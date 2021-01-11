Latest updates: East Midlands Live

It's a cloudy start to the day and there may be the odd spot of\ndrizzle. While many places will catch an occasional bright spell through the\nmorning, patchy outbreaks of rain will move in from the north west later on. It will be a breezy day but feeling milder than it has done recently, with highs of 9C.
Today's weather for the East Midlands
BBC Weather
