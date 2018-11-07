East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Live updates on Wednesday 7 November

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield, Gavin Bevis and Nick Smith

All times stated are UK

  1. Woman found dead at property in Ketton

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    A woman has been found dead at a house in High Street, Ketton.

    Officers were called by to the property by ambulance staff at about 04:00 yesterday.

    Police said a 54-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and released under investigation.

    The woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

    Ketton High Street
    Copyright: Google

  2. Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    We can expect a wet and windy day across the region this Wednesday.

    Here's Alex with the weather.

    Video content

    Video caption: East Midlands weather November 7

  4. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Hello everyone and welcome to Wednesday's latest news, sport, travel and weather coverage from myself, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.

Back to top