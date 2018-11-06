Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Fire closes A6 near Market Harborough
- Live updates on Tuesday 6 November
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield, Nick Smith and Gavin Bevis
All times stated are UK
Two crashes on M69 near Hinckley
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Two crashes happened in quick succession near Junction 1 of M69 yesterday afternoon, resulting in a woman being trapped and serious damage to two lorries.
The first was a three-vehicle crash, a woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after her car rolled leaving her trapped.
All three lanes were closed going southbound.
The second happened in the tailbacks caused by the first collision and despite the damage there were no serious injuries.
Fundraisers for fire-hit Cattle Market firms
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Businesses in Nottingham are coming together to support those affected by Sunday's fire at the Cattle Market.
Clare Bensley, whose partner runs Internet Reptile on the industrial estate, which was not hit by the fire, has launched one of a number of campaigns to help businesses there.
She said: "I know it won’t help them fully to get back on their feet but even if it’s just to help them live again for just a few more weeks.
"It’s better to raise as much as we can for them rather than sitting here not doing anything for them."
Four buildings were destroyed in the blaze, which broke out at about 18:00.
Fire closes A6 near Market Harborough
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
The A6 is closed in Market Harborough due to a fire at a workshop.
The fire service were called at 06:00 today to the scene just off the A6 near the Kettering Road junction and have set up a cordon.
The blaze is in a single story workshop, which contains a number of gas cylinders and cars.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A511 Derbyshire both ways
A511 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at Hepworth Road.
A511 Derbyshire - A511 Ashby Road in Woodville closed and queuing traffic in both directions at the Hepworth Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Tuesday looks set to get off to a misty start but is expected be dry and mild throughout the day.
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Hello everyone and welcome to Friday's latest news, sport, travel and weather coverage from myself, Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis.