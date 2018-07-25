Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Gas leak shuts town centre road
- Aston Hall doctor 'would have faced police probe'
- Anger at festival's gazebo ban
- Doctor struck off over boy's death to start appeal
- Heatwave reveals ancient Chatsworth gardens
- Forest fire 'probably started by illegal campers'
- Leicester teenager still missing after five days
- Live updates on Wednesday 25 July 2018
Live Reporting
By Dave Wade and Gavin Bevis
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Derby compete deal for Posh's Marriott
Derby complete the signing of Peterborough striker Jack Marriott and remain keen on signing Martyn Waghorn from Ipswich.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A453 to J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport) to J23a A42, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Sexual conduct behind many teacher bans
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
Cases included teachers kissing pupils, showing them pornography or sexual relationships.Read more
Doctor would face 'truth drug rape case'
Dr Kenneth Milner would have been interviewed over rape and child cruelty at a psychiatric hospital.Read more
Weather: Another warm night
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Tonight will remain dry with mostly clear skies, although a few areas of cloud are likely to drift up from the south.
Another warm night - a minimum temperature of 13°C.
A hot and humid day tomorrow with periods of sunshine.
There is the chance of the odd shower breaking out though, locally heavy and thundery. A maximum temperature of 32°C.
Rail service disruption following bridge crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Not ideal if you're about to catch a train home.
Police puppy growing up
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
What a difference a few weeks can make - this is Nottinghamshire police dog Taggart.
The photo on the left shows him at just eight weeks old. Let's be honest, he wouldn't have frightened many criminals looking like that.
He's now 15 weeks old and Nottinghamshire Police have said his confidence is "growing every day".
Revamped castle will 'attract more international visitors'
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Nottingham
The man leading on the £30 million revamp of Nottingham Castle says he's confident it will pull in more overseas visitors once it's completed in two years time.
Professor Ted Cantle chairs the Nottingham Castle Trust that's behind the ambitious project which has seen the Grade I listed tourist attraction closed to the public until 2020.
He says what's being planned will change visitors' experience of the castle through new attractions like the cave system and a Robin Hood and Rebellion Gallery.
Parch marks appear at Hardwick
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
When the National Trust took over the running of the Elizabethan Hardwick Estate it removed this "high maintenance" design from the front garden.
About 50 years on, following weeks of dry weather, patterns from the former design are starting to reappear.
The National Trust has said the initials E and S were for Elizabeth the Countess of Shrewsbury – commonly known as Bess of Hardwick.
Properties without power
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
More than 1,400 properties are without power in the Shepshed area.
Watch: Corbyn takes to the track
Tony Roe
BBC East Midlands political editor
Choo choo!!
It's the first day of Parliamentary recess and Jeremy Corbyn has been in Derby driving a new Bombardier train.
Neighbours urged to care for street trees in heatwave
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
A West Bridgford woman is urging her neighbours to adopt trees on their street and water them regularly during the heat wave.
Environmentalist Penney Poyzer fears some urban trees may perish during the hot weather as their root systems struggle to find moisture.
So she's calling on her neighbours and other communities to draw up rotas for watering trees on their streets.
Huge increase in 'deliberate' grass fires
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Firefighters in Nottinghamshire have dealt with nearly 350 grass fires so far this month - that's a 600% increase on July 2017.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it believes most of these fires were set "deliberately".
The service is asking parents in the county: "Do you know what your kids will be getting up to this summer?"
Parents, teachers, coaches and other influential people are being asked to spread the message that fires are "simply not fun".
Gas leak cordon in place for 'several hours'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The fire and rescue service remains at the scene of a gas leak in Worksop. It's been caused by a fractured gas pipe on Sandy Lane.
A 150m cordon is expected to be in place for "several hours" yet.
Doctor's suspension 'was correct decision'
Hadiza Bawa-Garba is appealing against a decision to strike her off the medical register.Read more
Severe accident: A54 Derbyshire both ways
A54 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, from A537 to Wildboarclough turn off.
A54 Derbyshire - A54 in Ladmanlow closed in both directions from the A537 junction to the Wildboarclough turn off junction, because of an accident involving a motorbike.
Mansfield v Owls friendly ends in fracas
Sewing machine sells for £2,000 at auction
A 144-year-old sewing machine made in Kettering has sold at auction for 33 times its estimated value.
The machine, found at a property in Derbyshire and sold by Hansons Auctioneers, attracted a winning bid of £2,000 from a private buyer, despite an estimate of just £60-£80.
It was made by Owen Robinson and Co at the Champion Works in Kettering, with the model believed to have been manufactured from 1874.
The Champion Sewing Machine Works began in the town's Victoria Street in about 1872 and were founded by Owen Robinson, originally a silk weaver and also a clock and watch repairer.
Charles Hanson, owner of the auction house, said: “It’s wonderful when forgotten items like this turn out to be sought-after treasures.”
