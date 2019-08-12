Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
East Midlands Live

  1. Police probe gunshot reports at playground

    Reports a gun was fired at a man in a Nottingham play park are being investigated by Nottinghamshire Police.

    No injuries have been reported following the incident at Kirkstead Street Playground, Hyson Green, which happened yesterday evening.

    Firearms officers were quickly on the scene but no evidence has been found of a firearm being discharged so far.

    A cordon has been put in place at the Radford Road and Birkin Avenue entrances to the park while the area is searched.

    Detectives have appealed to anyone with video footage to come forward.

  3. The house that dementia built

    Changes have been made to this home to help people stay independent for longer.

  4. M1 reopens after lorry trailer fire

    A "large" lorry fire led to the closure of part of the M1 in Leicestershire in the early hours of this morning.

    Highways England had told motorists to find alternative routes while "containers of chemicals" affected by the fire were removed.

    The northbound carriageway between junction 23 and 23A has since reopened after firefighters made the area safe.

    Drivers have been asked to be patient while the traffic clears.

  5. Watch: Today’s weather for the East Midlands

    It's a little bit of a mixed bag this week, with lower pressure broadly in charge of the weather, so you can expect some showers but also some sunny spells at times.

    Looking at the detail first thing this morning, it's exactly that - some showers in places but also some decent bright and sunny spells.

