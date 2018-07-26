Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Struck-off doctor faces wait for appeal decision
- More 'come forward' after Aston Hall report
- Murderer who absconded from prison found
- PC in court on child sex charges
- 'Six-fold increase' in grass fires
- Appeal after man stabbed in back
- Photo appeal after 12-year-old girl sees flasher
Live updates on Thursday 26 July 2018
By Gavin Bevis and Dave Wade
Leicester to resist Maguire interest
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Leicester City will resist any move from Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire, and instead hope to tie him to a new deal.Read more
Severe accident: A46 Nottinghamshire southbound
A46 Nottinghamshire southbound severe accident, between A617 Kelham Road and A6097.
A46 Nottinghamshire - Slow traffic on A46 southbound between the A617 Kelham Road junction in Newark-on-Trent and the A6097 junction in Newton, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton Road to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man taken to hospital after shooting
Police say the man was shot in the leg and have appealed for witnesses to come forwardRead more
Autistic man welcomes silent supermarket sessions
Michaela Atkins
Producer, BBC Radio Nottingham
A man with autism from Arnold is welcoming a move by the supermarket chain Morrisons to introduce a quiet hour for shoppers with autism who struggle with music and noise.
Every Saturday morning from 9 o'clock, the lights in the retailer's Gamston store are dimmed, the music is silenced and check-out beeps are turned down.
Kevin Harrison says a regular shopping trip can often be stressful because of the various noise in store.
Mum calls for doctor's dismissal to stand
Jack Adcock's mother speaks outside court after an appeal hearing concludes.Read more
England's parched landscape from the air
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates have now finished. Join us again from 08:00 tomorrow.
Weather: Thunderstorms warning
BBC Weather
The Met Offce has issued a yellow weather warning for the rest of today and tomorrow for thunderstorms.
It'll be a warm and muggy night with one or two thunderstorms and a minimum temperature of 18°C (64°F).
Tomorrow it'll be very warm and humid with thunderstorms likely. Maximum temperature: 27°C (81°F).
Mum appeals for missing teenager to come home
Dave Wade
BBC News
The mother of a missing Leicester teenager has made an emotional appeal for her daughter to come home.
Chloe Weston was last seen leaving her nan's house in Newcombe Road in Leicester at about 14:50 on Friday.
Her family didn't hear from her over the weekend and reported her missing to police.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white t-shirt
Chloe is known to frequent the Narborough Road area and may well be still in that part of the city.
Today, her mum Sherena Weston said: "I just want her home it's tearing me apart not knowing where she is, if she's safe.
"Chloe please come home or go to Nana's so I know you're safe. I just want you home, I want to hug you.
"You're my baby girl, please come home. You're not in trouble."
I was too busy to die - Hampson
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport
Paralysed ex-rugby player Matt Hampson says his desire to see his Get Busy Living Centre in action helped keep him alive.Read more
Nottinghamshire's ancient trees get protection
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Ancient trees and woodland in Nottinghamshire will now have the same protection from development as some buildings.
The Woodland Trust has been campaigning for more than 20 years to ensure planners preserve important trees like the Parliament Oak, near Mansfield.
The new rules are detailed in the National Planning Policy Framework.
Austin Brady from the Woodland Trust said: "It is believed that the Parliament Oak is where monarchs held meetings. It may well have been under this tree in the year 1212 that King John heard of the rebellion in Wales and chose to execute prisoners in Nottingham Castle."
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J24 for A453 to J23A for .
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound from J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport) to J23a, A42 interchange, because of an accident involving two lorries and car. Congestion to J25 (Nottingham / Derby).
'15 come forward' after Aston Hall report
Dave Wade
BBC News
Police have said a further 15 people have contacted them since a report was published yesterday into abuse at a former Derbyshire psychiatric hospital.
Derbyshire Police's report said Dr Kenneth Milner (pictured) who ran Aston Hall, from 1947 to the 1970s, would have been interviewed if he was alive.
It said 65 children were allegedly drugged to a zombie-like state, stripped and abused.
