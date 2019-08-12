Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Reports a gun was fired at a man in a Nottingham play park are being investigated by Nottinghamshire Police.

No injuries have been reported following the incident at Kirkstead Street Playground, Hyson Green, which happened yesterday evening.

Firearms officers were quickly on the scene but no evidence has been found of a firearm being discharged so far.

A cordon has been put in place at the Radford Road and Birkin Avenue entrances to the park while the area is searched.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with video footage to come forward.