Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The search for a missing teenager in Leicester is being "stepped up" a week after she failed to return home.

Chloe Weston, 17, was last seen leaving her grandmother's house in Newcombe Road on Friday 20 July at 14:50.

She had been staying there to keep her company following the death of her grandfather, Leicestershire Police said.

She said she would be back at 19:00 but hasn't been seen since.

Leicestershire Police

Yesterday, Chloe's mum Sherena made an emotional appeal for her to come home.

"Chloe please come home or go to Nana's so I know you're safe. I just want you home, I want to hug you," she said.

Leicestershire Police

Police said several people have contacted them with potential sightings.

Officers will be handing out leaflets in the city centre tonight to try and track her down.