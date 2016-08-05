Oxfordshire Live: Friday 5 August

The US state of Utah and a church are among the new homes suggested for a life-sized dinosaur model being given away by a museum.

The Oxford University Museum of Natural History has offered the four-metre long utahraptor predator free to whoever makes the most convincing case.

Staff said they were "bowled over" by the response to their appeal and have received 199 requests so far.

Schools, museums, science centres and a church have made submissions.