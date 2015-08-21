Montage of Oxfordshire's famous faces and places

BBC Local Live: Oxfordshire as it happened

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 21 August 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Monday

Tied muzzle dog appeal

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a lurcher-type dog was found abandoned with duct tape tied tight around her muzzle.

Dog with bound mouth
RSCPA

The young dog was found near Faringdon last Saturday (15 August) and is now making a strong recovery.

RSPCA inspector Nikki Denham said: "Her mouth was tied so tightly that her mouth was swollen, bruised and bloody. She couldn’t drink, pant or eat. This is extremely dangerous for a dog, particularly in hot weather."

Weather: Feeling humid

Holly Green

BBC Weather

We should have a pleasant evening with some sunshine to finish the day.

Holly Green
BBC

It should be dry overnight but there will be some low cloud about and it will feel close with lows of 14C (57F).

Evening TV: South Today

Geraldine Peers

Presenter, BBC South Today

On South Today this evening: Thousands of people have started arriving in Henley today for the seventh annual Rewind Festival.

Festival campers
BBC

The 80s' themed music event features Billy Ocean, Kim Wilde and Bananarama among the stars on stage.

Join me for that and more at 18:30.

Clooney CCTV 'not unneighbourly'

George Clooney and his wife Amal have been granted planning permission to put up 18 CCTV cameras on and around their home in Sonning, following amendments to the original plans.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin
AFP

South Oxfordshire District Council said planning permission has been granted as it would not be detrimental to the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building and would not be unneighbourly.

Abingdon reservoir: Your views

Facebook

The prospect of a new large reservoir near Abingdon is under consideration by Thames Water, and you've been giving your thoughts on our Facebook page.

Dennis Jackson posted: "My estimate is that the volume of water in this reservoir is the same as 6-months worth of losses due to leaks in Thames Water's own pipes."

Harry Traherne Bowler wrote: "I live very close to the proposed site and am open to the idea of a reservoir."

David Ashby said: "If we keep building house in Oxfordshire then we are going to need to consider where the water is coming from. Like it or not maybe this is what we are going to need."

The latest headlines in Oxfordshire

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

This evening's top stories on Local Live:

- House prices in Oxford have risen faster over the past year than most other areas of the county

- An appeal has been launched after a dog was found abandoned with duct tape tied around her muzzle

- Two men in their forties have been arrested on immigration offences Bicester

Oxford Times: Festival marks Christie’s 125th anniversary

Oxford Times

The programme for a festival to celebrate Wallingford and Cholsey’s connections with crime writer Agatha Christie has now been finalised.

New fears over Abingdon reservoir plans

Dave Gilyeat

BBC News

Residents have expressed fears that rejected plans for a £1bn reservoir near their homes in Oxfordshire may still be on the table.

Reservoir
BBC

Thames Water's proposals to build a site on four square miles of land near Abingdon were refused by the government in 2011.

Glynn Davies, from Steventon, said he feared for the area's natural beauty.

Immigration arrests

Immigration officers have arrested two men in Bicester.

The Home Office said it visited Mehfil Indian Restaurant on Market Square after acting on intelligence.

Two men in their forties from Bangladesh were arrested; one had overstayed his visa, the second had entered the UK illegally.

Oxford to Edinburgh flights could take off

Oxford airport could qualify for a government subsidy for a new route to Edinburgh.

Oxford airport
BBC

The journey is on a shortlist is for funding which aims to improve regional connections from smaller airports.

It must now be proved that after three years of subsidy, the service would be financially viable on its own.

River Thames wildlife thriving

BBC Radio Oxford

Despite once being one of the worst polluted waterways in Britain, a study by the Zoological Society of London suggests the River Thames is bursting with life.

Seals
ZSL

More than 2,500 marine mammals have been spotted over the past decade near the capital, and Joanne Barker from the charity told BBC Radio Oxford that the river in Oxfordshire is also an important habitat.

She said: "It's much more freshwater influenced, so you get a whole variety of fish species as wellas the beautiful birds that feed on the fish and the mud."

FGW 'to run 70%' of services during strike

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

First Great Western has published a list of changes to its scheduled services on Sunday, with a strike by the RMT union set to go ahead.

First Great Western workers
BBC

The company intends to run 70% of its regular timetable.

At least half of the intercity services will be cancelled with one train an hour between Paddington and Bristol, South Wales and the South West, but in the Thames Valley nearly all the suburban services are scheduled to run as normal.

Woman hurt in Didcot robbery

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

A woman was been punched in the face during a robbery on the corner of Hagbourne Road and Bridge Close on Wednesday night in Didcot.

The attack happened when the 24-year-old woman refused to give a man a cigarette.

The male attacker, described as white, tall and slim with acne on his chin and cheeks, attempted to steal the victim's handbag but was unsuccessful.

Oxfordshire's latest headlines

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

The top stories on Local Live:

- First Great Western hope to run 70% of services despite a 24-hour strike on Sunday

- Two men from Bangladesh have been arrested by immigration officers in Bicester

- George Clooney has been given permission to install 18 CCTV cameras at his Oxfordshire home

Labour supporter 'rejected by party'

BBC Radio Oxford

A student in Oxford, who has been campaigning for Jeremy Corbyn to be elected Labour leader, has been told she cannot join the party.

