Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The city council has described fly infestations at some homes in Derby as "very concerning".

The authority has said it's working closely with the Environment Agency to try to identify the source of problem affecting homes in the Sinfin and Normanton areas.

Derby City Council has said: "Our Environmental Health team were alerted to the issue yesterday, and since then have been working to order fly papers, which will be distributed to the homes affected.

“In the meantime we will continue to aid the Environment Agency in their investigations.

"There has been speculation that flies may be coming from the Waste Treatment Plant in Sinfin, however no evidence has been found to suggest that the facility is the source at this time."