The force said people who attended the facility, near Aston-on-Trent and staff who worked there have contacted them since the report was published.
Appeal after man stabbed in back
Dave Wade
BBC News
A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in the back in Derby earlier this month.
Police were called at about 00:15 to Burton Road in Littleover on Sunday 15 July to reports of a stabbing.
Natalia Sawicka appeared at Derby Magistrates' Court the following day charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The 23-year-old, of Burton Road, was remanded to appear at the city's crown court on 13 August.
Police said they want to speak to a man and a woman who the injured man spoke to after the attack.
Mosaic exhibition extended due to popular demand
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
About 2,000 people have been to visit a Roman mosaic on display at BBC Leicester.
The Stibbe Mosaic was originally only expected to stay in the open centre for two weeks but because of its popularity it's now going to stay an extra week.
The mosaic was discovered near Great Central Street and Highcross Street in the city last year. It's considered to be the "finest" ever found in more than 150 years in the city.
Lineker's Brexit views 'don't affect BBC impartiality'
Dave Wade
BBC News
The BBC has responded to Gary Lineker, who yesterday backed the campaign for another Brexit referendum.
The former England and Leicester City striker said he has been left more bewildered and worried than ever after catching up on developments since returning from the World Cup.
The Match of the Day presenter has thrown his support behind anti-Brexit group People's Vote, which is planning a "summer of action" that will include a series of rallies and protests across the country.
A spokesman for the corportation said: "Gary is not involved in any news or political output for the BBC and as such any expression of his personal political views does not affect the BBC's impartiality."
Lightning strikes across East Midlands
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
Many lightning strikes showing on my observations near Mansfield, Southwell and Newark.
Showers not lasting long but they are very heavy. Watch out for flash flooding.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Your pictures: Clouds gathering
BBC Weather Watchers
Getting several reports of rain - YES RAIN - around the East Midlands.
In Southwell, Nottinghamshire, earlier, it rained for a whole five minutes, according to this Weather Watcher.
There were moody skies over Wingerworth, Derbyshire.
And in Burton on the Wolds in Leicestershire too.
Man, 94, questioned after biker crash death
Dave Wade
BBC News
A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A52 in Nottinghamshire yesterday has been named by police.
Colin Barratt, from Clifton, was involved in a collision with a car on Lings Bar Road, near Gamston, at about 17:00 on Monday.
The 57-year-old died at the scene.
A 94-year-old man, who was interviewed under caution, has been released under investigation.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J22 for A50 to J21A for A46.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J22, A50 (Ashby-De-La-Zouch) to J21a A46, because of a broken down vehicle.
Can you help find owner of this wartime photo?
Dave Wade
BBC News
Let's get this photograph returned to its owner.
An envelope containing the picture which has the date 12 May 1943 and the words "From Bill to Harry, Marion and Brian" written on the back was handed in to a Nottinghamshire police station.
Broxtowe North Police posted on Facebook: "It must have some sentimental meaning.
"If you know these people or relatives of these gentlemen and they want the picture back we are keeping it safe at Eastwood Police Station."
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Sheffield to J29A for Markham Road J29A.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J30, A616 (Sheffield) to J29a Markham Road J29a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Fitness classes offered to traveller community
Brooke Holmes
Journalism Coordinator
Fitness taster sessions for the gypsy and traveller community are being held in Leicestershire. The classes, which are partly funded by the University of Leicester, are being held to help address health concerns raised by the community themselves and will tackle issues such as obesity, diabetes awareness, smoking and oral health.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, from J23A for A42 to J24 for A453.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J23a A42 to J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport), because of an accident.
Travel: Crash on M1 near airport
Dave Wade
BBC News
It's starting to cause some delays.
Festival-goer stopped for drugs
Dave Wade
BBC News
The festival at Pikehall, near Matlock, starts today.
Firefighters battle 19-hour blaze
Dave Wade
BBC News
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue is still at the scene of a grass fire near Calverton.
Firefighters from five different stations have been tackling a blaze involving 6,000 sq m of grass and undergrowth, off the A614 for 19 hours now.
