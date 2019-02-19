Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Updates for Tuesday 19 February
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By Nick Smith, Amy Woodfield and David Pittam
All times stated are UK
Heavy traffic on M1 towards Leicester
Weather: Sunny and mild day
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
We can expect a sunny start to the day, which will turn to an overcast afternoon.
It is expected to remain dry and mild throughout.
Here's Rich with the weather.
Serious crash closes A46
Rebecca Brice
Producer, BBC Radio Nottingham
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and David Pittam.