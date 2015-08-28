BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire as it happened

Oxford United supporters are being encouraged to dig out shirts from the back of their wardrobe to take part in retro day.
The moon over Oxford on a clear night
Anthony Morris took this picture of the moon just before 01:00 today in Farmoor, Oxford.
Silver chocolate pot stolen in Henley-on-Thames
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
A unique silver chocolate pot was one of a few items stolen in burglary in Henley-on-Thames.
The house on Berkshire Road, Oxon, was burgled between 7 August and Saturday.
An iPod, iPad, cash, jewellery and a unique antique silver chocolate pot were stolen.
Rail strike set to go ahead over bank holiday weekend
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at First Great Western will walk out for three days from Saturday in a strike over the introduction of new trains.
General secretary Mick Cash said despite talks no agreement had been reached.
A FGW spokesman said: "The RMT has had a series of concessions on the table for over a month that won't see a single member of train staff lose their jobs, means more services not less, and is based on a method of operating trains that has worked safely across the UK rail network for decades."
Live updates for Oxfordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Showers easing this evening
Holly Green
BBC Weather
Any isolated showers in the west will quickly ease this evening.
It'll be a dry night to follow with some good clear spells at first. However, cloud is likely to increase across the region from the southwest by Saturday morning.
Coming up on South Today: SSE jobs coming to Reading
On South Today this evening we'll be finding out more about energy company SSE bringing 1,900 jobs to Reading.
But what does this mean for people in Basingstoke, where SSE is closing its offices and relocating 600 staff further up the A33?
Oxford United and Yeovil clash tomorrow
Oxford United will meet Yeovil Town tomorrow at the Kassam Stadium at 15:00.
The club said the under-18 side will play Yeovil's youth team from 11:00 and are "scoring goals for fun" this season in matches against Exeter and Newport County recently.
Latest headlines: Calais supplies, cyclist injured and festivals start
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
- A couple from Witney hand out aid and supplies donated from friends to people in the so called "jungle" refugee camp in Calais
- A cyclist has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car in Abingdon
- Towersey Festival in Thames and the Big Feastival in Kingham get under way today
3D cameras plan to save monuments from IS threat
Cameras capable of taking 3D images are to be given out across the Middle East in a bid to preserve ancient sites from destruction by the so called Islamic State group.
Thousands of residents will be asked to capture images as part of a project by Oxford and Harvard archaeologists.
Travel update: M40 northbound delays
Sara Jones
Travel Presenter, BBC Radio Oxford
Traffic was being held on the M40 at junction 7 to recover a vehicle that went into the central reservation.
Police are letting vehicles through but there is queuing traffic between junctions 6 and 10.
There are also long delays on the A34 northbound between the Peartree Interchange in Kidlington and Islip Turn Off in Islip, because of an earlier broken down vehicle.
Appeal for woman missing from Banbury hospital
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
Nicola Anthistle, 31, left Horton General Hospital at 09:30 and is now missing.
Police say she is in need of urgent medical attention.
She is white, of small build with dark brown hair and wearing a hospital gown, but may have changed, and may have bandages on both arms.
First Great Western director 'disappointed' at disruption to rail journeys
Joe Nimmo
BBC News Online
The managing director of First Great Western said he was disappointed some rail journeys could be disrupted by strike action this weekend.
Mark Hopgood claimed the train operator had met nearly all the union's demands in their dispute over the introduction of new high-speed trains.
Cyclist 'seriously injured' in collision with car in Abingdon
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car near Willow Brook in Abingdon. The crash happened at around 12:40.
Police are still on the scene and the road from Copenhagen Drive to the roundabout at Willow Brook is closed.
Joan Armatrading to make Oxford festival appearance
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
TheTowersey Festivalis taking place over this weekend at the Thame Showground in Oxfordshire.
There are four days of acoustic, folk, blues and world music.
Joan Armatrading will appear as part of her final solo world tour.
Police finance chief denies force faces UK’s highest cuts of £43.7m
Banbury Cake
A policing finance boss has vowed Thames Valley Police will not be hit with a predicted £43.7m cuts but refused to be drawn on how much could be axed.
Oxford Uni research shows goths 'at greater risk of depression'
BBC News Health
Goth teens could be more vulnerable to depression and self-harm, Oxford University research has shown.
Researchers could not fully explain the link, but suggest a tendency for goths to distance themselves from society could play a part.
They say though the vast majority of teenage goths will have no problems, an important minority may need extra support.
Latest headlines: Missing woman, cyclist injured and festivals kick off
Hannah Bewley
BBC News Online
- A woman who needs urgent medical attention went missing from Horton Hospital in Banbury this morning
- A cyclist suffered "serious injuries" after a collision with a car in Abingdon at lunchtime
- Towersey Festival in Thames and the Big Feastival in Kingham get underway today
Witney couple post video of Calais 'Jungle' experience
