Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The mother of a missing Leicester teenager has made an emotional appeal for her daughter to come home.

Leicestershire Police

Chloe Weston was last seen leaving her nan's house in Newcombe Road in Leicester at about 14:50 on Friday.

Her family didn't hear from her over the weekend and reported her missing to police.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white t-shirt

Chloe is known to frequent the Narborough Road area and may well be still in that part of the city.

Leicestershire Police

Today, her mum Sherena Weston said: "I just want her home it's tearing me apart not knowing where she is, if she's safe.

"Chloe please come home or go to Nana's so I know you're safe. I just want you home, I want to hug you.

"You're my baby girl, please come home. You're not in trouble."