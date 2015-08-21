BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire as it happened

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a lurcher-type dog was found abandoned with duct tape tied tight around her muzzle.

RSCPA

The young dog was found near Faringdon last Saturday (15 August) and is now making a strong recovery.

RSPCA inspector Nikki Denham said: "Her mouth was tied so tightly that her mouth was swollen, bruised and bloody. She couldn’t drink, pant or eat. This is extremely dangerous for a dog, particularly in hot weather."