East Mids landmarks
Live

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 21 February

Live Reporting

By Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

  1. Millwall 'allowed to play like world beaters'

    Ed Dawes

    BBC Radio Derby Sport

    BBC Radio Derby's Ed Dawes has slept on last night's loss and given his thoughts on Twitter.

    View more on twitter

  2. Lions dent Derby's play-off hopes

    BBC Sport

    Derby County's play-off hopes were handed a blow last night, with a 1-0 home defeat against Millwall.

    Wallace scored the only goal on the counter-attack on 71 minutes, the first shot on target for either side in a drab match at Pride Park.

    A swift break after a poor Rams free-kick saw Shane Ferguson release Wallace, who scored with a fine left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

    Derby remain two points outside the play-off spots but have now played a game more than sixth placed Bristol City.

    Derby Millwall
    Copyright: PA

  3. Council tax increases across Leicestershire

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Council tax increases were approved yesterday, affecting every rate payer in Leicestershire.

    Leicester City Council voted for a rise of just under 3%, while Leicestershire County Council approved an increase of just under 4%.

    Leicestershire County Council
    Copyright: Google

  4. Weather: Cloudy start gives way to brighter afternoon

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    We can expect another mild day, with warmer weather moving up from the south leading to temperatures of around 16C.

    Today will get off to a cloudy and drizzly start but it will become drier and brighter as the day goes on.

    Here's Alex with the weather.

    Video content

    Video caption: East Midlands weather 21 February

  6. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.

Back to top