll likely be looking for a darkened, air-conditioned refuge this weekend.
Well have no fear, Radio Oxford's movie reviews are here.
'Moving to Banbury so I can afford to enjoy life'
Trainee teacher Sophie Mogridge moved to Oxford last year and lives in a three-bedroom house with two friends
She says half of her £18,000-a-year salary goes on accommodation
'I'm beating the housing crisis by moving to a boat'
Alex Regan
South Online
We all know too well that Oxford is the most unaffordable place to live in the country. With the average house costing 16 times the average annual wage, it's no wonder people are taking extreme measures to get on the housing ladder.
Freelance composer and musician Matt Winkworth is moving to a boat. He said: "I've thought about getting a mortgage, but I would have to move out of the area that I work [in], it's impossible to buy anywhere in the South East.
"[Living in the boat] will be the first time I have lived on my own."
Irate listener rants at Kat Orman over Countryfile Live delays
Wildlife enthusiasts have been stuck in hour-long queues for a second day to get to Woodstock for the BBC's first Countryfile Live event.
With mercury rising and tensions high, some people just can't contain their frustration, like BBC Oxford listener Simon.
The irate driver got, shall we say, animated about it with presenter Kat Orman, going as far as to blame her for the queues.
Traffic update: Crash on A34
Al Ryan
BBC Oxford travel presenter
One lane is closed on the A34 northbound between the Milton Interchange and Marcham due to a crash.
More updates once we have them.
Bringing Rio to Summertown
The sleepy pavements outside BBC Oxford were transformed into a Brazilian carnival this morning on the David Prever breakfast show, in celebration of the Rio Olympics this evening.
Radio Oxford's Lilley Mitchell even had a go at the Brazilian dance martial art capoeira, although she was no match for 10-year-old Douglas.
The roads are wild today...
Will it be traffic chaos for a second day at Countryfile Live?
Yesterday wildlife lovers going to Blenheim Palace spent up-to two hours in traffic jams trying to get to Countryfile Live, and it seems like the queues are continuing today.
Chief Executive of the estate John How said: "We know where we can improve, we have made some signage and some routing and some lane changes for this morning, and we are confident things will run much smoother today."
But it didn't stop some Countryfile fans having a great time yesterday. Visitors today are advised to not follow satnav directions to Blenheim Palace, but instead use the signage which has been posted on the A44.
Just when you thought the traffic couldn't get any worse...
One of the most expensive places to rent a room
Oxfordshire's been picked out as one of the priciest places to rent a room in the South East, in a BBC investigation.
Across large swathes of England, it also found people are spending more than a third of their disposable income on rent.