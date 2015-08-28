Oxford

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire as it happened

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 28 August 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Live updates for Oxfordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest newssporttravel and weather.      

Weather: Showers easing this evening

Holly Green

BBC Weather

Any isolated showers in the west will quickly ease this evening.

Holly Green
BBC

It'll be a dry night to follow with some good clear spells at first. However, cloud is likely to increase across the region from the southwest by Saturday morning. 

Coming up on South Today: SSE jobs coming to Reading

South Today

On South Today this evening we'll be finding out more about energy company SSE bringing 1,900 jobs to Reading. 

But what does this mean for people in Basingstoke, where SSE is closing its offices and relocating 600 staff further up the A33?

Tune in at 18:30 on BBC One. 

Oxford United and Yeovil clash tomorrow

BBC Sport

Oxford United will meet Yeovil Town tomorrow at the Kassam Stadium at 15:00. 

The club said the under-18 side will play Yeovil's youth team from 11:00 and are "scoring goals for fun" this season in matches against Exeter and Newport County recently.

Latest headlines: Calais supplies, cyclist injured and festivals start

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

- A couple from Witney hand out aid and supplies donated from friends to people in the so called "jungle" refugee camp in Calais

- A cyclist has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car in Abingdon

- Towersey Festival in Thames and the Big Feastival in Kingham get under way today

Coming up on BBC South Today... how to escape from Cling Film

South Today

Coming up on BBC South Today tonight...

Ever seen a man escape from Cling Film?  No? Neither had our reporter Tom Turrell - until now.

Join us for that and more on BBC South Today on BBC One from 18:30.

3D cameras plan to save monuments from IS threat

Cameras capable of taking 3D images are to be given out across the Middle East in a bid to preserve ancient sites from destruction by the so called Islamic State group.

5,000 year old citadel in Aleppo
AFP

Thousands of residents will be asked to capture images as part of a project by Oxford and Harvard archaeologists.  

Travel update: M40 northbound delays

Sara Jones

Travel Presenter, BBC Radio Oxford

Traffic was being held on the M40 at junction 7 to recover a vehicle that went into the central reservation. 

Police are letting vehicles through but there is queuing traffic between junctions 6 and 10. 

There are also long delays on the A34 northbound between the Peartree Interchange in Kidlington and Islip Turn Off in Islip, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. 

Appeal for woman missing from Banbury hospital

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

Nicola Anthistle, 31, left Horton General Hospital at 09:30 and is now missing. 

Police say she is in need of urgent medical attention.

She is white, of small build with dark brown hair and wearing a hospital gown, but may have changed, and may have bandages on both arms.

First Great Western director 'disappointed' at disruption to rail journeys

Joe Nimmo

BBC News Online

The managing director of First Great Western said he was disappointed some rail journeys could be disrupted by strike action this weekend.

Hitachi train
FGW

Mark Hopgood claimed the train operator had met nearly all the union's demands in their dispute over the introduction of new high-speed trains.  

Cyclist 'seriously injured' in collision with car in Abingdon

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car near Willow Brook in Abingdon. The crash happened at around 12:40.

Police are still on the scene and the road from Copenhagen Drive to the roundabout at Willow Brook is closed. 

Joan Armatrading to make Oxford festival appearance

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

TheTowersey Festivalis taking place over this weekend at the Thame Showground in Oxfordshire. 

There are four days of acoustic, folk, blues and world music. 

Joan Armatrading
Getty Images

Joan Armatrading will appear as part of her final solo world tour.

Oxford Uni research shows goths 'at greater risk of depression'

BBC News Health

Goth teens could be more vulnerable to depression and self-harm, Oxford University research has shown.

Goth
Thinkstock

Researchers could not fully explain the link, but suggest a tendency for goths to distance themselves from society could play a part.

They say though the vast majority of teenage goths will have no problems, an important minority may need extra support.

Latest headlines: Missing woman, cyclist injured and festivals kick off

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

- A woman who needs urgent medical attention went missing from Horton Hospital in Banbury this morning

- A cyclist suffered "serious injuries" after a collision with a car in Abingdon at lunchtime

- Towersey Festival in Thames and the Big Feastival in Kingham get underway today

Witney couple post video of Calais 'Jungle' experience

View more on twitter

Go retro for Oxford United today

Oxford Mail

Oxford United supporters are being encouraged to dig out shirts from the back of their wardrobe to take part in retro day.  

Oxford United
ALLSPORT/Getty Images

The moon over Oxford on a clear night

Anthony Morris took this picture of the moon just before 01:00 today in Farmoor, Oxford.

Moon
Anthony Morris

Silver chocolate pot stolen in Henley-on-Thames

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

A unique silver chocolate pot was one of a few items stolen in burglary in Henley-on-Thames.

The house on Berkshire Road, Oxon, was burgled between 7 August and Saturday.  

An iPod, iPad, cash, jewellery and a unique antique silver chocolate pot were stolen.

Rail strike set to go ahead over bank holiday weekend

Hannah Bewley

BBC News Online

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at First Great Western will walk out for three days from Saturday in a strike over the introduction of new trains. 

General secretary Mick Cash said despite talks no agreement had been reached.

First Great Western
FGW

A FGW spokesman said: "The RMT has had a series of concessions on the table for over a month that won't see a single member of train staff lose their jobs, means more services not less, and is based on a method of operating trains that has worked safely across the UK rail network for decades."

