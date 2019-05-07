Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Live
Tuesday 7 May
Derbyshire worst county for people leaving dogs in hot cars
A charity is warning of a significant rise in reports of dogs being left in hot cars.
Last year the RSPCA hotline took more than 8,000 calls across the country, with 143 in Derbyshire alone.
A further 123 cases were reported in Nottinghamshire, and 112 in Leicestershire.
Climate change 'catastrophic' for Peak District wildlife
The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is warning climate change could be "catastrophic" for wildlife in the Peak District as well as the rest of the county.
Species normally confined to the south are now being found in Derbyshire as parts of it have become warm enough for them.
The trust says this could put existing wildlife at risk - including curlews and ring ouzels.
Good morning East Midlands
Good morning, it's myself and Gavin Bevis today, bringing you the latest news, sport and travel from across the region.