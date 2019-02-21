Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Derby County's play-off hopes were handed a blow last night, with a 1-0 home defeat against Millwall.

Wallace scored the only goal on the counter-attack on 71 minutes, the first shot on target for either side in a drab match at Pride Park.

A swift break after a poor Rams free-kick saw Shane Ferguson release Wallace, who scored with a fine left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

Derby remain two points outside the play-off spots but have now played a game more than sixth placed Bristol City.