Third man questioned over Nottingham gunshots
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A third man has been arrested after shots were fired outside a pub in Nottingham last month.
The 28-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence after the incident near The Park Tavern in Old Basford on 21 June. There were no reports of any injuries.
A 26-year-old man was previously arrested and released on bail and a 24-year-old was released while investigations continue.
Stabbed police dog 'could be back on duty soon'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A Derbyshire police dog who was stabbed several times during an arrest is likely to return to his duties soon, the force has said.
PD Axle spent several days receiving emergency treatment from vets after he was attacked in High Street, Riddings on 4 July.
Derbyshire Police shared a new photo of him on Twitter and posted: "PD Axle sends his thanks to all who have mentioned and sent their best wishes to him and his handler.
"He’s recovering well and will soon be back on duty."
Man injured after car hits wall
Nottingham Post
A 65-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Mansfield.
FA investigates fight at pre-season friendly match
BBC Nottingham Sport
The FA say they're investigating this fight at the end of the game at the One Call Stadium last night.
Stags won 2-1 during the pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday.
Neck tattoo murderer absconds from jail
John Potter, who stabbed his flatmate to death in 2007, disappeared from HMP Sudbury, police say.Read more
Old library building to become housing
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
A former library in Nottingham is set to be turned into new houses after Nottingham City Council offered the site out for sale.
The library in Carlton Road, St Ann's closed in 2011 and has been derelict since.
The city council, which owns the building, has now offered it out to developers, who have been told they must use it for building accommodation.
A spokesman for the city council said: "It would be suitable for a small number of flats and would complement the new housing and supermarket developments in the area."
Police software project criticised by auditors
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A software project involving Nottinghamshire Police has gone millions of pounds over budget, is years behind schedule and is still not fully operational, a new report has found.
Nottinghamshire joined forces from Northants and Cheshire in 2014 to work on the Multi Force Shared Service (MFSS), which would be used for pay roll, rota and other human resource functions .
The scheme has been partly up-and-running for 18 months but a full launch has been postponed from April to November following a number of issues setting up the software.
Mark Kimberley, head of finance for Nottinghamshire Police, said; "While the Fusion project has been delayed slightly, it will deliver savings and it will set us up to enhance service delivery, by investing in more modern systems."
Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire's police and crime commissioner, said: "To set something up costs you, but in the long term, I'm determined we're going to get savings from it, but to make it work we've had to put some extra resources into it."
An independent audit by KPMG said the project was "late, over budget, not to specification, and would not deliver the expected savings" but concluded the force otherwise provided good value for money.
Spinner Critchley seals Derbyshire win
All-rounder Matt Critchley caps a fine display by taking 6-106 as Derbyshire earn a thrilling 39-run win over Northants.Read more
Watch: Reservoir lake bed exposed after hot weather
If you head west of Sheffield to Ladybower reservoir this week, you might be surprised to see just how low the water levels are.
As the video below shows, the lake bed is cracked and looking very dry after the recent heatwave and lack of rain.
Thanks to Michael Stephenson for sending it in to us.
Country park dig gets underway
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Volunteers are cracking on with the community archaeological dig at Clumber Park.
People can visit from now until Sunday to see what they find.
Games challenge for transplant man
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
Chris Beeley, from New Basford, Nottingham, used to fall asleep in work meetings.
He found out he had a liver condition that required a transplant.
Chris, 39, received a new liver just over a year ago. Next month he's competing in the British Transplant Games in Birmingham to raise awareness about organ donation.
Missing man 'would sometimes walk to Birmingham'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police have appealed for help tracking down a 50-year-old man who's been missing for more than a week.
Simon Bradshaw, who was last seen on 16 July, has lived in both Mansfield and the Old Whittington area of Chesterfield recently.
He also has links to Birmingham and police said he had been known to walk there from Derbyshire.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call 101.
Rams keen on Ipswich striker Waghorn
Natalie Jackson
BBC East Midlands sports editor
Derby County are interested in signing Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn but I understand any suggested fee of £8m is wide of the mark.
The 28-year-old scored 16 goals for the Championship side last season.
Travellers camp behind Chaddesden school
Derby Telegraph
More than a dozen police officers descended on a Chaddesden park after travellers parked themselves behind a school.
Heatwave exposes 17th Century garden
The ornate designs, dating back to 1699, can be seen under the scorched grass at Chatsworth House.Read more
Cordon extended after Worksop gas leak
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A cordon put in place due to a fractured gas pipe in Sandy Lane, Worksop, has been extended from 50m to 150m by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Liam Golds, a manager at a nearby McDonald's, said: "They've shut the road at the roundabout and aren't letting anyone through.
"A couple of our staff have had to take a detour to get into work.
"When I last looked there were a couple of police cars, a couple of police vans and what I believe was an unmarked fire engine."