Latest updates: East Midlands Live

  1. Live updates on Monday October 8

  1. Boots investigated over great-grandfather's pharmacy error

    Sarah Sturdey

    BBC Inside Out, East Midlands

    Regulators are investigating the actions of Boots after the death of a great-grandfather who was sent duplicate packs of prescription drugs.

    Richard "Tony" Lee took a week of extra pills dispensed in error shortly before his death in December 2016.

    Tony Lee
    The General Pharmaceutical Council, which regulates pharmacies, said it was investigating his daughter's complaint.

    Boots said "extremely rare circumstances" led to the error and apologised to the family.

  2. Station reopens following £200m refurb

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Derby railway station is fully operational following a £200m revamp which has seen major disruption since the middle of July.

    The work includes new platforms, tracks and improvements to signalling work.

    Derby railway station revamp
    Kevin Newman, lead development manager at Network Rail, said: "We’ve taken away one of the short-bay platforms we had here at Derby and made it a full length platform so we can get longer trains in meaning more seats for passengers.

    "We’ve also straightened those platforms out so we can get a higher line speed and faster journey times."

  3. Weather: Sunny with cloudy patches

    BBC Weather

    It's going to be a mild start to the week, with patches of cloud throughout the day. Here's Rich with the full forecast.

  4. Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Good morning.

    It's going to be Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands today.

