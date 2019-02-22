Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Chris Leslie, MP for Nottingham East, has said Shamima Begum, the London teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria, should be brought back to the UK.

Ms Begum, who left Bethnal Green, east London in 2015, is living in a refugee camp in northern Syria and gave birth to a son last weekend.

Speaking on Question Time last night, Mr Leslie said: "We also have an obligation as we have a baby involved in this case, so this is a really difficult moral conundrum."

Ms Begum's family are challenging the Home Secretary's decision to revoke her British citizenship.

Her sister has written to Sajid Javid, saying they will go to court.