Annie Teriba
BBC

Annie Teriba's membership application was rejected in an email which said the party did not believe she shares its aims.

She told BBC Radio Oxford: "I'm annoyed and angry but it has renewed my passion and hope that we come out on top.

A34 getting busy

BBC Travel

The Milton Interchange roadworks are slowing traffic on the A34 southbound and it's looking very heavy in the area.

Huge Oxfordshire reservoir 'an option' for Thames Water

BBC Radio Oxford has learnt that Thames Water is once again considering building a new reservoir the size of Gatwick Airport between Wantage and Abingdon

Proposed reservoir map
BBC

In 2011 an original proposal was rejected by the government.

Thames Water says no decision has been made and a reservoir on the Upper Thames is just one of the options being considered

Lunchtime TV: South Today preview

South Today

On South Today this lunchtime: A 24- hour strike by staff on First Great Western seems certain to go ahead on Sunday, and a three-day strike is scheduled for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Commuters
BBC

 The company met the RMT union twice this week, but the talks came to nothing.

Join Tom Hepworth for the latest on the possible disruption at 13:30.

Oxford house prices continue fast rise

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

House prices across the UK's largest cities have jumped by the highest quarterly level in 11 years according to property analyst Hometrack.

Estate agents window
PA

Oxford was second in the hot spot league, with a 9.4% rise in the last year, just behind Cambridge and still growing more quickly than London.

A41 Kingswood delays

BBC Travel

There is slow traffic on the A41 in both directions in Kingswood at the Kingswood Lane junction.

That's due to the roadworks in the area.

Latest headlines in Oxfordshire

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

Local Live's top stories this afternoon:

  • Oxford has seen the second highest jump in house prices over the past year
  • Thames Water should only build a large reservoir in south Oxfordshire as a last resort according to the local MP
  • Modern Art Oxford has revealed plans for a £5.5m renovation

Oxford United boss 'has Friday feeling'

BBC Radio Oxford

Michael Appleton says he is at his most relaxed on a Friday before a game, as his work is done.

Michael Appleton
PA

The U's boss told BBC Radio Oxford: "I probably have my best sleep on a Friday night, as I know there is nothing more you can do, it's over to the players."

You can listen to Mansfield Town vs Oxford United on 95.2FM with coverage starting at 14:00 on Saturday.

Your Pictures: Pedal to the pub

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

More of a pub roll than crawl, Greg took this photo on the Ridgeway near West Ilsely with his fellow cyclists on the way for a refreshing drink last night.

Thursday Night Pub Ride #getoutandMTB #uptonogoodMTB #theridgeway #oxfordshire #mtb
Thursday Night Pub Ride #getoutandMTB #uptonogoodMTB #theridgeway #oxfordshire #mtb

Greg

getoutandMTB

Thursday Night Pub Ride #getoutandMTB #uptonogoodMTB #theridgeway #oxfordshire #mtb

We love to feature your photos, so send them in via email, Facebook or Twitter.

Ed Vaizey: Thames Water reservoir 'a last resort'

BBC Radio Oxford

Allowing Thames Water to build a reservoir between Wantage and Abingdon would need to be a "very last resort" according to the region's MP Ed Vaizey.

Ed Vaizey MP
BBC

Mr Vaizey told Charles Nove that the company would need to prove they needed a reservoir and "they would have to jump through an enormous amount of hoops before they could convince me that they need it."

A reservoir is one option being considered by Thames Water, despite a plan being thrown out in 2011.

Rail strike talks fail over 'fundamental issues'

The failure to prevent a strike on First Great Western (FGW) trains this Sunday was down to a lack of agreement on "fundamental issues", according to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

FGW train
PA

A RMT spokesman said: "Despite strenuous efforts, we have failed to reach agreement with First Great Western on the fundamental issues at the heart of the dispute over the introduction of the new Hitachi trains."

FGW agreed that strike action this weekend was going to go ahead, but said the meeting had been "positive", and talks would resume on Monday.

Travel: A40 Witney lane closed

Sara Jones

Travel Presenter, BBC Radio Oxford

One lane is closed on the A40 westbound in Witney between Witney Town Centre and the B4477 junction, because of drainage works.

Traffic seems to be coping at the moment but it's one to be aware of.

Oxfordshire's latest headlines

Andrew Humphrey

BBC Local Live

The top stories on Oxfordshire's Local Live:

  • Wantage MP Ed Vaizey would "need convincing" over a reservoir being considered by Thames Water
  • Talks have failed to avert a strike on First Great Western services this Sunday
  • The River Thames has gone from one of the worst polluted waterways, to a hot spot for marine life

John Radcliffe Hospital porters warn of 48-hour strike

Dave Gilyeat

BBC News

A union has warned that hospital porters at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital will strike for 48 hours if negotiations on Friday break down.

John Radcliffe Hospital
BBC

Unison is involved in a dispute with Carillion over proposed changes to shift patterns and job roles which it says would worsen pay and conditions.

If revised proposals are rejected in its ballot, strike action will commence on 27 August.  

Coming up: Ed Vaizey in the BBC Radio Oxford hotset

BBC Radio Oxford

MP for Wantage Ed Vaizey will be in our hotseat on this morning between 09:00 and 10:00.

Ed Vaizey MP
PA

He’ll be taking your calls during the show, but if you’d like to send your question in now, you can e-mail here

