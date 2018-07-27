Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Shooting in Nottingham
- Lightning strike sets fire to home
- Police name Derby murder victim
- Trouble at Nottinghamshire prison
- Energy firm ceases trading
- Festival backs down on gazebo ban
- Live updates on Friday 27 July 2018
By Gavin Bevis and Dave Wade
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A14 and J18 for A428.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J19, A14 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A428 (Rugby), because of a vehicle fire. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from A14 to J18 for A428.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from A14, Catthorpe Interchange to J18, A428 (Rugby), because of a lorry fire. Traffic is coping well.
'I wanted to abort my IVF baby'
Sophie Madden
BBC News, West Midlands
Behind the seams at Max Mara
Severe disruption: A5012 Derbyshire both ways
A5012 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, from B5036 The Hill to B5023.
A5012 Derbyshire - A5012 in Cromford closed in both directions from the B5036 The Hill junction to the B5023 junction, because of a fallen tree.
Bid to reveal secrets of 'lost' mansion
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J24 for A453.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: A60 Nottinghamshire both ways
A60 Nottinghamshire both ways severe disruption, from Stubbing Lane to Sandy Lane.
A60 Nottinghamshire - A60 Sandy Lane in Worksop closed in both directions from the Stubbing Lane junction to the Sandy Lane junction, because of a building fire.
Arrest after man 'shot in leg'
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for to J29 for Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound from J28, Alfreton to J29, Chesterfield, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J30 for A616 Sheffield to J29A for Markham Road J29A.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J30, A616 (Sheffield) to J29a Markham Road J29a, because of a multi-vehicle accident and surface water.
Meet the medal-winning 'Ninja Nan'
Durham extend T20 Blast winning run
Durham beat holders Notts to record a fourth T20 Blast win in a row while Derbyshire snatch victory against Yorkshire.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A38 Derbyshire northbound
A38 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, from Derby Road to M1 J28.
A38 Derbyshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on A38 Alfreton Road northbound from Watchorn Island to Alfreton, because of an accident.
Coffin trail walk honours supporter
Severe accident: A46 Nottinghamshire northbound
A46 Nottinghamshire northbound severe accident, from A46 to Lodge Lane.
A46 Nottinghamshire - A46 Fosse Way in Flintham closed and slow traffic northbound from the A46 junction to the Lodge Lane junction, because of an accident involving overturned caravan and car. Diversion in operation - local diversion in place.
Appeal over charity shop WW2 letters
Severe accident: M1 Nottinghamshire both ways
M1 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, at J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Nottinghamshire - An accident on M1 at J26, A610 (Nottingham). Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A42 Leicestershire northbound
A42 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, from J14 A453 to M1 J23A.
A42 Leicestershire - One lane closed on A42 northbound from J14 A453 in Tonge to the M1 J23a junction in Derby, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Air travellers warned of drink risks
Rashid helps Yorkshire to T20 victory
England spinner Adil Rashid takes 1-19 to help Yorkshire win a rain-affected T20 Blast match with Birmingham Bears.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Sheffield to J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Sheffield) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Our live coverage across the day
That's all from live updates today. Join us again from 08:00 on Monday.
Weather: Risk of thunder tonight
BBC Weather
A risk of one or two thunderstorms tonight, with a minimum temperature of 17°C (63°F).
Tomorrow will be cooler and rather breezy with a wet morning. Maximum temperature: 21°C (70°F).
Watch: Army animals parade through town centre
Amy Harris
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Melton Mowbray today for a parade to celebrate a significant landmark in the life of an army corps based in the town.
Woman arrested after man stabbed
Dave Wade
BBC News
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to Spruce Grove, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at about 22:30 following a report of a fight involving a knife.
A woman was threatened with a knife and a 50-year-old man, who suffered stab wounds, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.
Five sentenced over £200k council fraud
'Several potential sightings' of missing girl
Dave Wade
BBC News
The search for a missing teenager in Leicester is being "stepped up" a week after she failed to return home.
Chloe Weston, 17, was last seen leaving her grandmother's house in Newcombe Road on Friday 20 July at 14:50.
