East Mids landmarks
Live

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 18 February

Live Reporting

By David Pittam, Amy Woodfield and Nick Smith

All times stated are UK

  1. UNESCO considering plans for The Landmark

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    A world heritage group is considering whether plans for Derby's tallest building, The Landmark, should go ahead.

    UNESCO in Paris is looking at the plans after Historic England objected to the building based on its proximity to Derwent Valley Mills, a world heritage site.

    The block would be the city's highest residential building at 17 storeys.

    The Landmark
    Copyright: Godwin Group

  2. Crash on country road

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash near Broughton Astley.

    It happened at the junction of the B4114 and the B581.

    Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

    B4114
    Copyright: Google

  3. Burglary arrests at Derby's Silk Mill

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Two men have been arrested following a suspected break-in at Derby's Silk Mill.

    Police were called to the museum, which is currently being redeveloped, at 00:20.

    The men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody.

    Silk Mill
    Copyright: Derbyshire Police

  4. Gold coins stolen from house

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Several gold coins and a painting have been stolen from a house in Ollerton.

    Police have released images of some of the stolen coins, which were taken from a house in Sherwood Drive between 06:00 on 28 January and 19:00 on 1 February.

    Coins
    Copyright: Nottinghamshire Police

  6. Weather: Mild and cloudy start to the week

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    We can expect a mild start to the week, with a fair amount of cloud cover and some bright spells across the East Midlands today.

    Here's Rich Davis with the weather forecast.

    Video content

    Video caption: East Midlands weather 18 February

  7. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and David Pittam.

Back to top