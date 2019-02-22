Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Updates for Friday 22 February
- Nottingham MP calls for IS teen's return
By Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield
Leslie: Shamima Begum should be brought back to UK
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Chris Leslie, MP for Nottingham East, has said Shamima Begum, the London teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria, should be brought back to the UK.
Ms Begum, who left Bethnal Green, east London in 2015, is living in a refugee camp in northern Syria and gave birth to a son last weekend.
Speaking on Question Time last night, Mr Leslie said: "We also have an obligation as we have a baby involved in this case, so this is a really difficult moral conundrum."
Ms Begum's family are challenging the Home Secretary's decision to revoke her British citizenship.
Her sister has written to Sajid Javid, saying they will go to court.
Get involved in Air Ambulance anniversary
Have you, or has anyone you know, ever been helped by the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance?:
If the answer's yes, then the charity wants to hear from you...
This year marks the service's 25th birthday and the team wants former patients to get in touch to help the celebrations.
The service will be inviting some former patients to visit the airbase as part of a special celebration where they'll have the opportunity to see the helicopter and meet members of the crew.
More Labour councillors thinking about exit
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Tory chairman: No chance of Alan Duncan defection
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester reporter
Resignations of MPs and councillors seem to be cropping up all over the place but one person who's not worried is Rutland and Melton Conservative Association chairman, Byron Rhodes.
Weather: Misty start gives way to sunny afternoon
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
We can expect another unseasonably mild day across the East Midlands today, as warm air continues to rise from the south.
There will be a misty start but that will change meaning lots of sunshine in the afternoon once again.
Here's Alex with the weather.
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.