She had been staying there to keep her company following the death of her grandfather, Leicestershire Police said.
She said she would be back at 19:00 but hasn't been seen since.
Yesterday, Chloe's mum Sherena made an emotional appeal for her to come home.
"Chloe please come home or go to Nana's so I know you're safe. I just want you home, I want to hug you," she said.
Police said several people have contacted them with potential sightings.
Officers will be handing out leaflets in the city centre tonight to try and track her down.
Heat wave mixed blessing, say gardeners
Dominic Johnson
BBC Radio Nottingham reporter
Allotment-holders in Nottingham say this summer's high temperatures are proving both a blessing and challenge when it comes to growing fruit and veg.
Members of the Windmill Community Gardens in Bobbers Mill are seeing bumper crops of vegetable varieties which usually thrive more in the Mediterranean climate but struggle here.
However, a lack of rain is leading to other crops such as potatoes to perish before being harvested.
Stop and search result of shooting, police confirm
Dave Wade
BBC News
Here are some pictures from the police cordon this morning at the scene of a shooting in Nottingham yesterday.
Police have now confirmed the stop and search operation in St Ann's and Radford was as a direct result of the shooting.
Previously the force had not linked the two.
A man is being treated in hospital for leg injuries after being shot in Lotus Crescent at about 17:00.
Notinghamshire Police said they invoked Section 60 powers until 07:00 this morning.
They searched eight people, not seven as the force had previously reported, but found no weapons.
Council duped out of £200k by fraudsters
Dave Wade
BBC News
Five men have been sentenced today for defrauding Melton Borough Council out of over £200,000.
In August 2013, the authority received a "plausible" request via an email which the council believed to be from a legitimate council service provider, according to Leicestershire Police.
The email requested that the bank details it held for the council were amended.
It was only when the legitimate organisation contacted the council over unpaid invoices the following month that the fraud was detected.
Sentenced for fraud at Leicester Crown Court today:
Council leader Joe Orson said: “The council remains out of pocket as a result of this fraud and will now be looking to see what can be recovered from the Proceeds of Crime Act.”
Police urge public to ignore Bitcoin threats
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police have advised people in Derbyshire to ignore a scam email currently being sent around that threatens violence unless a ransom is paid in Bitcoin.
In an example email sent round by the force, recipients are told - seemingly in broken English: "Given the fact of successful development of your business, people (your competitors) paid me 30,000 £ for your severed hands."
Derbyshire Police said: "This is a scam. Do not pay the ransom. We don’t believe the threats to be genuine.
"Please share this message with your family and friends, particularly if they are vulnerable."
Travel: 30-min delay after M1 crash
Dave Wade
BBC News
I was too busy to die - Hampson
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport
Paralysed ex-rugby player Matt Hampson says his desire to see his Get Busy Living Centre in action helped keep him alive.Read more
Taxi age limit 'could see half of cabbies quit Derby'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
It's claimed up to half of Derby's taxi drivers could leave the city if the council introduces age limits on their vehicles.
Ian Wigley, chairman of the Derby Area Taxi Association, said a suggested five-year age limit on vehicles would force the hand of about 50% of cabbies as they would be unable to afford replacements.
The authority has started a consultation into the condition of taxis in Derby following concerns over the age of the fleet.
It says age limits are "inevitable" due to government air quality requirements.
Travel: Three-car crash on M1 near airport
Dave Wade
BBC News
Inrix travel services are reporting a crash on the M1 northbound between junctions 23 and 23A.
This is how the traffic's looking at junction 23, near East Midlands Airport.
Broadmarsh partially closed 'due to smell'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A section of the Intu Broadmarsh shopping centre in Nottingham was closed today because of a "strong smell".
Tanners Walk, which includes Wilkos, Heron Foods and Greggs, was shut after complaints of a pong.
Nigel Wheatley, general manager for intu Broadmarsh said: “We received a complaint from one of our retailers about a strong smell which is understood to be as a result of the resurfacing works being undertaken on Collin Street and Middle Hill, outside of intu Broadmarsh."
All the shops except Wilko have now reopened.