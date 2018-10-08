Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Live updates on Monday October 8
Boots investigated over great-grandfather's pharmacy error
Sarah Sturdey
BBC Inside Out, East Midlands
Regulators are investigating the actions of Boots after the death of a great-grandfather who was sent duplicate packs of prescription drugs.
Richard "Tony" Lee took a week of extra pills dispensed in error shortly before his death in December 2016.
The General Pharmaceutical Council, which regulates pharmacies, said it was investigating his daughter's complaint.
Boots said "extremely rare circumstances" led to the error and apologised to the family.
Station reopens following £200m refurb
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Derby railway station is fully operational following a £200m revamp which has seen major disruption since the middle of July.
The work includes new platforms, tracks and improvements to signalling work.
Kevin Newman, lead development manager at Network Rail, said: "We’ve taken away one of the short-bay platforms we had here at Derby and made it a full length platform so we can get longer trains in meaning more seats for passengers.
"We’ve also straightened those platforms out so we can get a higher line speed and faster journey times."
Weather: Sunny with cloudy patches
BBC Weather
It's going to be a mild start to the week, with patches of cloud throughout the day. Here's Rich with the full forecast.
