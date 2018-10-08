Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Regulators are investigating the actions of Boots after the death of a great-grandfather who was sent duplicate packs of prescription drugs.

Richard "Tony" Lee took a week of extra pills dispensed in error shortly before his death in December 2016.

Gail Pickles Copyright: Gail Pickles

The General Pharmaceutical Council, which regulates pharmacies, said it was investigating his daughter's complaint.

Boots said "extremely rare circumstances" led to the error and apologised to the family.