Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A software project involving Nottinghamshire Police has gone millions of pounds over budget, is years behind schedule and is still not fully operational, a new report has found.

Nottinghamshire joined forces from Northants and Cheshire in 2014 to work on the Multi Force Shared Service (MFSS), which would be used for pay roll, rota and other human resource functions .

The scheme has been partly up-and-running for 18 months but a full launch has been postponed from April to November following a number of issues setting up the software.

Mark Kimberley, head of finance for Nottinghamshire Police, said; "While the Fusion project has been delayed slightly, it will deliver savings and it will set us up to enhance service delivery, by investing in more modern systems."

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire's police and crime commissioner, said: "To set something up costs you, but in the long term, I'm determined we're going to get savings from it, but to make it work we've had to put some extra resources into it."

An independent audit by KPMG said the project was "late, over budget, not to specification, and would not deliver the expected savings" but concluded the force otherwise provided good value for money.