Medical centre placed in special measures
Dave Wade
BBC News
A doctor's surgery in Nottingham has been placed in special measures after confidential documents were found mixed up with other paperwork.
Bilborough Medical Centre was rated inadequate after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
A catalogue of problems were listed at the medical centre on Bracebridge Drive, which has almost 10,000 patients.
Proper criminal and background checks hadn't been carried out on two members of staff.
Bags of confidential papers were found in the medical records room, while others were mixed up with other paperwork.
The CQC says that "it wasn't clear what was happening with this information".
The report also criticised a lack of appointments saying patients had been directed towards walk-in centres instead.
Bilborough Medical Centre will now be closely monitored and could be closed if it doesn't improve.
Travel: Car fire causes M1 delays
Dave Wade
BBC News
Two lanes are shut on the M1 southbound between junctions 21A and 21, near Leicester.
It's after a car fire.
There are long delays back to junction 22, according to Highways England.
Gedling set to get 7,250 new homes
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
A total of 7,250 new homes are set to be built in Gedling over the next 10 years after a long-term plan was formally agreed.
Many of the new homes have already been granted permission, and some have already been built, such as at the Chase Farm development, which will have 1,000 houses.
Gedling Borough Council unanimously approved the plan which sets out the planning policies and priorities over the next decade.
Councillor Jenny Hollingsworth said: "The Local Planning Document addresses the key planning issues in Gedling Borough and sets out a clear and locally distinctive vision for the future development of the borough.
"It will allow us to provide much needed new homes, encourage economic growth and support regeneration."
Anger over duke's unpaid actors advert
One actor said the advert, which asks for flexibility with working hours, was "outrageous".Read more
Is this the skeleton of Jamestown hero Sir George Yeardley?
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
Established in 1607, Jamestown was the first permanent British colony in America. But it nearly didn't survive. The fact it did, is due in large part to Sir George Yeardley, a military man, social reformer - and one of the first English slaveholders in the colonies. Archaeologists now think they've discovered his remains.
Tests are being carried out by the FBI and Professor Turi King, a geneticist at the University of Leicester who helped identify the remains of King Richard III under a city car park in 2012.
Only fragments of the skull were found in the grave but DNA can also be extracted from teeth and Professor King believes she has enough material to work with.
CPS mulls charges over Maryam death
Dave Wade
BBC News
The Crown Prosecution Service is deciding whether charges can be brought over the death of an 18-year-old girl in Nottingham earlier this year.
Maryam Moustafa died three weeks after an alleged assault on a bus near the Victoria Centre in February.
Nottinghamshire Police said its officers have visited her family in Egypt to update them on the investigation.
Maryam was born in Italy to Egyptian parents, but the family later moved to Nottingham.
A 17-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of GBH, remains on conditional bail.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J21A for A46 and J21 for A5460.
M1 Leicestershire - Three lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J21a A46 and J21, A5460 (Leicester), because of a vehicle fire. Travel time is 20 minutes.
Watch: Jack Adcock doctor apologises to family
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba delivered a short statement outside the Court of Appeal following a two-day hearing in which she challenged a decision to strike her from the medical register over her failings prior to the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock.
The medic said she wanted to "apologise wholeheartedly" to the family of Jack, who died at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011. Appeal judges will give their verdict at a later date.
'I stayed awake for 10 days to stay alive'
Cat found with 15 shotgun pellets in Worksop
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A cat is recovering after being shot.
Izzii, a pedigree Abyssinian male, was rushed to the vets after his owner spotted him behaving strangely in Worksop. He was found to have 15 metal shotgun pellets in his tail, rump and back legs.
Amazingly, no vital organs had been damaged and it's hoped he will make a full recovery from his ordeal.
The RSPCA is now trying to find out who was responsible for the attack, which happened in Shireoaks on 19 July.
Inspector Keith Ellis said: "This beautiful and affectionate pet is lucky to be alive. He was shot in cold blood and could have been killed."
Absconded neck tattoo murderer arrested
John Potter, who stabbed his flatmate to death in 2007, disappeared from HMP Sudbury on Tuesday.Read more