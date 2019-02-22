Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks

East Midlands Live

  1. Updates for Friday 22 February
  2. Nottingham MP calls for IS teen's return

By Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield

  1. Leslie: Shamima Begum should be brought back to UK

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Chris Leslie, MP for Nottingham East, has said Shamima Begum, the London teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria, should be brought back to the UK.

    Ms Begum, who left Bethnal Green, east London in 2015, is living in a refugee camp in northern Syria and gave birth to a son last weekend.

    Speaking on Question Time last night, Mr Leslie said: "We also have an obligation as we have a baby involved in this case, so this is a really difficult moral conundrum."

    Ms Begum's family are challenging the Home Secretary's decision to revoke her British citizenship.

    Her sister has written to Sajid Javid, saying they will go to court.

    Chris Leslie
  2. Get involved in Air Ambulance anniversary

    Have you, or has anyone you know, ever been helped by the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance?:

    Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance
    If the answer's yes, then the charity wants to hear from you...

    This year marks the service's 25th birthday and the team wants former patients to get in touch to help the celebrations.

    The service will be inviting some former patients to visit the airbase as part of a special celebration where they'll have the opportunity to see the helicopter and meet members of the crew.

    Quote Message: It is so important for us to share the stories of our former patients, as it highlights how vital our life-saving service is within our local communities, while recognising the amazing work of our crew who attend these potentially life-saving missions daily." from Karen Jobling Chief Executive Officer, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance
    Karen JoblingChief Executive Officer, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

  4. Tory chairman: No chance of Alan Duncan defection

    Tim Parker

    BBC Radio Leicester reporter

    Resignations of MPs and councillors seem to be cropping up all over the place but one person who's not worried is Rutland and Melton Conservative Association chairman, Byron Rhodes.

  5. Weather: Misty start gives way to sunny afternoon

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    We can expect another unseasonably mild day across the East Midlands today, as warm air continues to rise from the south.

    There will be a misty start but that will change meaning lots of sunshine in the afternoon once again.

    Here's Alex with the weather.

  6. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.

