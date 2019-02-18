Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Updates for Monday 18 February
Live Reporting
By David Pittam, Amy Woodfield and Nick Smith
All times stated are UK
UNESCO considering plans for The Landmark
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
A world heritage group is considering whether plans for Derby's tallest building, The Landmark, should go ahead.
UNESCO in Paris is looking at the plans after Historic England objected to the building based on its proximity to Derwent Valley Mills, a world heritage site.
The block would be the city's highest residential building at 17 storeys.
Crash on country road
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash near Broughton Astley.
It happened at the junction of the B4114 and the B581.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.
Burglary arrests at Derby's Silk Mill
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Two men have been arrested following a suspected break-in at Derby's Silk Mill.
Police were called to the museum, which is currently being redeveloped, at 00:20.
The men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody.
Gold coins stolen from house
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Several gold coins and a painting have been stolen from a house in Ollerton.
Police have released images of some of the stolen coins, which were taken from a house in Sherwood Drive between 06:00 on 28 January and 19:00 on 1 February.
Weather: Mild and cloudy start to the week
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
We can expect a mild start to the week, with a fair amount of cloud cover and some bright spells across the East Midlands today.
Here's Rich Davis with the weather forecast.
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Hello everyone. Today's news, sport, travel and weather updates will be provided by me, Amy Woodfield and David Pittam.