Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Updates for Thursday 21 February
By Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield
Millwall 'allowed to play like world beaters'
Ed Dawes
BBC Radio Derby Sport
BBC Radio Derby's Ed Dawes has slept on last night's loss and given his thoughts on Twitter.
Lions dent Derby's play-off hopes
BBC Sport
Derby County's play-off hopes were handed a blow last night, with a 1-0 home defeat against Millwall.
Wallace scored the only goal on the counter-attack on 71 minutes, the first shot on target for either side in a drab match at Pride Park.
A swift break after a poor Rams free-kick saw Shane Ferguson release Wallace, who scored with a fine left-footed shot from the edge of the box.
Derby remain two points outside the play-off spots but have now played a game more than sixth placed Bristol City.
Council tax increases across Leicestershire
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Council tax increases were approved yesterday, affecting every rate payer in Leicestershire.
Leicester City Council voted for a rise of just under 3%, while Leicestershire County Council approved an increase of just under 4%.
Weather: Cloudy start gives way to brighter afternoon
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
We can expect another mild day, with warmer weather moving up from the south leading to temperatures of around 16C.
Today will get off to a cloudy and drizzly start but it will become drier and brighter as the day goes on.
Here's Alex with the weather.
A46 lane closed after accident
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.